Motorsport Business
How Cisco benefits from McLaren F1 partnership
Communications technology giant Cisco has been an official partner of the McLaren Formula 1 team since 2021, delivering behind-the-scenes insights into the team through its Webex platform to partners and guests from anywhere in the world.
The partnership with the Woking-based team has been expanded throughout the past years to include the full depth of the company's solutions, including networking and digital signage.
We spoke to the company's CTO Chintan Patel about the technology behind it and the benefits a company like Cisco obtains from working with a high-level Formula 1 team.
