Subscribe
Previous / F1 Miami GP: Verstappen stays on top by 0.4s in final practice Next / Is this the most stylish Miami hospitality space in F1?
Formula 1 News

Red Bull/Ferrari "hostage exchange" will not involve F1 senior personnel - Horner

Red Bull has made it clear that any "hostage exchange" between itself and Ferrari over racing director Laurent Mekies’ Formula 1 future will not involve any of its senior staff.

Jonathan Noble
By:
Christian Horner, Team Principal, Red Bull Racing, Frederic Vasseur, Team Principal and General Manager, Scuderia Ferrari, in a Press Conference

Mekies has agreed to leave Ferrari and join AlphaTauri as its new team principal to replace Franz Tost, who is stepping down at the end of the year.

But no date has been set for Mekies' arrival as he remains under a long-term contract with Ferrari, so his release needs to be agreed.

Tost himself said the matter would likely be one for Red Bull and Ferrari to resolve.

"First of all, it's between Laurent and Fred [Vasseur]," said Tost about the process of sorting Mekies' arrival.

"Then, of course, Red Bull will take a major role in this. I think that Oliver Mintzlaff [Red Bull CEO] will then talk to the CEO from Ferrari and find a solution."

Sources have suggested that Ferrari could be willing to let Mekies go early if it can get hold of some Red Bull personnel early that it has signed but are currently on gardening leave.

It comes amid rumours that Ferrari has also been trying to poach more senior technical staff from its Milton Keynes-based rival.

Speaking at the Miami Grand Prix, Horner made it clear that senior Red Bull staff who had been part of the Ferrari rumours – including technical director Pierre Wache – had emphasised their total commitment to his team.

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB19, leads Carlos Sainz, Ferrari SF-23

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB19, leads Carlos Sainz, Ferrari SF-23

Photo by: Glenn Dunbar

And, while he did not dismiss outright the prospect of an agreement between Red Bull and Ferrari over Mekies, he said it would not revolve around top-level personnel.

"Will there be a hostage exchange for Laurent Mekies?" said Horner. "Well, we don't have any hostages.

"In terms of personnel moving to Ferrari, certainly at a senior or medium level, there's nothing planned.

"Individuals that have been mentioned in connection with Ferrari came to see me last week and mentioned their disbelief in some of these rumours.

"But, you know, it's Formula 1, and that will inevitably happen. But there's no plans for any senior members of our team to be joining Maranello."

As Motorsport.com revealed earlier this week, Red Bull has recently been boosted by its chief technical officer Adrian Newey agreeing to extend his contract at the team.

Read Also:
shares
comments

Related video

F1 Miami GP: Verstappen stays on top by 0.4s in final practice

Is this the most stylish Miami hospitality space in F1?
Jonathan Noble More from
Jonathan Noble
Wolff: Mercedes W14 F1 trait makes it a “nasty piece of work”

Wolff: Mercedes W14 F1 trait makes it a “nasty piece of work”

Formula 1
Miami GP

Wolff: Mercedes W14 F1 trait makes it a “nasty piece of work” Wolff: Mercedes W14 F1 trait makes it a “nasty piece of work”

Alpine boss blasts F1 team’s performance as ‘amateurish’ at times

Alpine boss blasts F1 team’s performance as ‘amateurish’ at times

Formula 1
Miami GP

Alpine boss blasts F1 team’s performance as ‘amateurish’ at times Alpine boss blasts F1 team’s performance as ‘amateurish’ at times

How Baku’s sprint format change exposed F1’s biggest fault

How Baku’s sprint format change exposed F1’s biggest fault

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP

How Baku’s sprint format change exposed F1’s biggest fault How Baku’s sprint format change exposed F1’s biggest fault

Ferrari More from
Ferrari
Leclerc: Aggressive Ferrari set-up for Miami F1 qualifying “a step too far”

Leclerc: Aggressive Ferrari set-up for Miami F1 qualifying “a step too far”

Formula 1
Miami GP

Leclerc: Aggressive Ferrari set-up for Miami F1 qualifying “a step too far” Leclerc: Aggressive Ferrari set-up for Miami F1 qualifying “a step too far”

Leclerc: Ferrari Miami F1 upgrade should go in “right direction”

Leclerc: Ferrari Miami F1 upgrade should go in “right direction”

Formula 1
Miami GP

Leclerc: Ferrari Miami F1 upgrade should go in “right direction” Leclerc: Ferrari Miami F1 upgrade should go in “right direction”

Why Ferrari is struggling and how it can turn its F1 fortunes around

Why Ferrari is struggling and how it can turn its F1 fortunes around

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP

Why Ferrari is struggling and how it can turn its F1 fortunes around Why Ferrari is struggling and how it can turn its F1 fortunes around

Latest news

FIA outlines new F1 parc ferme protocols after Ocon's Baku near-miss

FIA outlines new F1 parc ferme protocols after Ocon's Baku near-miss

F1 Formula 1
Miami GP

FIA outlines new F1 parc ferme protocols after Ocon's Baku near-miss FIA outlines new F1 parc ferme protocols after Ocon's Baku near-miss

F1 drivers urge FIA to avoid late standing restarts

F1 drivers urge FIA to avoid late standing restarts

F1 Formula 1
Miami GP

F1 drivers urge FIA to avoid late standing restarts F1 drivers urge FIA to avoid late standing restarts

BTCC Brands Hatch: Turkington wins opener red-flagged after pile-up

BTCC Brands Hatch: Turkington wins opener red-flagged after pile-up

BTCC BTCC
Brands Hatch

BTCC Brands Hatch: Turkington wins opener red-flagged after pile-up BTCC Brands Hatch: Turkington wins opener red-flagged after pile-up

Indy 500 winner de Ferran returns to McLaren F1 as consultant

Indy 500 winner de Ferran returns to McLaren F1 as consultant

F1 Formula 1

Indy 500 winner de Ferran returns to McLaren F1 as consultant Indy 500 winner de Ferran returns to McLaren F1 as consultant

The generalist qualities that made Newey F1’s pre-eminent design guru

The generalist qualities that made Newey F1’s pre-eminent design guru

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
GP Racing

The generalist qualities that made Newey F1’s pre-eminent design guru The generalist qualities that made Newey F1’s pre-eminent design guru

How Baku’s sprint format change exposed F1’s biggest fault

How Baku’s sprint format change exposed F1’s biggest fault

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
Jonathan Noble

How Baku’s sprint format change exposed F1’s biggest fault How Baku’s sprint format change exposed F1’s biggest fault

How Perez's “in the fight” claim for 2023 F1 title glory really stacks up

How Perez's “in the fight” claim for 2023 F1 title glory really stacks up

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
Alex Kalinauckas

How Perez's “in the fight” claim for 2023 F1 title glory really stacks up How Perez's “in the fight” claim for 2023 F1 title glory really stacks up

The physical and mental tuning helping Piastri acclimatise to F1

The physical and mental tuning helping Piastri acclimatise to F1

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
GP Racing

The physical and mental tuning helping Piastri acclimatise to F1 The physical and mental tuning helping Piastri acclimatise to F1

The details behind McLaren's long-awaited Baku update

The details behind McLaren's long-awaited Baku update

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
Jake Boxall-Legge

The details behind McLaren's long-awaited Baku update The details behind McLaren's long-awaited Baku update

Azerbaijan Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

Azerbaijan Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
Alex Kalinauckas

Azerbaijan Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023 Azerbaijan Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

How Perez profited in Baku to lay down his F1 title fight credentials

How Perez profited in Baku to lay down his F1 title fight credentials

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
Jake Boxall-Legge

How Perez profited in Baku to lay down his F1 title fight credentials How Perez profited in Baku to lay down his F1 title fight credentials

Why Ferrari is struggling and how it can turn its F1 fortunes around

Why Ferrari is struggling and how it can turn its F1 fortunes around

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
Jake Boxall-Legge

Why Ferrari is struggling and how it can turn its F1 fortunes around Why Ferrari is struggling and how it can turn its F1 fortunes around

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe