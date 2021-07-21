Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Horner: F1 team bosses shouldn’t be allowed to lobby stewards Next / Raikkonen urges Alfa F1 team to “wake up”
Formula 1 Interview

How to become an F1 Race Engineer - Qualifications, skills & more

We spoke to Haas F1 Team's Dominic Haines to find out what a Race Engineer does, how to become one, and what skills you need for the job.

How to become an F1 Race Engineer - Qualifications, skills & more

Race Engineers are one of the most important roles in a Formula 1 team, taking ownership of the running of a car and speaking with the driver directly to ensure that he has what he wants. It’s a highly sought after job, with no formal career path, so to find out more we spoke to Dominic Haines - the Race Engineer for Nikita Mazepin at the Haas F1 Team.

He talks about what a Race Engineer does, how to get into the job, and what a normal day looks like.

What is your role?

I am the Race Engineer on Nikita Mazepin’s car and the main responsibility is to lead the engineering team for his car.

What are your responsibilities and main jobs?

We have lots of people working on the car from Performance Engineers, Control Engineers, Aero Engineers, Tyre Engineers and the engine team. I control the engineering direction on the car taking information from everyone and deciding how to move forward. On event, I manage the car’s operation in the garage. This includes the run plan, the timings we leave the garage, the set-up on the car and I communicate with the driver when he’s on track. That’s the engineering and operations side. There is a people side to the role as well, as you have to speak with the driver a lot – to make sure he’s happy, understanding his needs and limitations. We bring the engineering side together with the human side.

How do you become a Race Engineer?

Previously, I was a Performance Engineer on Romain Grosjean’s car for three years. I started doing that role when I joined Haas F1 team but before, I worked at Lotus as a Strategist and did various engineering roles before that. It’s a wide background of performance, reliability, and racing.

Nikita Mazepin, Haas F1

Nikita Mazepin, Haas F1

Photo by: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

What qualifications do you need?

You need to have a good strong mechanical engineering understanding. Most people these days have degrees in mechanical engineering or something similar with some engineering background. That’s the academic qualification but you need a lot of trackside experience to do the job. It’s not just engineering, there are a lot of judgement calls you need to make quickly.

What should you study in school?

Subjects like maths and physics are key as well as anything practical with technology-based courses.

What other skills are useful?

A lot of experience with cars! You need to be level-headed and good under pressure, but experience is the number one thing. Experience working in a high-level race team is key so you know how the operations side works.

What would you suggest to someone looking for work experience?

Any work experience is really good. My first experience was working at a local Clio Cup Team in Sheffield while I was at university and you learn lots. At the end of the day, they’re all cars. Of course, they get more complicated but you’ll learn the fundamentals like how a race team works, how a race weekend works – just learn as much as you can. Paid or unpaid, it doesn’t matter but it all makes a difference.

Nikita Mazepin, Haas VF-21

Nikita Mazepin, Haas VF-21

Photo by: Charles Coates / Motorsport Images

Do you get go to races?

I do get to go to all races.

What does a day at work look like for a Race Engineer?

Trackside – I normally arrive three hours before the start of the session and make sure everything is OK. On a running day, we have a meeting an hour before the car goes out to go over the run plan for the day and what the objectives are. We then have an hour for FP1, then a debrief meeting, run again in FP2 and after Friday is complete, we sit and really dig through the data as we have a lot more time. We then decide where we start set-up wise for FP3 on Saturday.

After FP3, it’s a really fast turnaround to qualifying and then car gets put under parc ferme. Saturday evening, we get some time to relax and then Sunday we are back in for the race. After a race weekend, we come back and on Monday debrief with the engineering crew and the drivers. Then we’d spend a few days going through all the analysis and start thinking about the next race. And we repeat.

Do you have a role in pitstops?

I call the driver in on the radio and illuminate which set of tyres should be used by the crew on the tyre racks. I also tell the pitwall – who control the radio to the crew – if we want any adjustments made on the front wing, which they then forward.

What do you love most about your job?

I really like the travel – it’s fun to visit all these locations and I also like the excitement of it. No two days are the same, it’s intense but it’s very rewarding.

This article was created in partnership with Motorsport Jobs. Find the latest jobs in motorsport, as well as jobs with the Haas F1 Team, on the Motorsport Jobs website.

 

shares
comments
Horner: F1 team bosses shouldn’t be allowed to lobby stewards

Previous article

Horner: F1 team bosses shouldn’t be allowed to lobby stewards

Next article

Raikkonen urges Alfa F1 team to “wake up”

Raikkonen urges Alfa F1 team to “wake up”
Load comments

Trending

1
Formula 1

The details at the heart of the Hamilton/Verstappen F1 clash debate

6 h
2
NASCAR Cup

NASCAR’s Next Gen Cup car: What is it and why it is needed

3
Formula 1

Todt talks tyres

4
Formula 1

Horner: F1 team bosses shouldn’t be allowed to lobby stewards

1 h
5
NASCAR Cup

Where are they now? Brett Bodine's post-racing career

Latest news
Raikkonen urges Alfa F1 team to “wake up”
Formula 1

Raikkonen urges Alfa F1 team to “wake up”

12m
How to become an F1 Race Engineer - Qualifications, skills & more
Formula 1

How to become an F1 Race Engineer - Qualifications, skills & more

40m
Horner: F1 team bosses shouldn’t be allowed to lobby stewards
Formula 1

Horner: F1 team bosses shouldn’t be allowed to lobby stewards

1 h
The off-track considerations that led to Hamilton/Verstappen F1 shunt Prime
Formula 1

The off-track considerations that led to Hamilton/Verstappen F1 shunt

2 h
Shovlin: Accident between Hamilton and Verstappen ‘inevitable’
Formula 1

Shovlin: Accident between Hamilton and Verstappen ‘inevitable’

5 h
Latest videos
Formula 1: Masi on FIA tucking drivers' elbows in 00:57
Formula 1
5 h

Formula 1: Masi on FIA tucking drivers' elbows in

Verstappen v Hamilton: Who was at fault? 07:45
Formula 1
6 h

Verstappen v Hamilton: Who was at fault?

Formula 1: Wolff describes Hamilton as the opposite of a “dirty driver” 00:46
Formula 1
Jul 20, 2021

Formula 1: Wolff describes Hamilton as the opposite of a “dirty driver”

Formula 1: The hidden consequences of Verstappen's British GP crash 01:00
Formula 1
Jul 20, 2021

Formula 1: The hidden consequences of Verstappen's British GP crash

Grand Prix Greats – 2021 British GP best photos 03:24
Formula 1
Jul 19, 2021

Grand Prix Greats – 2021 British GP best photos

Haas F1 Team More from
Haas F1 Team
How to become a Number 1 Mechanic in F1 – Qualifications, skills & more
Formula 1

How to become a Number 1 Mechanic in F1 – Qualifications, skills & more

Mazepin: Technical side of F1 "a lot more complex" than expected
Formula 1

Mazepin: Technical side of F1 "a lot more complex" than expected

Why F1’s worst car isn’t inhibiting ‘smart’ Schumacher Prime
Formula 1

Why F1’s worst car isn’t inhibiting ‘smart’ Schumacher

Trending Today

The details at the heart of the Hamilton/Verstappen F1 clash debate
Formula 1 Formula 1

The details at the heart of the Hamilton/Verstappen F1 clash debate

NASCAR’s Next Gen Cup car: What is it and why it is needed
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

NASCAR’s Next Gen Cup car: What is it and why it is needed

Todt talks tyres
Formula 1 Formula 1

Todt talks tyres

Horner: F1 team bosses shouldn’t be allowed to lobby stewards
Formula 1 Formula 1

Horner: F1 team bosses shouldn’t be allowed to lobby stewards

Where are they now? Brett Bodine's post-racing career
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

Where are they now? Brett Bodine's post-racing career

Why Keselowski's move to Roush Fenway is just the beginning
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

Why Keselowski's move to Roush Fenway is just the beginning

Dale Earnhardt: How he died and what NASCAR did next
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

Dale Earnhardt: How he died and what NASCAR did next

Getting to know Alex Labbé: "All I ever wanted to do was race"
NASCAR Canada NASCAR Canada

Getting to know Alex Labbé: "All I ever wanted to do was race"

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The off-track considerations that led to Hamilton/Verstappen F1 shunt Prime

The off-track considerations that led to Hamilton/Verstappen F1 shunt

OPINION: Formula 1’s 2021 title fight turned ugly last weekend when Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton collided at the start of the British Grand Prix. Verstappen thankfully walked away unharmed, but this had been a clash long-since coming.

Formula 1
2 h
British Grand Prix Driver Ratings Prime

British Grand Prix Driver Ratings

The 2021 British Grand Prix will live long in the memory for the dramatic clash between Formula 1's two title protagonists, which opened the door for other drivers to capitalise. One did so in spectacular fashion, while others fluffed their lines

Formula 1
Jul 19, 2021
How Leclerc almost defied Hamilton after Silverstone clash Prime

How Leclerc almost defied Hamilton after Silverstone clash

A poor start for Valtteri Bottas and the lap one clash between Formula 1's 2021 title protagonists gave Charles Leclerc a surprise lead in the British Grand Prix that he almost held to the end. Here's how the Ferrari driver came close to a famous victory, ultimately denied by a recovering Lewis Hamilton three laps from home

Formula 1
Jul 19, 2021
The signs that suggest Mercedes can win at Silverstone Prime

The signs that suggest Mercedes can win at Silverstone

Red Bull and Max Verstappen scored an early blow against Lewis Hamilton and Mercedes at Silverstone, with sprint qualifying race victory. But that doesn’t mean Sunday’s grand prix is a foregone conclusion. Although Verstappen starts as the favourite, here’s why Mercedes still holds hope of winning

Formula 1
Jul 18, 2021
Uncovering Silverstone's engineering secrets for F1 success Prime

Uncovering Silverstone's engineering secrets for F1 success

Formula 1 returns to Silverstone this weekend, but despite its familiarity to all the teams it is no picnic. Here are five of the key points for engineers to consider prior to the British Grand Prix.

Formula 1
Jul 16, 2021
The 'special relationship' Ferrari will hope to exploit at Silverstone Prime

The 'special relationship' Ferrari will hope to exploit at Silverstone

Ferrari might have snubbed the very first world championship race on British soil but the Scuderia and the UK went on to enjoy some deep connections. As BEN EDWARDS explains, theirs is a shared history that is waiting for its next chapter to be written...

Formula 1
Jul 15, 2021
The political manoeuvring behind F1's return to British GP normality Prime

The political manoeuvring behind F1's return to British GP normality

OPINION: Formula 1 heads back to Silverstone this weekend for the 2021 British Grand Prix, where a full-capacity crowd will return after a painful absence in the initial stages of the COVID-19 pandemic last year. Here’s how the pieces that permitted a part of returning ‘normal’ life were arranged.

Formula 1
Jul 14, 2021
Why Stroll will do whatever it takes to make Aston Martin champions Prime

Why Stroll will do whatever it takes to make Aston Martin champions

Lawrence Stroll is a man who likes getting what he wants. And, right now, what he wants above all else is to turn his Aston Martin Formula 1 team into winners and world champions.

Formula 1
Jul 13, 2021

Latest news

Raikkonen urges Alfa F1 team to “wake up”
Formula 1 Formula 1

Raikkonen urges Alfa F1 team to “wake up”

How to become an F1 Race Engineer - Qualifications, skills & more
Formula 1 Formula 1

How to become an F1 Race Engineer - Qualifications, skills & more

Horner: F1 team bosses shouldn’t be allowed to lobby stewards
Formula 1 Formula 1

Horner: F1 team bosses shouldn’t be allowed to lobby stewards

The off-track considerations that led to Hamilton/Verstappen F1 shunt Prime
Formula 1 Formula 1

The off-track considerations that led to Hamilton/Verstappen F1 shunt

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.