Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Download your apps
© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Bottas: Older engine cost at least 0.2s in Abu Dhabi F1 qualifying Next / Brawn and Symonds set to quit F1 roles in 2022
Formula 1 / Abu Dhabi GP News

Horner says "insane" driving, not Perez tow, behind Verstappen's pole

By:

Red Bull reckons "insane" driving from Max Verstappen, rather than a tow from Sergio Perez, was the key to him grabbing pole position for Formula 1's Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

Horner says "insane" driving, not Perez tow, behind Verstappen's pole

Verstappen appeared to have been on the backfoot in pace terms compared to title rival Lewis Hamilton through the first two qualifying stages at the Yas Marina circuit.

But a supreme first lap in Q3, which was helped by a tow down the back straight from teammate Perez, produced an effort that secured him pole spot from title rival Lewis Hamilton.

While the scale of the gap to Hamilton after that first Q3 run suggested that the tow had been worth a lot, Red Bull estimates that the gain was only worth one tenth of the half-second margin.

That much was proved when Verstappen nearly matched the mini sector time on that part of the track on his second effort in Q3.

Speaking about the performance, Red Bull team boss Christian Horner told Sky: "I think that's one of Max's best laps of the year.

"The tow, even on the following lap that we got him to back off on, he matched the time, and the tow was probably worth a tenth or two, not half a second.

"I think that his last sector, when you look at the level of downforce he's got on, is insane. It's absolutely insane."

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB16B

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB16B

Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

Verstappen agreed that the benefit from the tow was much smaller than it looked like at the time.

"It was very nice, nicely executed as well," said the Dutchman. "But I don't know what the gain was.

"I mean, I might have gained one tenth towards Turn 9, which is not a massively long, straight. But nevertheless, Checo is a great teammate and a real pleasure to work with."

Horner also praised the way that the two Red Bull cars had worked together to deliver a pole that could prove crucial to the F1 championship battle.

"I think that Max, he's given everything and he's driving his heart out," he said. "He's thrown everything at this session.

Read Also:

"I think Checo has been the dutiful teammate. He sacrificed an optimal lap for him to give his teammate that performance. And I think that you can't ask for more than that. So they put it on the pole. Now we've got to try and convert that tomorrow."

shares
comments

Related video

Bottas: Older engine cost at least 0.2s in Abu Dhabi F1 qualifying
Previous article

Bottas: Older engine cost at least 0.2s in Abu Dhabi F1 qualifying
Next article

Brawn and Symonds set to quit F1 roles in 2022

Brawn and Symonds set to quit F1 roles in 2022
Load comments
Jonathan Noble More from
Jonathan Noble
Norris "a bit nervous" about start behind Verstappen and Hamilton Abu Dhabi GP
Formula 1

Norris "a bit nervous" about start behind Verstappen and Hamilton

Hamilton: "No answer" to Verstappen pace in Abu Dhabi qualifying Abu Dhabi GP
Formula 1

Hamilton: "No answer" to Verstappen pace in Abu Dhabi qualifying

The lessons F1 can take from the Masi "souk" deal criticisms Saudi Arabia GP Prime
Formula 1

The lessons F1 can take from the Masi "souk" deal criticisms

Max Verstappen More from
Max Verstappen
Horner: "Mad Max" F1 narrative driven by "Mercedes media machine" Abu Dhabi GP
Video Inside
Formula 1

Horner: "Mad Max" F1 narrative driven by "Mercedes media machine"

Sainz: F1 fans "too polarised" as title battle reaches climax Abu Dhabi GP
Formula 1

Sainz: F1 fans "too polarised" as title battle reaches climax

How new tracks will impact the Verstappen-Hamilton F1 title fight Prime
Formula 1

How new tracks will impact the Verstappen-Hamilton F1 title fight

Latest news

Brawn and Symonds set to quit F1 roles in 2022
Formula 1 Formula 1

Brawn and Symonds set to quit F1 roles in 2022

Horner says "insane" driving, not Perez tow, behind Verstappen's pole
Formula 1 Formula 1

Horner says "insane" driving, not Perez tow, behind Verstappen's pole

Bottas: Older engine cost at least 0.2s in Abu Dhabi F1 qualifying
Formula 1 Formula 1

Bottas: Older engine cost at least 0.2s in Abu Dhabi F1 qualifying

Norris "a bit nervous" about start behind Verstappen and Hamilton
Formula 1 Formula 1

Norris "a bit nervous" about start behind Verstappen and Hamilton

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
How the third iteration of an F1 conqueror slipped McLaren from its perch Prime

How the third iteration of an F1 conqueror slipped McLaren from its perch

The McLaren MP4-15 was a silver arrow too often wreathed in smoke during the 2000 Formula 1 season. Millennial angst or over-reach in the engine bay? STUART CODLING examines the championship challenger that provoked a changing of the guard at McLaren

Formula 1
5 h
The practice signs that give Mercedes a key edge heading in F1’s Abu Dhabi finale Prime

The practice signs that give Mercedes a key edge heading in F1’s Abu Dhabi finale

Mercedes led the way in opening practice at the 2021 Formula 1 season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix – at least in the only session that mattered. Red Bull showed much stronger signs in another key pre-race consideration, but it would still go into Sunday’s climax at a disadvantage if the FP2 trends bear out in qualifying. Here’s why...

Formula 1
18 h
The lessons F1 can take from the Masi "souk" deal criticisms Prime

The lessons F1 can take from the Masi "souk" deal criticisms

As Formula 1 heads to its Abu Dhabi season finale, the FIA and race director Michael Masi are under increased scrutiny, with radio messages broadcast during last weekend's race prompting discussion and controversy. But what can they learn from the Saudi Arabia debacle?

Formula 1
Dec 9, 2021
The line Verstappen finally crossed in F1's first Jeddah race Prime

The line Verstappen finally crossed in F1's first Jeddah race

OPINION: Max Verstappen has made the 2021 Formula 1 championship. He’s taken the fight to the all-conquering Mercedes squad and its dominant champion, produced driving displays few can match. But he’s been on a controversial course too, and finally crossed a particular line in Jeddah

Formula 1
Dec 8, 2021
Why thrilling Jeddah F1 circuit needs to be safer Prime

Why thrilling Jeddah F1 circuit needs to be safer

OPINION: Saudi Arabia's new F1 circuit delivered a memorable first event, although not necessarily for all the right reasons. In the wake of the chaotic race, drivers voiced their concerns about the track but small changes could make significant improvements ahead of a return in four months.

Formula 1
Dec 8, 2021
The long-term F1 vision causing Haas’s short-term pain Prime

The long-term F1 vision causing Haas’s short-term pain

From ranking as one of the most impressive new teams to join the Formula 1 grid, Haas’s stock has plummeted along with its on-track performances over the past two seasons. Everything now hangs on whether its reforged alliance with Ferrari can deliver a better car – and whether its rookie drivers can set aside their quarrels. Oleg Karpov asks if any of these goals are achievable…

Formula 1
Dec 8, 2021
Saudi Arabian Grand Prix Driver Ratings Prime

Saudi Arabian Grand Prix Driver Ratings

An ill-tempered Saudi Grand Prix made Formula 1 more soap opera than sporting spectacle at times, but there were some strong performances up and down the field on the world championship's first visit to Jeddah

Formula 1
Dec 6, 2021
How the Jeddah F1 race became a one-sitting Netflix drama series Prime

How the Jeddah F1 race became a one-sitting Netflix drama series

The inaugural Saudi Arabian Grand Prix was a race packed full of incident as Formula 1 2021's title contenders repeatedly clashed on track. Lewis Hamilton won out over Max Verstappen to level the scores heading into next weekend's Abu Dhabi finale, as Jeddah turned F1 into a drama series

Formula 1
Dec 6, 2021
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.