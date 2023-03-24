Subscribe
Previous / F1 ready for talks to revise cost cap rules Next / Horner: No place at Red Bull for Hamilton for F1 2024
Formula 1 News

Horner: Red Bull has to "make hay" before rivals catch up

Christian Horner has cautioned that his Red Bull Formula 1 team has to "make hay while the sun shines" before rivals improve their cars.

Adam Cooper
By:
Horner: Red Bull has to "make hay" before rivals catch up
Listen to this article

The Milton Keynes outfit has got its 2023 season off to a dominant start by logging 1-2 finishes in the first two rounds of the season.

However, Horner expects other teams to make progress, and stresses that Red Bull has to make the most of its early advantage.

"It's so early in the season," he said in an interview on a Sky TV business programme. "I mean, it's a 23-race calendar, we've done two races in Bahrain and Jeddah so far.

"And the venues vary a great deal, it's Australia in just over a week's time, so I'm sure it's going to ebb and flow. But we're hopeful that we can extract more performance from the car.

"The regulations are still relatively young. It's only the second year of these new regulations. So I'm expecting to see an awful lot of convergence during the course of the year, and the grid is going to tighten up.

"So we need to make hay while the sun shines at the moment while we've got a competitive car, and just keep pushing through the season."

Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB19, arrives on the grid

Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB19, arrives on the grid

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Horner stressed in Jeddah last weekend that it was vital that the team got off to a good start with the RB19 given the obvious restrictions imposed by the cost cap penalty.

That would have made it hard to do the sort of fire-fighting that other teams are now having to pursue as they try to close the cap, and in some cases by expensive changes in concept.

"It was so critical for us to come out of the blocks competitively," he said when asked by Motorsport.com if he was surprised that other teams had tripped up. "The wind tunnel reduction has applied since last October.

"So we couldn't afford to miss the target with that limited running, because you'd never be able to engineer your way out of that with that handicap. The team has done an amazing job and the RB19 has been the best start to a season we've ever had.

"We're only two races in, but to have had two 1-2 finishes, and be one point off the maximum score, I don't think we could have ever dreamed about that coming into the season."

Asked how satisfying the strong start was, he replied: "I think the team is operating at an incredibly high level, throughout the organisation, because you don't get a result like this by just one department doing its bit.

"It's all aspects. Whether it's the aero team, whether it's the design office, whether it's vehicle dynamics, whether it's the production side, the business operationally.

"What you see trackside is such a small percentage of who we are, and this is testimony to that work that goes on behind the scenes."

Additional reporting by Jonathan Noble

Read Also:
shares
comments

Related video

F1 ready for talks to revise cost cap rules

Horner: No place at Red Bull for Hamilton for F1 2024
Adam Cooper More from
Adam Cooper
Horner: No place at Red Bull for Hamilton for F1 2024

Horner: No place at Red Bull for Hamilton for F1 2024

Formula 1

Horner: No place at Red Bull for Hamilton for F1 2024 Horner: No place at Red Bull for Hamilton for F1 2024

Ocon: Alpine "not satisfied" with current F1 pace

Ocon: Alpine "not satisfied" with current F1 pace

Formula 1

Ocon: Alpine "not satisfied" with current F1 pace Ocon: Alpine "not satisfied" with current F1 pace

Why a Mercedes U-turn couldn't deny Sauber's F1 debut surprise

Why a Mercedes U-turn couldn't deny Sauber's F1 debut surprise

Prime
Prime
Formula 1

Why a Mercedes U-turn couldn't deny Sauber's F1 debut surprise Why a Mercedes U-turn couldn't deny Sauber's F1 debut surprise

Latest news

How Vasseur has begun Ferrari’s mission to keep Leclerc on side

How Vasseur has begun Ferrari’s mission to keep Leclerc on side

Prime
Prime
F1 Formula 1

How Vasseur has begun Ferrari’s mission to keep Leclerc on side How Vasseur has begun Ferrari’s mission to keep Leclerc on side

Horner: No place at Red Bull for Hamilton for F1 2024

Horner: No place at Red Bull for Hamilton for F1 2024

F1 Formula 1

Horner: No place at Red Bull for Hamilton for F1 2024 Horner: No place at Red Bull for Hamilton for F1 2024

MotoGP Portugal GP: Alex Marquez leads first session of 2023 season

MotoGP Portugal GP: Alex Marquez leads first session of 2023 season

MGP MotoGP
Portugal GP

MotoGP Portugal GP: Alex Marquez leads first session of 2023 season MotoGP Portugal GP: Alex Marquez leads first session of 2023 season

Why Rally USA could be a gamechanger for WRC

Why Rally USA could be a gamechanger for WRC

WRC WRC

Why Rally USA could be a gamechanger for WRC Why Rally USA could be a gamechanger for WRC

How Vasseur has begun Ferrari’s mission to keep Leclerc on side

How Vasseur has begun Ferrari’s mission to keep Leclerc on side

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
GP Racing

How Vasseur has begun Ferrari’s mission to keep Leclerc on side How Vasseur has begun Ferrari’s mission to keep Leclerc on side

Why Red Bull's biggest F1 adversary is now itself

Why Red Bull's biggest F1 adversary is now itself

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Saudi Arabian GP
Jonathan Noble

Why Red Bull's biggest F1 adversary is now itself Why Red Bull's biggest F1 adversary is now itself

How Tost's public lack of trust could hurt AlphaTauri

How Tost's public lack of trust could hurt AlphaTauri

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Saudi Arabian GP
Jake Boxall-Legge

How Tost's public lack of trust could hurt AlphaTauri How Tost's public lack of trust could hurt AlphaTauri

What Perez's Jeddah joy means for the hopes of a real F1 title fight

What Perez's Jeddah joy means for the hopes of a real F1 title fight

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Saudi Arabian GP
Alex Kalinauckas

What Perez's Jeddah joy means for the hopes of a real F1 title fight What Perez's Jeddah joy means for the hopes of a real F1 title fight

Saudi Arabian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

Saudi Arabian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Saudi Arabian GP
Alex Kalinauckas

Saudi Arabian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

How Perez kept Verstappen’s Saudi Arabian GP surge at bay

How Perez kept Verstappen’s Saudi Arabian GP surge at bay

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Saudi Arabian GP
Jake Boxall-Legge

How Perez kept Verstappen’s Saudi Arabian GP surge at bay How Perez kept Verstappen’s Saudi Arabian GP surge at bay

The enormous job facing F1 for its Vegas gamble to pay off

The enormous job facing F1 for its Vegas gamble to pay off

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Las Vegas GP
GP Racing

The enormous job facing F1 for its Vegas gamble to pay off The enormous job facing F1 for its Vegas gamble to pay off

Testing times for Vasseur, but the true challenge at Ferrari is about to come

Testing times for Vasseur, but the true challenge at Ferrari is about to come

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Jonathan Noble

Testing times for Vasseur, but the true challenge at Ferrari is about to come Testing times for Vasseur, but the true challenge at Ferrari is about to come

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.