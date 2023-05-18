How de Vries got trapped during Imola F1 flood
AlphaTauri Formula 1 driver Nyck de Vries has given an indication of how difficult conditions are around Imola and how hard it has been to move around in recent days.
On Wednesday it was confirmed that the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix would not go ahead due to the issues in the surrounding area, as well as at the Imola track itself.
Roads and bridges were closed due to the volume of water, while others were blocked by mudslides.
De Vries was unable to reach his hotel and was eventually given an alternative home room elsewhere by a member of the McLaren pit crew.
The Dutch rookie has also thanked people who helped him along the way – including a member of the McLaren team - as Italy's Emilia Romagna region has been impacted by heavy rainfall causing people to be evacuated from their homes.
In an Instagram post that evening, de Vries outlined the problems he had endured on Tuesday while trying to get to his team's factory in the town of Faenza, which has been badly affected by flooding.
"Tuesday evening 11:30 pm, on my way to Faenza ahead of a marketing day at the SAT [Scuderia AlphaTauri] factory on Wednesday," he wrote.
"It's raining intense, Faenza is already flooded and I am unable to get to my hotel. Returning to the highway is no option either.
"Stuck in a little village with one fully booked hotel. Fortunately, McLaren got stranded there earlier and their front jack Frazer was kind enough to give me his room.
"The following morning, the hotel lobby turned into an emergency shelter for people who were forced to escape their homes during the night."
After confirmation came on Wednesday lunchtime that the race was not going ahead, de Vries had trouble getting out of the area and eventually took a cross-country route.
"Post-F1 announcement, I only saw one potential option to get home, which was driving via Firenze [Florence]," he noted.
"After an adventurous drive through the mountains, thanks to the help from local people and authorities in different villages, I finally got home safely.
"Thank you to every single person who has been kind enough to help me. It was truly heart-warming to see so many look out for each other.
"My thoughts are with those who continue to be affected by this tragedy. I'll be back soon in Faenza to meet my team and the people from the region!"
F1 drivers and teams have been widely supportive of the decision to call off the grand prix, but the congested calendar raises questions about how it might be staged at a later point in the year.
Related video
The key fallout issues from F1’s Imola cancellation
F1 all clear for Monaco GP as staff allowed back into Imola track
Why it's too early for AlphaTauri to consider releasing de Vries
Why it's too early for AlphaTauri to consider releasing de Vries Why it's too early for AlphaTauri to consider releasing de Vries
Tost not too worried about De Vries' F1 rookie crashes
Tost not too worried about De Vries' F1 rookie crashes Tost not too worried about De Vries' F1 rookie crashes
Tsunoda clash with de Vries led to Baku F1 sprint race retirement
Tsunoda clash with de Vries led to Baku F1 sprint race retirement Tsunoda clash with de Vries led to Baku F1 sprint race retirement
AlphaTauri says new F1 floor for Imola will be a "significant" step
AlphaTauri says new F1 floor for Imola will be a "significant" step AlphaTauri says new F1 floor for Imola will be a "significant" step
Tost trusts AlphaTauri F1 engineers after key departure
Tost trusts AlphaTauri F1 engineers after key departure Tost trusts AlphaTauri F1 engineers after key departure
How Tost's public lack of trust could hurt AlphaTauri
How Tost's public lack of trust could hurt AlphaTauri How Tost's public lack of trust could hurt AlphaTauri
Latest news
Bottas in talks to help collapsed KymiRing project
Bottas in talks to help collapsed KymiRing project Bottas in talks to help collapsed KymiRing project
How McLaren's F1 hopes rest on a "game of millimetres"
How McLaren's F1 hopes rest on a "game of millimetres" How McLaren's F1 hopes rest on a "game of millimetres"
SUPER GT further postpones carbon-neutral fuel for GT300
SUPER GT further postpones carbon-neutral fuel for GT300 SUPER GT further postpones carbon-neutral fuel for GT300
Ford's Supercars dyno wish explained
Ford's Supercars dyno wish explained Ford's Supercars dyno wish explained
Why it's too early for AlphaTauri to consider releasing de Vries
Why it's too early for AlphaTauri to consider releasing de Vries Why it's too early for AlphaTauri to consider releasing de Vries
How McLaren missteps scuppered three F1 cars and drove away its genius
How McLaren missteps scuppered three F1 cars and drove away its genius How McLaren missteps scuppered three F1 cars and drove away its genius
The bigger play behind Alpine’s ‘amateurish’ F1 criticisms
The bigger play behind Alpine’s ‘amateurish’ F1 criticisms The bigger play behind Alpine’s ‘amateurish’ F1 criticisms
The Verstappen/Red Bull dynamic that shows the scale of Perez's F1 title task
The Verstappen/Red Bull dynamic that shows the scale of Perez's F1 title task The Verstappen/Red Bull dynamic that shows the scale of Perez's F1 title task
The 30-year-old parallels Ferrari faces in modern F1
The 30-year-old parallels Ferrari faces in modern F1 The 30-year-old parallels Ferrari faces in modern F1
Miami Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023
Miami Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023 Miami Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023
How Verstappen gave a tyre masterclass to defeat Perez in Miami
How Verstappen gave a tyre masterclass to defeat Perez in Miami How Verstappen gave a tyre masterclass to defeat Perez in Miami
The generalist qualities that made Newey F1’s pre-eminent design guru
The generalist qualities that made Newey F1’s pre-eminent design guru The generalist qualities that made Newey F1’s pre-eminent design guru
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.