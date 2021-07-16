Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / British GP: Verstappen outpaces Norris by 0.7s in FP1 Next / Live: Follow British GP qualifying as it happens
Formula 1 News

Horner, Wolff at odds over F1 engines plans from 2025

By:

Formula 1 should change course and go for high-revving loud engines when new rules arrive in 2025, reckons Red Bull boss Christian Horner.

Horner, Wolff at odds over F1 engines plans from 2025

As discussions start on what direction a new generation of power units go in, involving VW Group members Porsche and Audi, the provisional plan is to stick to the existing hybrid concept.

But the engines will run on fully sustainable fuel and the electric power boost on offer will be made bigger.

However, Red Bull has questioned whether that is the right route, with Horner suggesting a regular high-revving engine powered by sustainable fuel would be both good for the environment and popular with fans.

Speaking at the British Grand Prix, Horner said: "I think that the combustion engine does have a future, so why not introduce high revving engines that sound fantastic, and that are doing it in an environmentally friendly manner?

"I think that the biofuel and sustainable fuels enable you to do that."

Read Also:

Horner says that there are doubts about all-electric power units being the right way forward, and thinks an F1 that delivers screaming engines reminiscent of the V10 era that ended in 2005 would be a massive hit.

"Electrification, I know, politically it's being pushed, but actually is it the right route for 25 and 30 years' time?" Horner added.

"I think F1 could play a key role with the fuels and with the fuel partners that we have on sustainability and zero emissions, with a high performance, high revving emotive engine.

"Wouldn't it be fantastic if we went that route? I'm sure every grand prix would be packed."

But Horner's idea of a shift away from the current plans does not have universal support from other manufacturers.

Mercedes F1 team boss Toto Wolff believes that the current generation of fans would not actually be in favour of loud engines.

"I would disagree with Christian because it's what we think, but we are not the most relevant generation any more," he said.

"When you ask an 18-year-old or 22-year-old, what relevance noise has, most of these guys consume it via different screens where noise has little or no relevance.

"I personally like it too, and I'd like to have a 12-cylinder that screams down the road. But, as a matter of fact, we are a sport and we are a business.

"I think we would lose complete relevance with our partners, sponsors, and major stakeholders, if we weren't looking at the environment and the impact that we make.

"I think it would be totally misaligned of where the world is moving, and probably turn every single business partner away from F1 if we stick with internal combustion engines that scream, even though we may like them."

shares
comments

Related video

British GP: Verstappen outpaces Norris by 0.7s in FP1

Previous article

British GP: Verstappen outpaces Norris by 0.7s in FP1

Next article

Live: Follow British GP qualifying as it happens

Live: Follow British GP qualifying as it happens
Load comments

Trending

1
Formula 1

British F1 GP sprint qualifying race: Start time, how to watch, channel

2
Formula 1

Horner, Wolff at odds over F1 engines plans from 2025

42 min
3
Formula 1

F1 Commentators: ESPN's Sky Sports commentary team for 2021

4
Formula 1

British GP: Verstappen outpaces Norris by 0.7s in FP1

1 h
5
Formula 1

F1's sprint qualifying: How does it work and when is it happening?

Latest news
Live: Follow British GP qualifying as it happens
Formula 1

Live: Follow British GP qualifying as it happens

20m
Horner, Wolff at odds over F1 engines plans from 2025
Formula 1

Horner, Wolff at odds over F1 engines plans from 2025

42m
British GP: Verstappen outpaces Norris by 0.7s in FP1
Video Inside
Formula 1

British GP: Verstappen outpaces Norris by 0.7s in FP1

1 h
Saudi Arabia contributes to £550m boost for McLaren Group
Formula 1

Saudi Arabia contributes to £550m boost for McLaren Group

2 h
Where seconds count: How McLaren engineering has inspired Richard Mille timepieces
Formula 1

Where seconds count: How McLaren engineering has inspired Richard Mille timepieces

3 h
Latest videos
Formula 1: Gasly 'really positive' talks about future at Alpha Tauri 00:42
Formula 1
58m

Formula 1: Gasly 'really positive' talks about future at Alpha Tauri

Formula 1: Montoya says teams and drivers should embrace sprint races 02:02
Formula 1
1 h

Formula 1: Montoya says teams and drivers should embrace sprint races

Formula 1: Verstappen Leads British GP Practice 00:39
Formula 1
1 h

Formula 1: Verstappen Leads British GP Practice

Formula 1: Jonathan Noble gives his comments ahead of British GP 06:26
Formula 1
5 h

Formula 1: Jonathan Noble gives his comments ahead of British GP

F1: McLaren Racing CEO Zak Brown tests positive for COVID-19 00:33
Formula 1
6 h

F1: McLaren Racing CEO Zak Brown tests positive for COVID-19

Jonathan Noble More from
Jonathan Noble
How F1 sprint could deliver mega seven corners – and a 'dull' GP 2022 F1 car unveil
Formula 1

How F1 sprint could deliver mega seven corners – and a 'dull' GP

F1 2022 cars won't bring better racing overnight - FIA 2022 F1 car unveil
Formula 1

F1 2022 cars won't bring better racing overnight - FIA

Why Stroll will do whatever it takes to make Aston Martin champions Prime
Formula 1

Why Stroll will do whatever it takes to make Aston Martin champions

Trending Today

British F1 GP sprint qualifying race: Start time, how to watch, channel
Formula 1 Formula 1

British F1 GP sprint qualifying race: Start time, how to watch, channel

Horner, Wolff at odds over F1 engines plans from 2025
Formula 1 Formula 1

Horner, Wolff at odds over F1 engines plans from 2025

F1 Commentators: ESPN's Sky Sports commentary team for 2021
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 Commentators: ESPN's Sky Sports commentary team for 2021

British GP: Verstappen outpaces Norris by 0.7s in FP1
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

British GP: Verstappen outpaces Norris by 0.7s in FP1

F1's sprint qualifying: How does it work and when is it happening?
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1's sprint qualifying: How does it work and when is it happening?

2021 Formula 1 British Grand Prix session timings and preview
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

2021 Formula 1 British Grand Prix session timings and preview

Saudi Arabia contributes to £550m boost for McLaren Group
Formula 1 Formula 1

Saudi Arabia contributes to £550m boost for McLaren Group

Penske confirms Keselowski NASCAR Cup exit, Cindric to drive No. 2 in 2022
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

Penske confirms Keselowski NASCAR Cup exit, Cindric to drive No. 2 in 2022

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Uncovering Silverstone's engineering secrets for F1 success Prime

Uncovering Silverstone's engineering secrets for F1 success

Formula 1 returns to Silverstone this weekend, but despite its familiarity to all the teams it is no picnic. Here are five of the key points for engineers to consider prior to the British Grand Prix.

Formula 1
8 h
The 'special relationship' Ferrari will hope to exploit at Silverstone Prime

The 'special relationship' Ferrari will hope to exploit at Silverstone

Ferrari might have snubbed the very first world championship race on British soil but the Scuderia and the UK went on to enjoy some deep connections. As BEN EDWARDS explains, theirs is a shared history that is waiting for its next chapter to be written...

Formula 1
Jul 15, 2021
The political manoeuvring behind F1's return to British GP normality Prime

The political manoeuvring behind F1's return to British GP normality

OPINION: Formula 1 heads back to Silverstone this weekend for the 2021 British Grand Prix, where a full-capacity crowd will return after a painful absence in the initial stages of the COVID-19 pandemic last year. Here’s how the pieces that permitted a part of returning ‘normal’ life were arranged.

Formula 1
Jul 14, 2021
Why Stroll will do whatever it takes to make Aston Martin champions Prime

Why Stroll will do whatever it takes to make Aston Martin champions

Lawrence Stroll is a man who likes getting what he wants. And, right now, what he wants above all else is to turn his Aston Martin Formula 1 team into winners and world champions.

Formula 1
Jul 13, 2021
The champion traits that Hamilton will draw on in Mercedes' sternest test Prime

The champion traits that Hamilton will draw on in Mercedes' sternest test

Lewis Hamilton has swept all before him in recent seasons, becoming F1’s most successful driver ever. Building himself into the ultimate grand prix winning machine wasn’t the work of a moment, and the traits he has picked up along the way will prove crucial in his 2021 battle with Max Verstappen, as BEN ANDERSON explains

Formula 1
Jul 13, 2021
Why there’s far more to Russell than qualifying specialism Prime

Why there’s far more to Russell than qualifying specialism

Forget the ridiculous ‘Mr Saturday’ tag. There’s more to George Russell than impressive qualifying statistics. This thrillingly complete young talent is driving Williams out of the doldrums even as he eyes a future at Mercedes, says Luke Smith.

Formula 1
Jul 12, 2021
The top 10 races of Mexico’s lost F1 great Pedro Rodriguez Prime

The top 10 races of Mexico’s lost F1 great Pedro Rodriguez

It's 50 years to the day since Pedro Rodriguez lost his life in an inconsequential sportscar race at the Norisring. To mark the anniversary, Motorsport.com picks out the 10 greatest races of the Mexican all-rounder.

Formula 1
Jul 11, 2021
Why F1’s pole records could be about to become meaningless Prime

Why F1’s pole records could be about to become meaningless

Silverstone will be the first trial of Formula 1's new sprint race format on Saturday, which sets the grid for Sunday's British Grand Prix. But one key decision means the history books will be unnecessarily warped for this and other repeat experiments.

Formula 1
Jul 10, 2021

Latest news

Live: Follow British GP qualifying as it happens
Formula 1 Formula 1

Live: Follow British GP qualifying as it happens

Horner, Wolff at odds over F1 engines plans from 2025
Formula 1 Formula 1

Horner, Wolff at odds over F1 engines plans from 2025

British GP: Verstappen outpaces Norris by 0.7s in FP1
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

British GP: Verstappen outpaces Norris by 0.7s in FP1

Saudi Arabia contributes to £550m boost for McLaren Group
Formula 1 Formula 1

Saudi Arabia contributes to £550m boost for McLaren Group

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.