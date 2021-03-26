Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Bahrain GP
28 Mar
FP2 in progress . . .
Follow live
R
Formula 1
Emilia Romagna GP
Tickets
18 Apr
Race in
22 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Portuguese GP
02 May
Race in
36 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Spanish GP
Tickets
09 May
Next event in
40 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Monaco GP
Tickets
23 May
Race in
57 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
Tickets
06 Jun
Race in
71 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Canadian GP
Tickets
13 Jun
Race in
79 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
French GP
Tickets
27 Jun
Race in
92 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Austrian GP
Tickets
04 Jul
Next event in
96 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
British GP
Tickets
18 Jul
Race in
113 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
Tickets
01 Aug
Race in
127 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
Tickets
29 Aug
Race in
155 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Dutch GP
Tickets
05 Sep
Race in
162 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
Tickets
12 Sep
Race in
169 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
Tickets
26 Sep
Race in
183 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Singapore GP
Tickets
03 Oct
Next event in
187 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Japanese GP
Tickets
10 Oct
Race in
197 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
United States GP
Tickets
24 Oct
Race in
212 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Mexican GP
Tickets
31 Oct
Race in
219 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Brazilian GP
07 Nov
race in
226 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Australian GP
Tickets
21 Nov
Race in
239 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Saudi Arabia GP
Tickets
05 Dec
Race in
254 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
12 Dec
Race in
260 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous / Sainz brings much-needed fresh air to Ferrari - Binotto Next / Mercedes: Low-rake concept affected more by new F1 aero rules
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Red Bull went through "painful" redundancies to meet cost cap

By:
Co-author:
Christian Nimmervoll

Red Bull boss Christian Horner has revealed his team has had to "go through the pain of redundancies" to adhere to Formula 1's new budget cap for 2021, amid fears that costly sprint races could force further staff reductions.

Red Bull went through "painful" redundancies to meet cost cap

Last year, F1 teams agreed to slash the sport's planned cost cap from $175 to $145 million starting in 2021, followed by a further $5 million year-on-year reduction in subsequent seasons.

While several costs such as the salaries of the drivers and those of the top three employees are excluded from the cap, some of F1's biggest teams have still had to radically downsize their teams to comply with the new regulations.

Ahead of the 2021 season opener in Bahrain, Horner explained that process also involved reducing the team's 800+ head count, which he admitted was a painful process.

"We've had to go through the pain of redundancies over the winter," Horner said.

"We've had to resize, repackage ourselves and that's really tough when you're saying goodbye to members of the team, some of which have been there for 25 years across its different formats.

"It's been a very tough exercise and continues to be a significant challenge, particularly for the bigger teams.

"It drives efficiency into the business because it quite simply has to. Head count is your biggest cost, therefore it has to be as efficient as you could possibly make it."

Read Also:

The pain of making staff members redundant has also heightened the top teams' sensitivities about F1's planned sprint race experiment, which will involve trials at three 2021 race weekends.

Amid fears that teams will incur additional costs through those additional Saturday races, several outfits are pushing for an extra financial compensation on top of the agreed budget cap.

Mercedes chief Toto Wolff, whose team has also had to let staff members go over the off-season, explained that not having a sprint race allowance could force the team to revisit its staff roster.

"We are really struggling to just come in below the budget cap" Wolff said. "And we're talking about tens of thousands of pounds and not hundreds of dollars [of sprint race costs].

"And therefore, we would really like to support [F1 chiefs] Stefano [Domenicali] and Ross [Brawn] with the idea because as discussed before, I think it's worth a try.

"But we simply haven't got the margin to go for it and then find out that there is an extra half million pounds or more that we have to find within that budget.

"Because that could mean looking at people again. And that's not where I want to go anymore at all."

Along with Mercedes and Red Bull, Ferrari has also had to downsize its staff. Several members were redeployed to work on Ferrari's Le Mans Hypercar programme, while others were transferred to the Haas team's Maranello-based hub.

shares
comments

Related video

Sainz brings much-needed fresh air to Ferrari - Binotto

Previous article

Sainz brings much-needed fresh air to Ferrari - Binotto

Next article

Mercedes: Low-rake concept affected more by new F1 aero rules

Mercedes: Low-rake concept affected more by new F1 aero rules
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Teams Red Bull Racing , Mercedes
Author Filip Cleeren

Trending

1
Formula 1

Schumacher Jr ‘very similar’ to Michael, say Haas' Ferrari staff

2
Formula 1

F1 2021 season guide: drivers, teams, calendar, rules explained

3
Formula 1

2021 Formula 1 Bahrain Grand Prix session timings and preview

4
Formula 1

Sainz brings much-needed fresh air to Ferrari - Binotto

31min
5
Formula 1

Live: Follow Bahrain GP practice as it happens

41min
Latest news
Mercedes: Low-rake concept affected more by new F1 aero rules
Formula 1

Mercedes: Low-rake concept affected more by new F1 aero rules

6m
Red Bull went through "painful" redundancies to meet cost cap
Formula 1

Red Bull went through "painful" redundancies to meet cost cap

14m
Sainz brings much-needed fresh air to Ferrari - Binotto
Formula 1

Sainz brings much-needed fresh air to Ferrari - Binotto

31m
Live: Follow Bahrain GP practice as it happens
Formula 1

Live: Follow Bahrain GP practice as it happens

41m
Renault engine best I've had in F1, says Ocon
Formula 1

Renault engine best I've had in F1, says Ocon

1h
Latest videos
McLaren MCL35M Diffuser strakes 01:00
Formula 1
Mar 25, 2021

McLaren MCL35M Diffuser strakes

F1 Fast Facts: Bahrain Grand Prix 01:47
Formula 1
Mar 24, 2021

F1 Fast Facts: Bahrain Grand Prix

How Hydrogen Power Might Be The Future For Formula 1 Cars 06:11
Formula 1
Mar 24, 2021

How Hydrogen Power Might Be The Future For Formula 1 Cars

Predictions for the 2021 F1 Season 13:33
Formula 1
Mar 24, 2021

Predictions for the 2021 F1 Season

Onboard Lap - Bahrain GP Circuit 01:51
Formula 1
Mar 22, 2021

Onboard Lap - Bahrain GP Circuit

More from
Filip Cleeren
McLaren F1 boss predicts Verstappen-Russell at Mercedes in 2022
Formula 1 / Breaking news

McLaren F1 boss predicts Verstappen-Russell at Mercedes in 2022

Ricciardo: McLaren "worked me pretty hard" over the winter
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Ricciardo: McLaren "worked me pretty hard" over the winter

AlphaTauri F1 in much better shape than last year - Gasly
Formula 1 / Breaking news

AlphaTauri F1 in much better shape than last year - Gasly

More from
Red Bull Racing
Perez: Red Bull's "flat out" attitude a standout feature
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Perez: Red Bull's "flat out" attitude a standout feature

Is this Red Bull’s best chance to beat Mercedes? Prime
Formula 1 / Analysis

Is this Red Bull’s best chance to beat Mercedes?

Red Bull: Meeting new F1 budget cap a "significant challenge"
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Red Bull: Meeting new F1 budget cap a "significant challenge"

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Why 'family' still comes first at new era Williams Prime

Why 'family' still comes first at new era Williams

The appointment of Francois-Xavier Demaison as the Williams F1 team's new technical director is the latest manifestation of new CEO Jost Capito's mission to preserve the team's 'family' feel. It will take time before it can take effect, but he is confident it is the correct approach

Formula 1
2h
Why Alonso’s eyes have returned to his first motorsport prize  Prime

Why Alonso’s eyes have returned to his first motorsport prize 

Fernando Alonso has put his ‘triple crown’ quest on hold as he returns to Formula 1 with Alpine. Despite needing further surgery on the jaw fracture he sustained pre-season, he reckons he’s driving better than ever.

Formula 1
5h
Is this Red Bull’s best chance to beat Mercedes? Prime

Is this Red Bull’s best chance to beat Mercedes?

If the winner of pre-season testing can turn its early form into a season-long challenge, then the hegemony of F1’s top team could genuinely be under threat. Both teams are talking up the other as the 2021 season approaches its start, which could mean everything - and nothing

Formula 1
Mar 25, 2021
How McLaren is going back to the future with Mercedes Prime

How McLaren is going back to the future with Mercedes

The return of the McLaren-Mercedes partnership for the first time since 2014 brings two of Formula 1's biggest names back together. Could it be the final step in McLaren's rebuilding job?

Formula 1
Mar 24, 2021
The teammate battles that will define F1 2021 Prime

The teammate battles that will define F1 2021

The countdown to 2021 F1 season is nearing its end and answers about the competitive order will soon arrive. But just as crucial to the narrative of the season will be the intra-team battles for supremacy, as new players bed into unfamiliar environments and established pairings aim to settle scores

Formula 1
Mar 24, 2021
The stark challenges Vettel’s new start now faces Prime

The stark challenges Vettel’s new start now faces

A poor final season at Ferrari and a troubled Bahrain test don’t bode well for the four-time Formula 1 world champion, who has some catching up to do in his new surroundings at Aston Martin

Formula 1
Mar 24, 2021
How F1's tech restrictions could shake up the 2021 order Prime

How F1's tech restrictions could shake up the 2021 order

This year’s carryover designs initially pointed to a continuation of Formula 1’s 2020 pecking order, but now it appears that the required aero tweaks may shake things up for the entire grid

Formula 1
Mar 23, 2021
Why F1's new driver-team combos each have a point to prove Prime

Why F1's new driver-team combos each have a point to prove

When the pandemic pushed Formula 1 into hiatus a year ago, the driver-market cogs carried on turning behind the scenes, culminating in three drivers spending a whole season racing for teams they knew they’d be leaving and a double world champion readying himself for a dramatic comeback. STUART CODLING weighs up what's at stake

Formula 1
Mar 23, 2021

Trending Today

Schumacher Jr ‘very similar’ to Michael, say Haas' Ferrari staff
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Schumacher Jr ‘very similar’ to Michael, say Haas' Ferrari staff

F1 2021 season guide: drivers, teams, calendar, rules explained
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Special feature

F1 2021 season guide: drivers, teams, calendar, rules explained

2021 Formula 1 Bahrain Grand Prix session timings and preview
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Preview

2021 Formula 1 Bahrain Grand Prix session timings and preview

Sainz brings much-needed fresh air to Ferrari - Binotto
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Sainz brings much-needed fresh air to Ferrari - Binotto

Live: Follow Bahrain GP practice as it happens
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Livefeed

Live: Follow Bahrain GP practice as it happens

Red Bull went through "painful" redundancies to meet cost cap
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Red Bull went through "painful" redundancies to meet cost cap

Renault engine best I've had in F1, says Ocon
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Renault engine best I've had in F1, says Ocon

McLaren F1 boss predicts Verstappen-Russell at Mercedes in 2022
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

McLaren F1 boss predicts Verstappen-Russell at Mercedes in 2022

Latest news

Mercedes: Low-rake concept affected more by new F1 aero rules
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Mercedes: Low-rake concept affected more by new F1 aero rules

Red Bull went through "painful" redundancies to meet cost cap
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Red Bull went through "painful" redundancies to meet cost cap

Sainz brings much-needed fresh air to Ferrari - Binotto
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Sainz brings much-needed fresh air to Ferrari - Binotto

Live: Follow Bahrain GP practice as it happens
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Livefeed

Live: Follow Bahrain GP practice as it happens

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.