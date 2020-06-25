Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Austrian GP
Tickets
02 Jul
-
05 Jul
FP1 in
7 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Styrian GP
09 Jul
-
12 Jul
Next event in
13 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
Tickets
16 Jul
-
19 Jul
FP1 in
21 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
British GP
Tickets
31 Jul
-
02 Aug
FP1 in
35 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
70th Anniversary GP
06 Aug
-
09 Aug
Next event in
41 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Spanish GP
Tickets
13 Aug
-
16 Aug
FP1 in
49 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
Tickets
27 Aug
-
30 Aug
FP1 in
63 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
Tickets
03 Sep
-
06 Sep
FP1 in
70 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
Tickets
24 Sep
-
27 Sep
FP1 in
91 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
United States GP
Tickets
22 Oct
-
25 Oct
FP1 in
120 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Mexican GP
Tickets
29 Oct
-
01 Nov
FP1 in
127 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Brazilian GP
Tickets
12 Nov
-
15 Nov
FP1 in
140 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
26 Nov
-
29 Nov
FP1 in
154 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Formula 1 / Analysis

How F1 will cope with the new coronavirus protocols

shares
comments
How F1 will cope with the new coronavirus protocols
By:
Jun 25, 2020, 2:52 PM

Formula 1's new season begins with the Austrian Grand Prix on 5 July, with the first half of the campaign having been wiped out by the coronavirus pandemic.

But, while the competition will be just as fierce once track action gets underway, F1 will face a 'new normal' as it bids to operate under unique protocols laid down to ensure events can go ahead.

Here we look at what's changed for fans, drivers and teams as F1 gets going again.

Closed door races

While there still remains a risk of COVID-19 being transmitted among the general public, no fans will be allowed in for at least the first phase of the championship.

F1 is instead planning fully closed-door events where there will be no spectators, no guests, no sponsors and dramatic cuts in the numbers of other staff present.

Teams will be operating with reduced personnel (a maximum of 80), while there will only be a select few media allowed on site to cover the event.

Even those press members going will not get access to the paddock nor pits; and interviews will be conducted with full social distancing put in place.

Don't expect motorhomes either, with F1 thinking it better that teams use the circuit infrastructure and facilities because these will provide a more controlled environment and minimise the chances of an outbreak.

Also, expect everyone at the track to be wearing face masks.

Empty grandstands

Empty grandstands

Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

Team bubbles

All F1 personnel going will have to follow strict instructions on their behaviour prior to and at the event. Every person going into the track will have signed an official FIA Code of Conduct.

For team members who work in the paddock and pitlane, that means they will need to have had a negative COVID-19 test before being able to travel. They will also be tested every five days while on the road with F1.

Furthermore, F1 will use a contract Track and Trace App, specifically designed for the close confines of a racing circuit, to better allow organisers to deal with an outbreak and know who any infected team member has been in close contact with.

Team members will also not be allowed to mix with other competitors, and they have to stay in strict 'social bubbles' to ensure they are only in contact with those that are essential for their job.

The FIA said in a recent document: "The number of interactions between groups should be minimised to mitigate virus transmission between groups.

"Where interactions between groups cannot be avoided, without unduly jeopardising safety, sporting governance or the ability of a competitor to compete in an event, social distancing should be respected or additional personal protective equipment (PPE) should be used to mitigate virus transmission."

Alex Albon, Red Bull Racing talks with Red Bull Racing Team Manager Jonathan Wheatley

Alex Albon, Red Bull Racing talks with Red Bull Racing Team Manager Jonathan Wheatley

Photo by: Red Bull Content Pool

Longer working hours

Thanks to social distancing requirements, and the need for team members to wear face masks and other PPE, some garage jobs are going to take longer than normal.

Racing Point technical director Andy Green said recently that he expected engine changes would now take twice as long.

In light of this, teams will be given some extra leeway when it comes to their working hours - with F1's curfew having been relaxed.

Team members can now work one hour later on Thursday and Friday evenings, and the curfew now lasts for eight hours, instead of nine.

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

Photo by: Ferrari

No tyre choices

With F1 needing as much flexibility as possible to get a calendar put in place, and teams and suppliers facing some unique challenges because of it, F1's tyre rules have changed too.

Whereas before teams were allowed to pick how many of each type of tyre they wanted for a weekend, now there is a standard allocation. Each driver will get two sets of hard, three of mediums, and eight softs.

Previously the tyre supplier also had to nominate its compound choices 15 weeks before flyaway races, and nine weeks before European events.

Those requirements have been deleted, and the rules now say that the allocations should be made known "unless otherwise determined by the FIA and with the agreement of the supplier, no less than two weeks prior to each event".

The provision for compulsory running of extra experimental tyres has been tweaked slightly, and will now take place in the first 30 minutes of FP2, instead of the last 30 minutes.

Daniil Kvyat, AlphaTauri AT01

Daniil Kvyat, AlphaTauri AT01

Photo by: AlphaTauri

Briefings via Zoom

Race officials will be operating in rooms where tables and chairs have been moved apart to ensure social distancing.

It has also been agreed that if any drivers are summoned to see the stewards to discuss a matter, that PPE is worn at all times.

Drivers and official briefings may now take place outside if a suitably large room cannot be found to hold all those required to attend, or they may be conducted via a video teleconference facility like Zoom.

The FIA has also allowed for any travel issues stewards may face in getting to a race by allowing them to work remotely if there is a last-minute drama.

F1 zoom conference call

F1 zoom conference call

Photo by: Luke Smith

No drivers' parade

The lack of fans, allied to the fact drivers need to maintain social distancing, means that the regular Sunday morning drivers' parade also will not take place for now.

Crowding 20 drivers on to the back of a truck for them to mingle with each other and be interviewed just isn't feasible amid the pandemic.

Instead, it is likely the drivers will be interviewed one-by-one in front of their garages in that usual Sunday morning slot, so fans can still get a bit of pre-race build-up excitement.

Kimi Raikkonen, Alfa Romeo Racing, Antonio Giovinazzi, Alfa Romeo Racing, Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari, and Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, in the drivers parade

Kimi Raikkonen, Alfa Romeo Racing, Antonio Giovinazzi, Alfa Romeo Racing, Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari, and Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, in the drivers parade

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

New grid procedure - or no grid at all

One of the most difficult situations over an F1 weekend to manage is the grid build-up to the race - as it is the one point at an event where every team is in close proximity to each other.

To try to minimise the chance of contact, grid procedures have been tweaked to allow for social distancing, with a minimal amount of people involved, and for less time.

Teams are only allowed to have 40 personnel on the grid, a number that equates to exactly half the total head count that they are now allowed to take to races.

Without the usual full pre-race ceremonies, the pit exit now closes 20 minutes before the start, rather than the usual 30.

Cars will now need to have their tyres fitted five minutes before the start, rather than three, and at that signal "team personnel and equipment trolleys must commence leaving the grid".

A new rule states that "when the three minute signal is shown, no more than 16 team personnel for each competitor are permitted on the grid". The remaining crew members will have to leave before the 15-second signal, as has been usual.

The new five minute tyres fitted rule will also apply to race resumptions.

However, if a risk analysis determines that having all teams on the grid in the build-up to the race risks too much contact between personnel, then a completely different approach could be taken and the grid build-up abandoned completely.

The FIA says that one possible solution then would be for the cars to go straight from their garages to the race start.

The document says: "It could be considered to remove the grid procedure from the event schedule and start the formation lap from the garages."

Carlos Sainz Jr., McLaren MCL34, arrives on the grid

Carlos Sainz Jr., McLaren MCL34, arrives on the grid

Photo by: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

No podium

Things will be very different at the end of races too, with F1 unable to run a traditional podium ceremony because of social distancing requirements.

There is no way the series could risk having drivers getting that close to each other, or mixing with dignitaries and officials as is common place just before the champagne celebrations.

Instead, there is a plan to have some form of post-race trophy-giving down on the grid when the cars return after their slowing down lap.

F1 managing director of motorsport Ross Brawn said recently: "One option would be to line the cars up on the track and the drivers will stand in front of cars.

"We can't present the trophies, as you can't have someone in close proximity presenting a trophy, but we have worked it out. We have plans and procedures, we're looking at how we can present it on TV."

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, 2nd position, Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1, 1st position, and Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, 3rd position, celebrate on the podium with Champagne

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, 2nd position, Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1, 1st position, and Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, 3rd position, celebrate on the podium with Champagne

Photo by: Jerry Andre / Motorsport Images

Next article
F1 aero handicap "a gentle correction" - Brawn

Previous article

F1 aero handicap "a gentle correction" - Brawn

trending Today

New Toyota Prius Super GT contender revealed
Super GT / Super GT

New Toyota Prius Super GT contender revealed

Joe Gibbs Racing To End Drag Racing Program
NHRA / NHRA

Joe Gibbs Racing To End Drag Racing Program

Medical expert confirms Earnhardt died of head injuries
NASCAR Cup / NASCAR Cup

Medical expert confirms Earnhardt died of head injuries

Petrucci joins Tech 3 as Oliveira secures KTM promotion
MotoGP / MotoGP
2h

Petrucci joins Tech 3 as Oliveira secures KTM promotion

RLLR BMW Le Mans entry “hasn’t been discussed”
Le Mans / Le Mans

RLLR BMW Le Mans entry “hasn’t been discussed”

Football star Aguero joins Virtual GP line-up
Esports / Esports

Football star Aguero joins Virtual GP line-up

Why F1 can take heart from the Bundesliga’s lessons Prime
Formula 1 / Formula 1

Why F1 can take heart from the Bundesliga’s lessons

Verstappen has to wait as Red Bull runs at Silverstone
Formula 1 / Formula 1

Verstappen has to wait as Red Bull runs at Silverstone

Latest news

How F1 will cope with the new coronavirus protocols
Formula 1 / Formula 1
1h

How F1 will cope with the new coronavirus protocols

F1 aero handicap "a gentle correction" - Brawn
Formula 1 / Formula 1
2h

F1 aero handicap "a gentle correction" - Brawn

F1 launches diversity foundation, Carey donates $1m
Formula 1 / Formula 1
3h

F1 launches diversity foundation, Carey donates $1m

Verstappen has to wait as Red Bull runs at Silverstone
Formula 1 / Formula 1

Verstappen has to wait as Red Bull runs at Silverstone

Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Author Jonathan Noble

Trending

1
Super GT

New Toyota Prius Super GT contender revealed

2
NHRA

Joe Gibbs Racing To End Drag Racing Program

3
NASCAR Cup

Medical expert confirms Earnhardt died of head injuries

4
MotoGP

Petrucci joins Tech 3 as Oliveira secures KTM promotion

2h
5
Le Mans

RLLR BMW Le Mans entry “hasn’t been discussed”

Latest videos

Grand Prix Greats – How to win a Grand Prix with a broken leg 03:01
Formula 1

Grand Prix Greats – How to win a Grand Prix with a broken leg

Heroes: Mika Hakkinen's first F1 title - 1998 Japanese GP 00:31
Formula 1

Heroes: Mika Hakkinen's first F1 title - 1998 Japanese GP

Heroes: Mika Hakkinen's long awaited victory 00:31
Formula 1

Heroes: Mika Hakkinen's long awaited victory

Heroes: Felipe Massa's Triumph - 2006 Brazilian GP 00:31
Formula 1

Heroes: Felipe Massa's Triumph - 2006 Brazilian GP

Heroes: Felipe Massa's dominant season 00:31
Formula 1

Heroes: Felipe Massa's dominant season

Latest news

How F1 will cope with the new coronavirus protocols
Formula 1

How F1 will cope with the new coronavirus protocols

F1 aero handicap "a gentle correction" - Brawn
Formula 1

F1 aero handicap "a gentle correction" - Brawn

F1 launches diversity foundation, Carey donates $1m
Formula 1

F1 launches diversity foundation, Carey donates $1m

Verstappen has to wait as Red Bull runs at Silverstone
Formula 1

Verstappen has to wait as Red Bull runs at Silverstone

Why F1 can take heart from the Bundesliga’s lessons
Formula 1

Why F1 can take heart from the Bundesliga’s lessons

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.