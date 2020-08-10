Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Austrian GP
03 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Styrian GP
10 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
17 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
British GP
31 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
70th Anniversary GP
07 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Spanish GP
14 Aug
FP1 in
3 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
28 Aug
FP1 in
17 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
04 Sep
FP1 in
24 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Tuscany GP
11 Sep
Next event in
31 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
25 Sep
FP1 in
45 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Eifel GP
09 Oct
Next event in
59 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Portuguese GP
23 Oct
Next event in
73 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Emilia-Romagna GP
31 Oct
Next event in
81 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
27 Nov
FP1 in
108 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
Formula 1 / 70th Anniversary GP / Breaking news

Horner says Verstappen had to "buy into" hard tyre gamble

shares
comments
Horner says Verstappen had to "buy into" hard tyre gamble
By:
Aug 10, 2020, 1:16 PM

Red Bull Formula 1 boss Christian Horner says that Max Verstappen had to "buy into" the crucial decision to qualify on the hard tyre at the 70th Anniversary GP.

Verstappen was the only driver to use the hard in Q2 at Silverstone and thus commit to using it in the first stint, and it paid off when the Dutchman scored a victory over the two Mercedes drivers in a dominant style that even his own team hadn't anticipated.

Horner said Verstappen and the team had to balance the pros and cons of doing something different, and in the end they decided to go for it.

"Obviously he had to buy into it," he said. "So we run the simulations, we come up the risk and the reward. And we felt that if we just do the same as Mercedes following last week's performance, we'd end up with the same result.

"So at least by running the hard the theory was that there was a safety car later in the race, we'd have potentially a grip advantage at the back end of the race, but as it turned out, we actually had a pace advantage through the race.

"There's more risk, because if there's a safety car at certain times then you could end up in a spot of bother with it, but there's no crystal ball. It worked well, and it was a gamble worth taking and it paid off today.

"But we just simply had the pace which gave us that that length of stint and pace advantage over the Mercedes."

Read Also:

Horner admitted that Verstappen's pace on the hard tyre was unexpected.

"Our best bet to take on the Mercedes we felt was to do something different. And by starting on the hard tyre, which was, as you remember, last week's medium, that was a crucial factor.

"And we were surprised that we were the only team to have a crack at that yesterday in Q2. But definitely our pace compared to Mercedes was stronger than last week. Conditions were slightly different, pressures were slightly different.

"So a lot of data for us to understand, because we had a very dominant car today, and we were able to run longer with greater pace.

"And so we were actually able to create an overcut on the Mercedes on an older tyre, and bag track position, which enabled us then to switch our strategy to run the medium tyre and then cover them with a hard tyre, which put us effectively on a straight race to the end of the race on the same compound of tyre.

"So all of that was possible because o the way that Max managed the tyre, and the pace that we had in the car."

Horner said that Verstappen's tyre management played a crucial role.

"I think Max has a great feeling for these tyres, we've seen him on numerous occasions manage the tyres incredibly well.

"We know that following a car closely, you do damage your tyres. We knew Mercedes would pit as they were on that softer compound to begin with, and we wanted to make sure we could make hay while the sun was shining, and have tyres left.

"He was very confident that he was really protecting those tyres through the high-speed corners, and was well-placed for when they did pit. He was absolutely right, and he managed that incredibly well.

"Likewise on the medium tyres when we ran them and then again at the end of the race when we had pace in hand just in case Lewis came back at him really aggressively on his much fresher tyres.

"When Mercedes pitted and we still had the same pace they had with tyres that were significantly older, and they were starting to blister their tyres quite early on, then you think OK, this is game on, we can win this race.

"And then we were able to win a pitstop over them, and from that point it was a matter of controlling the race, and controlling the tyres accordingly."

F1 income crashes from $620m to $24m during lockdown

Previous article

F1 income crashes from $620m to $24m during lockdown

Next article

70th Anniversary Grand Prix driver ratings

70th Anniversary Grand Prix driver ratings
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Event 70th Anniversary GP
Drivers Max Verstappen Shop Now
Teams Red Bull Racing Shop Now
Author Adam Cooper

Trending Today

Mercedes "at the very worst end" of tyre problems
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Mercedes "at the very worst end" of tyre problems

Horner says Verstappen had to "buy into" hard tyre gamble
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news
33m

Horner says Verstappen had to "buy into" hard tyre gamble

Ricciardo: "Seb spin" rubbed salt in the wound for Renault
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news
3h

Ricciardo: "Seb spin" rubbed salt in the wound for Renault

Mercedes boss Wolff refutes Bottas' "sleeping" claim
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Mercedes boss Wolff refutes Bottas' "sleeping" claim

Technique - The MGU-K and MGU-H explained
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Special feature

Technique - The MGU-K and MGU-H explained

Grant King Dies in Traffic Accident
USAC USAC / News

Grant King Dies in Traffic Accident

NHRA announces new schedule, will restart in July
NHRA NHRA / Breaking news

NHRA announces new schedule, will restart in July

Marquez ruled out of first Austria MotoGP race as well
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news
2h

Marquez ruled out of first Austria MotoGP race as well

Latest news

70th Anniversary Grand Prix driver ratings Prime
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Special feature
0m

70th Anniversary Grand Prix driver ratings

Horner says Verstappen had to "buy into" hard tyre gamble
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news
33m

Horner says Verstappen had to "buy into" hard tyre gamble

F1 income crashes from $620m to $24m during lockdown
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news
1h

F1 income crashes from $620m to $24m during lockdown

Wolff doesn't want Racing Point case to go Court of Appeal
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news
2h

Wolff doesn't want Racing Point case to go Court of Appeal

Trending

1
Formula 1

Mercedes "at the very worst end" of tyre problems

2
Formula 1

Horner says Verstappen had to "buy into" hard tyre gamble

33m
3
Formula 1

Ricciardo: "Seb spin" rubbed salt in the wound for Renault

3h
4
Formula 1

Mercedes boss Wolff refutes Bottas' "sleeping" claim

5
Formula 1

Technique - The MGU-K and MGU-H explained

Latest videos

Starting Grid for the 70th Anniversary GP 01:01
Formula 1

Starting Grid for the 70th Anniversary GP

The 10 Best British F1 Drivers Of All Time 12:39
Formula 1

The 10 Best British F1 Drivers Of All Time

How Exploding Tyres Inflated The British GP 07:03
Formula 1

How Exploding Tyres Inflated The British GP

When Rocky came to F1 – but made a movie about Champ Cars 02:52
Formula 1

When Rocky came to F1 – but made a movie about Champ Cars

Punctures, Pit Stops, Vibrations & More | 2020 British GP F1 Debrief 09:04
Formula 1

Punctures, Pit Stops, Vibrations & More | 2020 British GP F1 Debrief

Latest news

70th Anniversary Grand Prix driver ratings
Formula 1

70th Anniversary Grand Prix driver ratings

Horner says Verstappen had to "buy into" hard tyre gamble
Formula 1

Horner says Verstappen had to "buy into" hard tyre gamble

F1 income crashes from $620m to $24m during lockdown
Formula 1

F1 income crashes from $620m to $24m during lockdown

Wolff doesn't want Racing Point case to go Court of Appeal
Formula 1

Wolff doesn't want Racing Point case to go Court of Appeal

Ricciardo: "Seb spin" rubbed salt in the wound for Renault
Formula 1

Ricciardo: "Seb spin" rubbed salt in the wound for Renault

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.