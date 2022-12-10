Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop MULTIVERSE
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop MULTIVERSE
Previous / Leclerc expecting “smooth transition” under new Ferrari F1 boss Next / Verstappen collects F1 trophy as FIA honours champions at prize giving
Formula 1 News

Horner: "Very difficult" call for Binotto to leave Ferrari F1

Red Bull chief Christian Horner thinks it would have been a "very difficult" call by Ferrari team principal Mattia Binotto to leave the squad in the wake of its Formula 1 disappointment.

Jonathan Noble
By:
Co-author:
Luke Smith
Horner: "Very difficult" call for Binotto to leave Ferrari F1
Listen to this article

Following Ferrari’s failure to win the world championship this year, Binotto offered his resignation after feeling he did not have the full support of the Italian manufacturer’s senior management team.

Ferrari accepted his decision to quit and is currently finalising a replacement, with Alfa Romeo team boss Frederic Vasseur favourite to take the job.

Binotto’s departure could disrupt the form of one of Red Bull’s chief rivals, with Horner conceding the good job the Swiss-born Italian had done at Maranello.

Asked by Motorsport.com at the FIA Gala Awards in Italy if he was surprised by the events at Ferrari, Horner said: “I think, in all fairness to Mattia, he did a very good job in producing a very competitive car and engine for Ferrari, certainly this year. Obviously, they had their moments operationally.

“He committed a long period of his career and life to Ferrari, and I'm sure it must be very difficult for him to leave that team after all of that time.

“So, of course, a huge pressure in that team, because it's a national team effectively, as well as an OEM team. And I think that it will now be the sixth team principal that I will sit across the table from, since I've been at Red Bull and, obviously, you know, a lot of pressure on that job.”

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari F1-75, Carlos Sainz, Ferrari F1-75

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari F1-75, Carlos Sainz, Ferrari F1-75

Photo by: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Horner attended Friday night’s FIA gala to collect Red Bull’s first constructors’ championship trophy since 2013.

Reflecting on the battle with Ferrari this year, he singled out Max Verstappen’s victory at the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix as a key moment in getting Red Bull’s championship ambitions back on track after a difficult start to the year.

“I think they [Ferrari] had a faster car than us in the early part of the season,” he said.

“But we were able to stay in touch and that was very, very important.

“Our championship was 21 races, because we missed the first one by having a double DNF. But we had to stick with them.

“And, for me, one of the crucial weekends was Imola with the sprint race, and then the victory. To win both those races to achieve the 1-2 finish and to beat Ferrari on their home ground was, I think, psychologically a big thing for us as a team, potentially for them as well.

“I think then, as we developed the car, and we improved the car, and we lost a little bit of weight, then the speed came.”

Read Also:
shares
comments

Related video

Leclerc expecting “smooth transition” under new Ferrari F1 boss
Previous article

Leclerc expecting “smooth transition” under new Ferrari F1 boss
Next article

Verstappen collects F1 trophy as FIA honours champions at prize giving

Verstappen collects F1 trophy as FIA honours champions at prize giving
Jonathan Noble More from
Jonathan Noble
Why copying Ferrari/Red Bull F1 sidepods was never on table for Mercedes in 2022
Formula 1

Why copying Ferrari/Red Bull F1 sidepods was never on table for Mercedes in 2022

FIA formally outlaws Mercedes slot-gap separator trick Abu Dhabi November testing
Formula 1

FIA formally outlaws Mercedes slot-gap separator trick

The bold F1 DRS experiment that could end the debate forever Prime
Formula 1

The bold F1 DRS experiment that could end the debate forever

Latest news

Less "hip and shoulder" in Formula E Gen3 wheel-to-wheel racing - Barclay
Formula E Formula E

Less "hip and shoulder" in Formula E Gen3 wheel-to-wheel racing - Barclay

Jaguar Formula E principal James Barclay expects drivers will have to change their approach to close-quarters racing with the Gen3 car, and anticipates less "hip and shoulder" contact.

Aston Martin: 2025 F1 car will be first to benefit from new wind tunnel
Formula 1 Formula 1

Aston Martin: 2025 F1 car will be first to benefit from new wind tunnel

Aston Martin technical director Dan Fallows says that the team’s new wind tunnel will be ready in time to contribute to the 2025 car.

Toyota doesn't want second WEC race in US as calendar expands
WEC WEC

Toyota doesn't want second WEC race in US as calendar expands

Toyota is against the idea of a second FIA World Endurance Championship round in the US amid Penske’s push to get Indianapolis on the calendar.

The lesser-remembered sportscar exploits of BMW's two-trick pony Prime
Le Mans Le Mans

The lesser-remembered sportscar exploits of BMW's two-trick pony

Steve Soper is so famous for his forays in touring cars that his sportscar achievements are often overlooked. But as the versatile Briton explained for a special feature commemorating 50 years of BMW's Motorsport division earlier this year, he preferred the cars.

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Why Mercedes believes it can make the step F1 needs to fight Red Bull Prime

Why Mercedes believes it can make the step F1 needs to fight Red Bull

The 2022 Formula 1 season was Mercedes' leanest for a decade, achieving just a solitary pole and grand prix win. Yet the team is confident it has got the tools it needs to cast that disappointment aside and return to the front of the field again next year.

Formula 1
Dec 9, 2022
How BRM's one-off F1 double defied its rollercoaster history Prime

How BRM's one-off F1 double defied its rollercoaster history

It’s 60 years since BRM achieved its goal and Graham Hill led the team to a world title double. But that was just part of the remarkable story of a unique team that at times overstretched its resources and had its fair share of disappointments.

Formula 1
Dec 8, 2022
The bold F1 DRS experiment that could end the debate forever Prime

The bold F1 DRS experiment that could end the debate forever

OPINION: The effectiveness of DRS in Formula 1 remains a topic of debate as the winter break gives a chance for reflection on the racing we saw in 2022. For all of its detractors, perhaps an experiment where DRS is cast aside and the impact this has on racing is in order to truly understand its merits in modern F1.

Formula 1
Dec 8, 2022
The sliding doors moment that saved Red Bull and Porsche Prime

The sliding doors moment that saved Red Bull and Porsche

OPINION: Everything looked set for Red Bull and Porsche to join forces for the 2026 season, before the marriage between both parties was called off. While at the time it looked like a major coup for Formula 1 in gaining both VW Group powerhouses Audi and Porsche for 2026, Red Bull and Porsche have really been spared a potentially fractious relationship.

Formula 1
Dec 7, 2022
How Tyrrell’s post-Stewart era descended into a fight to survive Prime

How Tyrrell’s post-Stewart era descended into a fight to survive

Glory days for Tyrrell became increasingly infrequent  after Jackie Stewart’s retirement. But in the latest instalment of his history of the team for Autosport's sister title GP Racing,  MAURICE HAMILTON recalls how Ken Tyrrell’s plucky and defiantly small team stayed bold enough to innovate – springing a surprise with F1’s first six-wheeled car

Formula 1
Dec 6, 2022
How departing F1 boss Brawn views F1’s new rules - and the future Prime

How departing F1 boss Brawn views F1’s new rules - and the future

Multiple-title-winning designer and team boss Ross Brawn is finally leaving Formula 1 after nearly 50 years in motorsport. But he still has plenty of insights on what’s working and what comes next, as he revealed to Motorsport.com in a far-reaching exclusive interview in Abu Dhabi.

Formula 1
Dec 2, 2022
The key F1 management call Ferrari must make to avoid more defeat Prime

The key F1 management call Ferrari must make to avoid more defeat

OPINION: Mattia Binotto’s departure from Ferrari will naturally bring a range of changes across the Formula 1 team. But how the changes shape up and the impact they could have is set to be dictated by a key direction Ferrari’s top dogs will need to pick

Formula 1
Nov 30, 2022
The difference between Mercedes’ stumble and the fall of F1 giants Prime

The difference between Mercedes’ stumble and the fall of F1 giants

OPINION: Mercedes endured its worst season of the hybrid Formula 1 era, but was mercifully spared its first winless campaign in over a decade late on. It has owned up to the mistakes it made which led to its troubled W13. And while its task to return to title-challenging contention is not small, its 2022 season seems more like a blip than the beginning of a downward spiral.

Formula 1
Nov 29, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.