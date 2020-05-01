Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Austrian GP
Tickets
02 Jul
-
05 Jul
FP1 in
62 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
British GP
Tickets
16 Jul
-
19 Jul
FP1 in
76 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
Tickets
30 Jul
-
02 Aug
FP1 in
90 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
Tickets
27 Aug
-
30 Aug
FP1 in
118 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
Tickets
03 Sep
-
06 Sep
FP1 in
125 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Singapore GP
Tickets
17 Sep
-
20 Sep
FP1 in
139 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
Tickets
24 Sep
-
27 Sep
FP1 in
146 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Japanese GP
Tickets
08 Oct
-
11 Oct
FP1 in
160 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
United States GP
Tickets
22 Oct
-
25 Oct
FP1 in
175 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Mexican GP
Tickets
29 Oct
-
01 Nov
FP1 in
182 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Brazilian GP
Tickets
12 Nov
-
15 Nov
FP1 in
196 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
26 Nov
-
29 Nov
FP1 in
209 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Giorgio Piola's F1 technical analysis
Topic

Giorgio Piola's F1 technical analysis
Main Photos Illustrations Shop Now
Previous
Formula 1 / Special feature

How Formula 1 car safety changed forever after Imola 1994

shares
comments
How Formula 1 car safety changed forever after Imola 1994
By:
Co-author: Matt Somerfield
May 1, 2020, 10:40 AM

The 1994 San Marino Grand Prix marked not only one of Formula 1’s darkest weekends, but proved to be a turning point in car safety that would change the sport forever.

Imola was just the third round of the championship, and there had already been numerous high profile accidents in testing and racing before the deaths of Roland Ratzenberger and Ayrton Senna prompted a radical overhaul in the approach to driver protection.

Williams FW14B active suspension
Benetton B193B 1993 rear-wheel steering schematic overview

Heading in to the 1994 season there had been a big rule change, which had not only set about reducing costs and handing back control to the drivers. It had also attempted to reign in teams in their adventurous use of electronic control systems.

Williams had ruled the roost in the previous few seasons, with its active suspension a considerable factor in its title winning seasons. However, other electronic aids, such as ABS and traction control had started to become more commonplace too, whilst solutions like rear wheel steer and CVT (Continuous Variable Transmission) had been tested but not raced.

All of these were to be banned for ‘94 and would have a serious impact on the behaviour of the cars, both from an aerodynamic and mechanical point of view.

The reaction to the events at Imola from the sport's governing body was swift though, as by the Spanish GP, just two races later, the teams were forced to change the design of their front wing endplates and the length of the diffuser, as a way of reducing downforce and slowing the cars.

Slider
List

Front wing endplate change

Front wing endplate change
1/10

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

The long skirt-style endplate designs that had populated the grid in recent years were outlawed (left), as seen here on the Benetton B194.

Airbox cutout detail

Airbox cutout detail
2/10

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

This was followed just a race later by holes needing to be cut into the airbox or engine cover to reduce airflow to the engine, reducing power.

Stepped bottom underside

Stepped bottom underside
3/10

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

By the time the German GP came around in July, teams had further design constraints to comply with. The most important of these, and something that still exists today, was the need to have a plank installed on the floor. This was done as a method of controlling the ride height, as the plank could not be worn by more than 1mm during the course of a race.

Benetton B194 1994 underside plank view

Benetton B194 1994 underside plank view
4/10

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

Famously this led to the disqualification of Michael Schumacher's Benetton at the Belgian GP. The German's plank had been worn away at the front by more than the 1mm tolerance, resulting in him being stripped of his race victory.

Rear wing changes

Rear wing changes
5/10

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

The rear wing dimensions were also constrained, with an exclusion zone created 150mm behind the rear axle line, effectively outlawing the practice of using pre-wings. The changes came in for criticism from all corners on the grid, as whilst the teams understood the need for change, in order to improve safety, they'd been rushed, and in some circumstances put unnecessary stress and strain on other components. The push for increased safety continued for 1995, as the governing body made even more rule changes, including an increase in load testing, further changes to the cockpit dimensions, a reduction in engine capacity (3.5 > 3.0 litre) and comprehensive changes that affected aerodynamics.

Side crash test detail

Side crash test detail
6/10

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

The load and impact tests already undertaken had their speeds and loads increased, whilst a new side impact test was introduced.

underside plank view

underside plank view
7/10

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

The introduction of the plank in 1994 had only gone so far as to limit the downforce created by the flat bottoms first introduced in 1983. As such, a step plane had been created, which lifted the outer portions of the floor by a further 25mm, reducing the potential yield of the floor.

Cockpit and chassis details

Cockpit and chassis details
8/10

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

Dramatic changes were made to the cockpit, with its dimensions altered to reduce the chance of incursion by debris. The length of the monocoque was extended by a further 150mm in front of the axle line, improving the crush zone ahead of the driver's feet, which now also had more space given the extension between the front axle line and the cockpit rim. The cockpit sides were drawn up higher (400>550mm) to better protect in the event of a side-on incident. The cockpit template was narrowed slightly (450>420mm) but extended forward and given a much larger radius.

Front view comparison 1994-1995

Front view comparison 1994-1995
9/10

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

The car's aerodynamics were impacted by changes to the front wing endplate height, a reduction in the overall height of the car and a lower rear wing. This view also shows how much of an implication raising the cockpit sides and impact structures had on the design of the sidepods.

Side view details

Side view details
10/10

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

The side view shows the impact on the dimensions of the car, with the wheelbase inevitably increasing to incorporate the safety structures. Meanwhile, you can see the dimensional implications on the front and rear wing endplates.

 

Related video

Next article
Szafnauer plays down chances of Wolff role in Aston Martin

Previous article

Szafnauer plays down chances of Wolff role in Aston Martin
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Author Giorgio Piola

Race hub

Austrian GP

Austrian GP

2 Jul - 5 Jul
FP1 Starts in
62 days
Session Date
Local time
Your time
 Content
FP1
Fri 3 Jul
Fri 3 Jul
10:00
11:00
FP2
Fri 3 Jul
Fri 3 Jul
14:00
15:00
FP3
Sat 4 Jul
Sat 4 Jul
11:00
12:00
QU
Sat 4 Jul
Sat 4 Jul
14:00
15:00
Race
Sun 5 Jul
Sun 5 Jul
14:10
15:10
Latest results Standings

Trending

1
Kart

How Will Power Kart will give young drivers essential guidance

2
Stock car

Indianapolis Speedrome results 2003-09-05

3
NASCAR Cup

NASCAR to go back racing May 17 at Darlington

4
NASCAR Cup

DEI/Earnhardt Jr adds Mike Davis to team

5
Le Mans

RLLR BMW Le Mans entry “hasn’t been discussed”

Latest videos

Grand Prix Greats – F1’s closest finishes 04:04
Formula 1
2h

Grand Prix Greats – F1’s closest finishes

F1® 2020 First Look - Circuit Zandvoort 01:50
Formula 1

F1® 2020 First Look - Circuit Zandvoort

Are Silverstone And Monaco Overrated F1 Tracks? | Is It Just Me? With Jess & Luke 47:02
Formula 1

Are Silverstone And Monaco Overrated F1 Tracks? | Is It Just Me? With Jess & Luke

Grand Prix Greats – F1 factories 04:12
Formula 1

Grand Prix Greats – F1 factories

10 Circuits We'd Like To See Back In F1 11:44
Formula 1

10 Circuits We'd Like To See Back In F1

Latest news

How Formula 1 car safety changed forever after Imola 1994
F1

How Formula 1 car safety changed forever after Imola 1994

Szafnauer plays down chances of Wolff role in Aston Martin
F1

Szafnauer plays down chances of Wolff role in Aston Martin

Senna had Williams contract ready to sign for 1992
F1

Senna had Williams contract ready to sign for 1992

Hungarian GP would only happen behind closed doors
F1

Hungarian GP would only happen behind closed doors

FIA visited Racing Point factory to check 'pink Mercedes'
F1

FIA visited Racing Point factory to check 'pink Mercedes'

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
2 Jul - 5 Jul
Tickets
16 Jul - 19 Jul
Tickets
30 Jul - 2 Aug
Tickets
27 Aug - 30 Aug
Tickets
3 Sep - 6 Sep
Tickets
17 Sep - 20 Sep
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.