How F1 teams reacted to Mexico’s high-altitude headaches
The Mexican Grand Prix is always considered somewhat of an outlier on the Formula 1 calendar, owing to the altitude of the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez.
The type of F1 world champion record-breaker Verstappen has proved to be
OPINION: Max Verstappen’s 2022 Formula 1 season was already very memorable given his title success. Now, he’s secured a unique championship achievement with his Mexico win. But what exactly has this year taught us about the type of champion he has become?
Mexican Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022
Only the one perfect score, and no prizes for guessing who, as a strategic Mexican Grand Prix saw a few Formula 1 drivers grab their opportunity to shine, while others were left wanting more on a challenging race weekend
The nine reasons why the 2022 Mexican GP wasn’t a better F1 race
For a Formula 1 race with so much promise and potential, a dominant and record-breaking 14th victory for Max Verstappen somewhat undersold the Mexican Grand Prix. But full credit must go to the reigning world champion and his Red Bull squad for masterminding a thumping performance, along with a handful of other critical factors which worked in their favour.
Can home hero Perez provide Mexico's latest magic F1 moment?
In the long history of Mexican involvement in F1 there has yet to be a Mexican winner of the Mexican GP. Is that about to change, asks BEN EDWARDS?
The compromises involved in delivering optimal F1 ride quality
Ride quality as a concept is often misunderstood. PAT SYMONDS clarifies exactly what it means and explains its importance in racing cars - especially in a Formula 1 context
How early struggles and Red Bull rejection equipped Perez for F1’s top team
The 2022 Mexican Grand Prix will celebrate the 60th anniversary of Formula 1’s first visit to the country in 1962, when local hero Ricardo Rodriguez was killed in a non-championship event at the circuit known today as the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez. No Mexican driver since has had the potential to win their home grand prix, but Sergio Perez aims to change that - as OLEG KARPOV discovers.
Has the US GP already left expectations tempered for F1 in 2023?
OPINION: In the latter stages of 2022's Formula 1 season, Max Verstappen has proved irrepressible as he collected another inspired win at the US Grand Prix. With Red Bull at the top, Ferrari losing its edge, and Mercedes still in recovery, hopes of a two- or three-way battle for 2023 look increasingly slim
Why Hamilton could be wrong: Mercedes 2022 F1 win chances aren’t over
OPIONION: Max Verstappen hunted down and defeated Lewis Hamilton in last weekend’s US Grand Prix at Austin – in scenes that were very 2021 after Red Bull botched his second stop. That led to Hamilton effectively declaring Mercedes’ chances of winning a Formula 1 race in 2022 to be over. But might there actually be hope yet for the Silver Arrows?