Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Previous / When Japan's 'Emperor' flirted with a Formula 1 move Next / Gasly: Too early to think about F1 future options
Formula 1 News

How energy price move helped boost Alpine's F1 development push

Alpine has revealed that a "smart" inflation-beating move earlier this year helped give it the financial headway needed to be aggressive with its Formula 1 developments and hire more staff.

Jonathan Noble
By:
How energy price move helped boost Alpine's F1 development push
Listen to this article

The Enstone-based squad has been relentless in bringing upgrades to its A522 car, which has helped Fernando Alonso and Esteban Ocon score the points to put it fourth place in the constructors' championship right now.

And while rival teams have had their developments constrained by F1's cost cap, Alpine has not had to hold back, and furthermore is planning a recruitment drive to boost its staffing levels to help it push further up the grid.

It has emerged that one of the reasons Alpine has been able to afford the extra spending is because of a strategic decision it made early in the year to pre-empt the massive rises in energy costs that have hamstrung other F1 teams.

Predicting that electricity and gas costs were going to shoot through the roof in the wake of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, it pre-bought as much energy as it could, sheltering itself from the increased costs that came through the system later on.

Alpine team principal Otmar Szafnauer reckons the move saved the squad a sizeable amount of money, which it was then able to devote to ramping up performance of its car and team.

"We bought energy early and that saved us millions," explained Szafnauer, speaking to Motorsport.com about the progress of Alpine over the first half of the season.

"It was future energy and some material, so a smart move."

Cost cap limit

Alpine has embarked on a mission to be fighting at the front of the grid by the end of its first 100 races under its new identity.

And while its challenge to improve things has been made tougher by the imposition of a cost cap in F1, Szafnauer says that the situation the team is in is actually a good one because of the way it was operating below the budget limit.

Otmar Szafnauer, Team Principal, Alpine F1, Pat Fry

Otmar Szafnauer, Team Principal, Alpine F1, Pat Fry

Photo by: Carl Bingham / Motorsport Images

And that has been helped in no small part by the energy purchasing strategy it took.

"We're, I don't want to say significantly under the cost cap, but comfortably under the cost cap," explained Szafnauer.

"That was done probably half by some good strategic decisions. Some of the finance people within the organization saw the inflation coming at the rate that it is now and therefore made some good decisions to buy some things early at a cheaper price that you know you're going to use in the future.

"And that's helped for this year. But that's only a one-year thing.

"But structurally too, we are structured a bit differently, where under the cost cap, I think we're better off than some of the other teams.

"So it has helped and what it's allowed us to do is it's given us that headroom to hire another 75 people without worrying about going over the cost cap, which is great. It's a good position to be in."

Szafnauer also reckons that the emergency increase in the cost cap that was agreed among teams before the summer break, following alarm from Alpine's rivals about energy prices forcing them to bust the limits, has helped give his squad more freedoms too.

Read Also:

"The cost cap has increased for this year by $4.3 million, and I think probably about the same for next year," he said. 

"So the $135m that it was meant to be next year will probably be in the region of $141-145m. That in itself gives us some headroom, although next year we will probably be buying the things that we bought at last year's prices, at next year's prices next year, because we didn't hedge that far in advance.

"So there's a bit of understanding there to do as to how much inflation will actually eat into the cost cap, but it won't be 100%. Then we need to have an understanding of how much headroom we have to fill that headroom. So that's what we're doing."

 

shares
comments

Related video

When Japan's 'Emperor' flirted with a Formula 1 move
Previous article

When Japan's 'Emperor' flirted with a Formula 1 move
Next article

Gasly: Too early to think about F1 future options

Gasly: Too early to think about F1 future options
Jonathan Noble More from
Jonathan Noble
Audi's F1 plans take shape as announcement looms
Formula 1

Audi's F1 plans take shape as announcement looms

Red Bull first to run F1 car at revamped Spa Belgian GP
Formula 1

Red Bull first to run F1 car at revamped Spa

The traits that fuelled Alonso's unexpected Aston Martin F1 move Prime
Formula 1

The traits that fuelled Alonso's unexpected Aston Martin F1 move

Alpine More from
Alpine
Alonso: I need to destroy whatever strengths other people have
Formula 1

Alonso: I need to destroy whatever strengths other people have

Why Piastri's F1 attempt to join McLaren has risky implications
Formula 1

Why Piastri's F1 attempt to join McLaren has risky implications

The Saturday morning tricks that expose Alonso's true mindset Austrian GP Prime
Formula 1

The Saturday morning tricks that expose Alonso's true mindset

Latest news

What next for Kimi Raikkonen after his NASCAR Cup debut?
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

What next for Kimi Raikkonen after his NASCAR Cup debut?

After his departure from Formula 1 last year, Kimi Raikkonen made his debut in NASCAR’s Cup Series race at Watkins Glen on Sunday. The Finn's day ended in the tyre wall, and he was tight-lipped on his future afterwards, although didn't rule out making further appearances. But will further cameos come to pass?

Audi's F1 plans take shape as announcement looms
Formula 1 Formula 1

Audi's F1 plans take shape as announcement looms

The entry by Volkswagen brands Audi and Porsche into Formula 1 has been one of motorsport’s worst kept secrets, with both car companies yet to officially announce their plans.

Gasly: Too early to think about F1 future options
Formula 1 Formula 1

Gasly: Too early to think about F1 future options

AlphaTauri Formula 1 driver Pierre Gasly says it is still too early to think about his future as he's set to take control of his own destiny after 2023.

How energy price move helped boost Alpine's F1 development push
Formula 1 Formula 1

How energy price move helped boost Alpine's F1 development push

Alpine has revealed that a "smart" inflation-beating move earlier this year helped give it the financial headway needed to be aggressive with its Formula 1 developments and hire more staff.

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
How Senna’s first F1 winner gave Lotus life after Chapman Prime

How Senna’s first F1 winner gave Lotus life after Chapman

Designed by Gerard Ducarouge, the 97T returned Lotus to the winners circle for the first time since the death of its founder but also, as STUART CODLING reveals, gave the team a problem holding onto its new star

Formula 1
10 h
Grading F1's 2022 drivers at half-term Prime

Grading F1's 2022 drivers at half-term

Over the first 13 races of Formula 1's new ground effects era, Max Verstappen has surged into the lead in the world championship over Charles Leclerc. But as the 2022 season prepares to roar back into life, who stacks up as the top of the class, and who must do better? We graded every driver based on their performances so far

Formula 1
Aug 19, 2022
The 10 stories to watch out for across the rest of the 2022 F1 season Prime

The 10 stories to watch out for across the rest of the 2022 F1 season

It’s 13 down, nine to go as the Formula 1 teams pause for breath in the summer break. But what can we expect to happen over the next three months from Belgium to Abu Dhabi? Here's the key storylines to keep an eye out for the rest of the 2022 season

Formula 1
Aug 18, 2022
Nicholas Latifi: The under-fire F1 driver fighting for his future Prime

Nicholas Latifi: The under-fire F1 driver fighting for his future

Personable, articulate and devoid of the usual racing driver airs and graces, Nicholas Latifi is the last Formula 1 driver you’d expect to receive death threats, but such was the toxic legacy of his part in last year’s explosive season finale. And now, as ALEX KALINAUCKAS explains, he faces a battle to keep his place on the F1 grid…

Formula 1
Aug 13, 2022
The strange tyre travails faced by F1’s past heroes Prime

The strange tyre travails faced by F1’s past heroes

Modern grand prix drivers like to think the tyres they work with are unusually difficult and temperamental. But, says  MAURICE HAMILTON, their predecessors faced many of the same challenges – and some even stranger…

Formula 1
Aug 12, 2022
The returning fan car revolution that could suit F1 Prime

The returning fan car revolution that could suit F1

Gordon Murray's Brabham BT46B 'fan car' was Formula 1 engineering at perhaps its most outlandish. Now fan technology has been successfully utilised on the McMurtry Speirling at the Goodwood Festival of Speed, could it be adopted by grand prix racing once again?

Formula 1
Aug 11, 2022
Hamilton's first experience of turning silver into gold Prime

Hamilton's first experience of turning silver into gold

The seven-time F1 champion has been lumbered with a duff car before the 2022 Mercedes. Back in 2009, McLaren’s alchemists transformed the disastrous MP4-24. And now it’s happening again at his current team

Formula 1
Aug 11, 2022
Why few would blame Leclerc if he leaves Ferrari in future Prime

Why few would blame Leclerc if he leaves Ferrari in future

OPINION: Ferrari's numerous strategy blunders, as well as some of his own mistakes, have cost Charles Leclerc dearly in the 2022 Formula 1 title battle in the first half of the season. Though he is locked into a deal with Ferrari, few could blame Leclerc if he ultimately wanted to look elsewhere - just as Lewis Hamilton did with McLaren 10 years prior.

Formula 1
Aug 9, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.