Horner praises Red Bull F1's 'Jason Statham' for dealing with Verstappen
Red Bull team boss Christian Horner has joked race engineer Gianpiero Lambiase is the team's Jason Statham as he praised him for having "strength of character" to spar with Max Verstappen.
Verstappen and Lambiase raised eyebrows with a vocal disagreement over their run plan during Friday qualifying.
That was followed up by more fiery exchanges in the race, particularly when Lambiase asked his driver to "use your head more" in the final stint when Verstappen took too much life out of his new soft tyres.
Verstappen then joked that he would push on and make another pitstop for some "pitstop training", which his engineer quickly shot down.
When asked about the episode, Horner praised Lambiase for having a strong character to deal with a "demanding customer" in Verstappen, jokingly likening Lambiase to square-jawed Hollywood action hero Jason Statham.
"I think to race engineer Max Verstappen you've got to have strength of character, because he is one tough customer," Horner said.
"Many race engineers would crumble under that pressure and GP has got the strength of character to deal with that.
"GP is our Jason Statham equivalent, I guess, they certainly look alike...! He deals with him firmly but fairly and there's a great respect between the two of them.
"The only problem is that conversation between the two of them, 200 million people are listening to. But there's a great bond and a great trust between the two. There's no counselling required."
Christian Horner, Team Principal, Red Bull Racing
Photo by: Erik Junius
Verstappen revealed that his messages on making another pitstop to attack the fastest lap were partly meant as a joke, admitting: “I know the team doesn’t like to do another stop, but I like to mention it, so they might get a bit nervous..."
When asked if Verstappen, who is marching unopposed to a third straight world title this season, is often taking it easier inside the car than people on Red Bull's pitwall think, Horner said: "I think there's sometimes an element of that. But we have to remember the engineers and the performance engineers, they're living and breathing all the data they have in front of them.
"They can see, and they know their driver's driving style, they know what they're taking out of the car and so on.
"And I was asking GP: 'I know what he's doing, he's trying to build up a gap for a pitstop' and GP said: 'I think he's taking it pretty easy, all the metrics are massively under control.'
"So, it's having that trust and bond that's so important, which is what those two guys have. I mean, sometimes it gets a bit sparky between the two of them. But it'll calm down very quickly."
Verstappen and Lambiase raised eyebrows with a vocal disagreement over their run plan during Friday qualifying for last week's Belgian Grand Prix.
Related video
Williams F1 still on crutches but recovery is underway, says Vowles
Stella defends F1 rules: Low-drag tracks are now a problem
Latest news
10 things we learned from the 2023 MotoGP British GP
10 things we learned from the 2023 MotoGP British GP 10 things we learned from the 2023 MotoGP British GP
"Bandwagon" F1 teams prompted collapse of Williams capex push, says Wolff
"Bandwagon" F1 teams prompted collapse of Williams capex push, says Wolff "Bandwagon" F1 teams prompted collapse of Williams capex push, says Wolff
Klimenko key to shock Brown switch
Klimenko key to shock Brown switch Klimenko key to shock Brown switch
Quartararo says Marini MotoGP British GP tangle "not even a mistake"
Quartararo says Marini MotoGP British GP tangle "not even a mistake" Quartararo says Marini MotoGP British GP tangle "not even a mistake"
How Albon’s career stability is aiding Williams in its F1 recovery
How Albon’s career stability is aiding Williams in its F1 recovery How Albon’s career stability is aiding Williams in its F1 recovery
Why the roots of Red Bull's F1 domination go back to its wilderness years
Why the roots of Red Bull's F1 domination go back to its wilderness years Why the roots of Red Bull's F1 domination go back to its wilderness years
The part of Hamilton’s Spa sprint penalty that should concern all F1 drivers
The part of Hamilton’s Spa sprint penalty that should concern all F1 drivers The part of Hamilton’s Spa sprint penalty that should concern all F1 drivers
Why 'football manager' approach to F1 team principals won't boost Alpine's form
Why 'football manager' approach to F1 team principals won't boost Alpine's form Why 'football manager' approach to F1 team principals won't boost Alpine's form
Belgian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023
Belgian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023 Belgian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023
The key weakness Perez showed that cemented his 2023 Verstappen Spa defeat
The key weakness Perez showed that cemented his 2023 Verstappen Spa defeat The key weakness Perez showed that cemented his 2023 Verstappen Spa defeat
Is Leclerc due a Spa F1 reset?
Is Leclerc due a Spa F1 reset? Is Leclerc due a Spa F1 reset?
Why the painful process of Mercedes' F1 B-spec shift isn't over yet
Why the painful process of Mercedes' F1 B-spec shift isn't over yet Why the painful process of Mercedes' F1 B-spec shift isn't over yet
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.