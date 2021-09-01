Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / The only element of F1's Spa travesty really worth celebrating Next / George Russell: "Fantastic" Nyck de Vries deserves F1 chance
Formula 1 / Belgian GP Analysis

How a 40-year-old rule turned F1 on its head at Spa

By:

A seemingly innocuous paragraph that has sat unchanged in the Formula 1 regulations for over 40 years was the cause of much of the controversy that surrounded the Belgian GP.

How a 40-year-old rule turned F1 on its head at Spa

It kickstarted such a debate that on Tuesday FIA president Jean Todt confirmed that the subject will be discussed at the next Formula 1 Commission meeting, to be held on October 5.

The hitherto unremarked regulation specifies that only two laps of a Grand Prix need to be completed for half points to be awarded, and significantly there is no proviso that they have to be racing laps run under green flag conditions.

That’s why after completing two full laps behind the safety car at Spa on Sunday the top 10 drivers were given points.

The only change from the original grid was that seventh qualifier Sergio Perez was at the back after his reconnaissance lap accident, promoting those behind – and handing useful bonuses to Esteban Ocon, Charles Leclerc, Nicholas Latifi and Carlos Sainz.

Even some of those who scored points seemed embarrassed, admitting that they didn’t feel that they or anyone else had really earned them.

“I don't feel like I deserved any points today for what I've done,” said Pierre Gasly, who was classified sixth. 

“I think the whole point of getting the points is based on the race. And yeah, I'm a bit surprised. I just feel like they put us out on track at the end to do these three laps behind the safety car, when actually it was worse than before, just to allow these points to happen.”

“That's a joke,” said fifth placed Sebastian Vettel. “I think if you want to get a reward for qualifying, you should get points for qualifying.

"What did we do today? I thought you had to do 25% of the race to get any points.”

Not surprisingly those who didn’t come away with any points were even more vehement.

“We didn't have the chance to score points,” said Fernando Alonso. “I'm P11, I didn't have any green light lap to score a point, so we didn't score.

“So that's shocking. But that is their decision. So there was no way we could race today, as we showed. It was only a red flag situation or behind safety car situation, as we did. So how you can give points to a non-race?”

“Was it worth points?,” Valtteri Bottas asked. “From my side, of course, I was out of the points, so I never had opportunity to fight for the points. So I don't think it was a race. But it is what it is. For sure a tricky call for F1, what to do.”

Like many others Vettel was under misapprehension that the relevant rule had changed at some point in the recent past, and the minimum requirement to count for half points had not previously been two laps. In fact it appears to have been there for over four decades.

I did some digging through my collection of FIA “yellow books” – the pocket-sized regulatory bible of that era. I don’t have every year, but the F1 section of the 1980 book states that if a race is stopped between two laps and 75%, half points would be awarded.

My next oldest copy is from 1976 (as an aside a few years ago I loaned it to the Rush production team, and it can briefly be seen in the hands of “Teddy Mayer” in the Spanish GP disqualification scene!)

At that time it didn’t yet include a detailed F1 specific section, and instead there was a set of rules that applied across all FIA championships. One paragraph states that half points would be awarded should a race be stopped between 30% and 60% distance.

That same regulation was used at the previous year’s Spanish and Austrian GPs, the first two F1 races in history that saw half points awarded.

By the next premature race conclusion, at Monaco in 1984, the rule specifying half points being awarded between two laps and 75% was already in place.

It is not clear exactly what year it changed, but it was obviously somewhere between 1977 and 1980, and thus the two-lap requirement is over 40 years old.

Why it was changed is lost to history. However, it was around then that Bernie Ecclestone was getting heavily involved in race promotion contracts, although he was not yet in the position of strength that he had later.

One could speculate that it might have been at Ecclestone’s behest that the rule was tweaked so that two laps constituted a race, and thus circuits wouldn’t have to be refunded if that’s all they got.

Indeed, many observers and drivers have suggested that we had those crucial laps on Sunday for financial reasons, and at least in part to satisfy a contractual requirement to provide the Spa promoter with a “race”.

Fans were left soaked and disappointed on Sunday, with many calling for refunds

Fans were left soaked and disappointed on Sunday, with many calling for refunds

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

There’s also a question of how many races broadcast contracts specify before TV companies start getting a refund. Last year the magic number was 15 – however in at least some cases that was adjusted to 20 for this season after last year’s pandemic experience, which is why huge efforts are being made to keep the numbers up.

However at Spa F1 boss Stefano Domenicali vehemently denied that not having a race officially declared would have any commercial impact.

Other sources have suggested that a distinction should be made between an “event” and a “race.” A lot of documentation around F1 uses the former phrase, and given the event starts with practice and qualifying, one might conclude that an actual race doesn’t have to happen for contractual obligations to be fulfilled.

Whatever the truth of the legal situation, awarding points was an inevitable regulatory outcome of those crucial laps being run, even with a result declared on countback after just one official lap.

The bottom line is that in 40 years the minimum distance had never previously come into play. Prior to last weekend the result of the shortest Grand Prix in history, at Adelaide in 1991, was declared at 14 laps – all of them under racing conditions as the safety car did not exist in those days.

And that’s a key point. When the two-lap rule was first introduced nobody predicted that there could be a scenario where that requirement could be fulfilled without any actual racing laps taking place. And following the introduction of the safety car in 1994 no one appears to have said, “Hang on, what if?”

The rule thus sat there like a ticking time bomb before finally exploding last weekend.

“It’s not ideal but if you can’t reward someone for the race, reward them for the bravery in qualifying,” F1 managing director Ross Brawn said this week. “A lap like George Russell did in qualifying in the absence of a full race should be rewarded.”

Indeed the Russell factor took the sting out of the whole affair for many people – a podium and a haul of points for the Brit and his resurgent Williams team was a feel good story on a difficult day for the sport. Vettel, Ricciardo and Latifi were also unusually high up the order after brave efforts on Saturday.

It has to be said too that a Max Verstappen victory and five-point gain on third placed Lewis Hamilton went some way to placating tens of thousands of visiting Dutch fans who had spent all day standing in the rain to see so little.

Imagine their reaction and the impact on calls for refunds had Lewis Hamilton been on pole and Verstappen outside the top 10 after a difficult qualifying…

Consider too that we could easily have had a standard dry qualifying session with the usual suspects lined up at the front, and no outliers like Russell or Ricciardo or Vettel at the sharp end. The argument for rewarding qualifying would be somewhat diluted.

On the other hand we could also have had a scenario with the grid set by a Saturday sprint – and the case for handing out extra points would arguably be stronger.

The good news is that the FIA and F1 have reacted quickly, and like other aspects of last weekend, such as the three-hour rule and race starting times in countries known for bad weather, it will be discussed next month.

One obvious potential change is to adjust the two-lap requirement so that at least some green flag racing has to take place for a race to be declared and half points to be awarded.

Another option is to separate the race result from the allocation of points, so that if we had an exact repeat of last weekend Verstappen and Red Bull would be credited in the history books with a race win, but score no actual points that could impact the title battle.

Nothing like Spa had happened before in the history of the World Championship, and if the rules are tweaked, it may never happen again, at least in terms of points being earned behind the safety car.

Of course, we don’t yet know the real impact of last weekend, and it won’t be clear until after the Abu Dhabi finale in December.

Verstappen’s five-point gain, and that made by Red Bull in the constructors’ battle with Mercedes, could prove to crucial. There was also a potentially important 3.5 points swing in McLaren’s favour in the fight with Ferrari for third place.

Further down the order there was an even bigger change in the contest for eighth. Prior to Spa it was Williams 10 points, Alfa Romeo 3 – and at the end of the afternoon the score was 20-3.

It will take a lot of hard-earned ninth and 10th places to make up that deficit over the balance of the season, and understandably, the Hinwil team is not happy.

With millions of dollars at stake for each constructors’ championship position what unfolded at Spa could prove to be very expensive for some teams…

Read Also:

shares
comments

Related video

The only element of F1's Spa travesty really worth celebrating

Previous article

The only element of F1's Spa travesty really worth celebrating

Next article

George Russell: "Fantastic" Nyck de Vries deserves F1 chance

George Russell: "Fantastic" Nyck de Vries deserves F1 chance
Load comments

Trending

1
Formula 1

Mercedes wants Bottas, Russell F1 futures secured before announcement

2
Formula 1

F1 opts against DRS use on Zandvoort banking

2 h
3
Formula 1

Lewis Hamilton would like to see F1 hold ‘free’ Belgian GP for fans

5 h
4
NASCAR

How to become a NASCAR driver: where to start, sponsors and more

5
NASCAR Cup

NASCAR's largest Next Gen car test to date set for Daytona

14 h
Latest news
George Russell: "Fantastic" Nyck de Vries deserves F1 chance
Formula 1

George Russell: "Fantastic" Nyck de Vries deserves F1 chance

29m
How a 40-year-old rule turned F1 on its head at Spa
Formula 1

How a 40-year-old rule turned F1 on its head at Spa

40m
The only element of F1's Spa travesty really worth celebrating Prime
Formula 1

The only element of F1's Spa travesty really worth celebrating

1 h
F1 working with promoter on options for Belgian GP ticket holders
Formula 1

F1 working with promoter on options for Belgian GP ticket holders

1 h
F1 opts against DRS use on Zandvoort banking
Video Inside
Formula 1

F1 opts against DRS use on Zandvoort banking

2 h
Latest videos
Virtual Onboard - Circuit Zandvoort 01:24
Formula 1
2 h

Virtual Onboard - Circuit Zandvoort

Dutch Grand Prix Documentary - Back On Track 15:24
Formula 1
6 h

Dutch Grand Prix Documentary - Back On Track

Formula 1: Norris conflicted by decision to award points in Belgian GP 01:01
Formula 1
Aug 31, 2021

Formula 1: Norris conflicted by decision to award points in Belgian GP

Formula 1: Wolff calls Mercedes to take Belgian GP call 01:14
Formula 1
Aug 31, 2021

Formula 1: Wolff calls Mercedes to take Belgian GP call "on the chin"

Grand Prix Greats – 2021 Belgian GP best photos 02:39
Formula 1
Aug 30, 2021

Grand Prix Greats – 2021 Belgian GP best photos

Adam Cooper More from
Adam Cooper
Aston boss Szafnauer sympathetic to call for Spa F1 ticket refunds Dutch GP
Formula 1

Aston boss Szafnauer sympathetic to call for Spa F1 ticket refunds

Gasly: F1 should address spray issue after poor visibility at Spa Belgian GP
Formula 1

Gasly: F1 should address spray issue after poor visibility at Spa

The lasting legacy of a fallen Indy car rookie Prime
IndyCar

The lasting legacy of a fallen Indy car rookie

Trending Today

Mercedes wants Bottas, Russell F1 futures secured before announcement
Formula 1 Formula 1

Mercedes wants Bottas, Russell F1 futures secured before announcement

F1 opts against DRS use on Zandvoort banking
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 opts against DRS use on Zandvoort banking

Lewis Hamilton would like to see F1 hold ‘free’ Belgian GP for fans
Formula 1 Formula 1

Lewis Hamilton would like to see F1 hold ‘free’ Belgian GP for fans

How to become a NASCAR driver: where to start, sponsors and more
NASCAR NASCAR

How to become a NASCAR driver: where to start, sponsors and more

NASCAR's largest Next Gen car test to date set for Daytona
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

NASCAR's largest Next Gen car test to date set for Daytona

Dale Earnhardt: How he died and what NASCAR did next
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

Dale Earnhardt: How he died and what NASCAR did next

2021 NASCAR Cup Series playoff grid is set
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

2021 NASCAR Cup Series playoff grid is set

Petronas announces end of SRT MotoGP title sponsorship
MotoGP MotoGP

Petronas announces end of SRT MotoGP title sponsorship

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The only element of F1's Spa travesty really worth celebrating Prime

The only element of F1's Spa travesty really worth celebrating

The 2021 Belgian Grand Prix will go down as a dark moment in Formula 1 history. But there were a few bright spots amongst all the doom and gloom. One concerned one of motorsport’s most-storied squads, which is also providing a feel-good factor to 2021 overall.

Formula 1
1 h
The biggest losers from F1’s Belgian GP non-race Prime

The biggest losers from F1’s Belgian GP non-race

OPINION: Formula 1's controversial decision to call a result after the Belgian GP that never got going due to persistently poor weather was good news for George Russell, as he scored a shock maiden podium. But the Williams driver aside, there were plenty who lost out as a result of Spa's washout - not least F1 itself

Formula 1
22 h
The critical calls behind Russell's standout qualifying lap Prime

The critical calls behind Russell's standout qualifying lap

A maiden Formula 1 podium is special, but George Russell will never forget exactly how his came about on a controversial Belgian Grand Prix weekend. Regardless of the outcry over the 'race' behind the safety car, the Williams driver and his team deserve considerable praise and recognition for the smart strategy and bold decisions they took in qualifying

Formula 1
Aug 30, 2021
What F1 must do for Belgian GP fans after Spa farce Prime

What F1 must do for Belgian GP fans after Spa farce

The 2021 Belgian Grand Prix broke statistical records as Formula 1's shortest ever 'race'. But while F1 deserves credit for its safety-first approach, it has been heavily criticised for going ahead with declaring a result and leaving fans short-changed. To restore credibility, it must learn from what happened and take decisive action

Formula 1
Aug 30, 2021
The remarkable story of Schumacher’s F1 debut Prime

The remarkable story of Schumacher’s F1 debut

GP Racing columnist MARK GALLAGHER was working as Jordan’s press officer when Michael Schumacher made his F1 debut at Spa in 1991. Here, for the first time, Mark gives his first-hand account from behind the scenes at the birth of a grand prix legend

Formula 1
Aug 29, 2021
How Schumacher became the master of Spa-Francorchamps Prime

How Schumacher became the master of Spa-Francorchamps

Michael Schumacher and Spa-Francorchamps: truly a meeting of greats. Schuey exploded onto the grand prix scene at Spa, one of Formula 1’s pre-eminent driver’s circuits. Little surprise that he should excel there in future years, too, winning the Belgian Grand Prix no fewer than six times. Damien Smith details every epic victory.

Formula 1
Aug 28, 2021
How F1 engine change processes are clouding the Red Bull-Mercedes battle Prime

How F1 engine change processes are clouding the Red Bull-Mercedes battle

The times set in the opening practice sessions for the 2021 Belgian Grand Prix suggest there is once again very little to separate Red Bull and Mercedes at the front of the Formula 1 pack. But one unseen element at power-sensitive Spa means neither can be sure it has an edge just yet

Formula 1
Aug 27, 2021
How Schumacher’s trust made F1 engineering fun Prime

How Schumacher’s trust made F1 engineering fun

Michael Schumacher was only vaguely on the radar of PAT SYMONDS before his Formula 1 debut 30 years ago at Spa. But after the Mercedes sportscar driver's remarkable cameo with Jordan at Spa, Pat became his race engineer at Benetton and the pair forged a partnership that would yield a world championship double

Formula 1
Aug 26, 2021

Latest news

George Russell: "Fantastic" Nyck de Vries deserves F1 chance
Formula 1 Formula 1

George Russell: "Fantastic" Nyck de Vries deserves F1 chance

How a 40-year-old rule turned F1 on its head at Spa
Formula 1 Formula 1

How a 40-year-old rule turned F1 on its head at Spa

The only element of F1's Spa travesty really worth celebrating Prime
Formula 1 Formula 1

The only element of F1's Spa travesty really worth celebrating

F1 working with promoter on options for Belgian GP ticket holders
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 working with promoter on options for Belgian GP ticket holders

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.