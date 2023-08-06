Subscribe
Previous / Williams F1 still on crutches but recovery is underway, says Vowles Next / Stella defends F1 rules: Low-drag tracks are now a problem
Formula 1 News

Horner praises Red Bull F1's 'Jason Statham' for dealing with Verstappen

Red Bull team boss Christian Horner has joked race engineer Gianpiero Lambiase is the team's Jason Statham as he praised him for having "strength of character" to spar with Max Verstappen.

Filip Cleeren
By:
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, Gianpiero Lambiase, Red Bull Racing race engineer

Verstappen and Lambiase raised eyebrows with a vocal disagreement over their run plan during Friday qualifying.

That was followed up by more fiery exchanges in the race, particularly when Lambiase asked his driver to "use your head more" in the final stint when Verstappen took too much life out of his new soft tyres.

Verstappen then joked that he would push on and make another pitstop for some "pitstop training", which his engineer quickly shot down.

When asked about the episode, Horner praised Lambiase for having a strong character to deal with a "demanding customer" in Verstappen, jokingly likening Lambiase to square-jawed Hollywood action hero Jason Statham.

"I think to race engineer Max Verstappen you've got to have strength of character, because he is one tough customer," Horner said. 

"Many race engineers would crumble under that pressure and GP has got the strength of character to deal with that.

"GP is our Jason Statham equivalent, I guess, they certainly look alike...! He deals with him firmly but fairly and there's a great respect between the two of them.

"The only problem is that conversation between the two of them, 200 million people are listening to. But there's a great bond and a great trust between the two. There's no counselling required."

Christian Horner, Team Principal, Red Bull Racing

Christian Horner, Team Principal, Red Bull Racing

Photo by: Erik Junius

Verstappen revealed that his messages on making another pitstop to attack the fastest lap were partly meant as a joke, admitting: “I know the team doesn’t like to do another stop, but I like to mention it, so they might get a bit nervous..." 

When asked if Verstappen, who is marching unopposed to a third straight world title this season, is often taking it easier inside the car than people on Red Bull's pitwall think, Horner said: "I think there's sometimes an element of that. But we have to remember the engineers and the performance engineers, they're living and breathing all the data they have in front of them.

"They can see, and they know their driver's driving style, they know what they're taking out of the car and so on.

"And I was asking GP: 'I know what he's doing, he's trying to build up a gap for a pitstop' and GP said: 'I think he's taking it pretty easy, all the metrics are massively under control.'

"So, it's having that trust and bond that's so important, which is what those two guys have. I mean, sometimes it gets a bit sparky between the two of them. But it'll calm down very quickly."

Verstappen and Lambiase raised eyebrows with a vocal disagreement over their run plan during Friday qualifying for last week's Belgian Grand Prix. 

Read Also:
shares
comments

Related video

Williams F1 still on crutches but recovery is underway, says Vowles

Stella defends F1 rules: Low-drag tracks are now a problem
Filip Cleeren More from
Filip Cleeren
Verstappen: F1 approaching rain like NASCAR would be a "shame"

Verstappen: F1 approaching rain like NASCAR would be a "shame"

Formula 1
Belgian GP

Verstappen: F1 approaching rain like NASCAR would be a "shame" Verstappen: F1 approaching rain like NASCAR would be a "shame"

Verstappen aiming to set up own GT3 team from 2025

Verstappen aiming to set up own GT3 team from 2025

Formula 1

Verstappen aiming to set up own GT3 team from 2025 Verstappen aiming to set up own GT3 team from 2025

The art of compromise an F1 race engineer has to master

The art of compromise an F1 race engineer has to master

Prime
Prime
Formula 1

The art of compromise an F1 race engineer has to master The art of compromise an F1 race engineer has to master

Latest news

10 things we learned from the 2023 MotoGP British GP

10 things we learned from the 2023 MotoGP British GP

MGP MotoGP
British GP

10 things we learned from the 2023 MotoGP British GP 10 things we learned from the 2023 MotoGP British GP

"Bandwagon" F1 teams prompted collapse of Williams capex push, says Wolff

"Bandwagon" F1 teams prompted collapse of Williams capex push, says Wolff

F1 Formula 1
Belgian GP

"Bandwagon" F1 teams prompted collapse of Williams capex push, says Wolff "Bandwagon" F1 teams prompted collapse of Williams capex push, says Wolff

Klimenko key to shock Brown switch

Klimenko key to shock Brown switch

SUPC Supercars

Klimenko key to shock Brown switch Klimenko key to shock Brown switch

Quartararo says Marini MotoGP British GP tangle "not even a mistake"

Quartararo says Marini MotoGP British GP tangle "not even a mistake"

MGP MotoGP
British GP

Quartararo says Marini MotoGP British GP tangle "not even a mistake" Quartararo says Marini MotoGP British GP tangle "not even a mistake"

How Albon’s career stability is aiding Williams in its F1 recovery

How Albon’s career stability is aiding Williams in its F1 recovery

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
GP Racing

How Albon’s career stability is aiding Williams in its F1 recovery How Albon’s career stability is aiding Williams in its F1 recovery

Why the roots of Red Bull's F1 domination go back to its wilderness years

Why the roots of Red Bull's F1 domination go back to its wilderness years

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Belgian GP
Jonathan Noble

Why the roots of Red Bull's F1 domination go back to its wilderness years Why the roots of Red Bull's F1 domination go back to its wilderness years

The part of Hamilton’s Spa sprint penalty that should concern all F1 drivers

The part of Hamilton’s Spa sprint penalty that should concern all F1 drivers

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Belgian GP
Alex Kalinauckas

The part of Hamilton’s Spa sprint penalty that should concern all F1 drivers The part of Hamilton’s Spa sprint penalty that should concern all F1 drivers

Why 'football manager' approach to F1 team principals won't boost Alpine's form

Why 'football manager' approach to F1 team principals won't boost Alpine's form

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Jake Boxall-Legge

Why 'football manager' approach to F1 team principals won't boost Alpine's form Why 'football manager' approach to F1 team principals won't boost Alpine's form

Belgian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

Belgian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Belgian GP
Jake Boxall-Legge

Belgian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023 Belgian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

The key weakness Perez showed that cemented his 2023 Verstappen Spa defeat

The key weakness Perez showed that cemented his 2023 Verstappen Spa defeat

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Belgian GP
Alex Kalinauckas

The key weakness Perez showed that cemented his 2023 Verstappen Spa defeat The key weakness Perez showed that cemented his 2023 Verstappen Spa defeat

Is Leclerc due a Spa F1 reset?

Is Leclerc due a Spa F1 reset?

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Belgian GP
GP Racing

Is Leclerc due a Spa F1 reset? Is Leclerc due a Spa F1 reset?

Why the painful process of Mercedes' F1 B-spec shift isn't over yet

Why the painful process of Mercedes' F1 B-spec shift isn't over yet

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Belgian GP
GP Racing

Why the painful process of Mercedes' F1 B-spec shift isn't over yet Why the painful process of Mercedes' F1 B-spec shift isn't over yet

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe