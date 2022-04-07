Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Tickets
Previous / The answers Mercedes needs from its low-drag wing Next / Alpine relying on water pump fix after Alonso's Saudi F1 engine failure
Formula 1 / Australian GP News

How "grip recovery" creates an extra challenge in F1 qualifying

A curious aspect of qualifying for the Saudi Arabian GP was that several drivers found that they could often get better lap times in qualifying with used soft tyres.

Adam Cooper
By:
How "grip recovery" creates an extra challenge in F1 qualifying
Listen to this article

Ultimately, pole was secured by Red Bull's Sergio Perez with new tyres, but that was not the case for his immediate rivals.

Pirelli Formula 1 boss Mario Isola says that it was due to the grip recovery characteristics of the 2022 tyres, something that could continue to provide teams with an extra challenge in qualifying in Melbourne this weekend and elsewhere

Teams will now have to find out during practice at each venue if used softs can provide an advantage in qualifying, whereas in past seasons their entire focus was on making the most out of fresh tyres.

It's just of several aspects of the 2022 tyres that teams are learning about as they tackle each new venue.

"In qualifying we have seen a couple of different situations," said Isola of the Jeddah weekend. "Some teams were using two preparation laps for the soft, and some teams used the soft for a second stint in qualifying. If you remember last year that never happened.

"The tyre can recover the grip, because if the tyre cannot recover the grip, you don't use it again.

"It is an extra element. How powerful could be, it's a bit early to say, because we have different circuits, different characteristics."

Isola believes that the used tyres proved more effective in Saudi Arabia in large part because they gave drivers more confidence.

"I believe that the soft tyre when new had quite a lot of grip at the beginning, and that was giving a 'snappy' behaviour," said Isola.

"These cars are quite tricky to drive, especially on a track where you have the walls that are close to the track, you cannot make any mistake.

"A used tyre is losing a little bit its peak of grip, and making the feeling of the driver better. So it is a little bit more progressive, and the driver can push more. If you don't have a real degradation, real thermal degradation, coming from the tyre, the driver feels more confidence.

McLaren Google Chrome tyre detail

McLaren Google Chrome tyre detail

Photo by: Erik Junius

"Last year some drivers have been able to run quicker with a medium than with a soft, because they felt less movement from the tread. This year the used the used soft was giving them more confidence.

"And that's why some people were able to set a better lap time with a used soft rather than the new soft. But if you if you find that the sweet spot on the new soft, like Checo [Perez], the lap time was there."

In Jeddah the soft tyre was not used at all in the race, with the top 10 qualifiers taking advantage of the rule change for 2022 that means they no longer have to start on the tyres they used in Q2.

For the Australian GP, Pirelli has created an extra step between the medium and the soft, and Isola believes that the qualifying tyre could be used at the start because of of an estimated pace advantage over the medium of 1.2 seconds.

"In Melbourne, we have C2, C3 and C5, it's a big step between C3 and C5," he noted. "And probably the C5 is quite an aggressive choice that we wanted to take, because with our tests last year C3 and C4 seem to be quite close.

"And we said okay, let's try the C2, C3 and C5 to see if the gap is the right one between compounds. The C5 for Melbourne is probably a tyre more similar to the soft in Bahrain, in terms of behaviour, with 1.2 seconds per lap difference.

"If the soft is not going to grain in Australia, with this performance delta to the medium, to the C3, maybe some of them could try to start on the soft.

"If the tyre is quick, but it's going to grain, and the degradation is quite high, then the medium becomes the option for the start of the race."

Isola says that drivers were able to race closely in Jeddah, especially with the hard tyre, as it stayed in good shape when following other cars.

Read Also:

"They had the possibility to follow each other, to overtake. And when they were losing the position, they could attack again, and use the advantage of the DRS. Those are all tactical strategies when you have a tyre that can give you the confidence to push again."

The ability to race is helped further by the fact that lock-ups do not appear to be as damaging as they were with the previous tyres, when drivers often picked a vibration and had to pit.

"Compared to the 13-inch tyres, lock-ups are generating a lot less damage on the tread," said Isola. "It's probably a combination of the construction and the stiffness of the car.

"If the car is quite stiff, you have a load transfer which is quite stiff. That means if you lock the unloaded tyre you generate less damage.

"It's not only this, it depends also on the track roughness, it depends on the speed and set-up, many elements. But reality is that the lock-ups are generating less damage."

shares
comments

Related video

The answers Mercedes needs from its low-drag wing
Previous article

The answers Mercedes needs from its low-drag wing
Next article

Alpine relying on water pump fix after Alonso's Saudi F1 engine failure

Alpine relying on water pump fix after Alonso's Saudi F1 engine failure
Load comments
Adam Cooper More from
Adam Cooper
DAMS boss Sicard set for new FIA F1 role
Formula 1

DAMS boss Sicard set for new FIA F1 role

Vettel explains moped incident after Australian F1 GP practice Australian GP
Formula 1

Vettel explains moped incident after Australian F1 GP practice

The highs and lows of F1's latest supersub Hulkenberg Australian GP Prime
Formula 1

The highs and lows of F1's latest supersub Hulkenberg

Latest news

Australian GP could deliver MotoGP-style overtake fest, says Horner
Formula 1 Formula 1

Australian GP could deliver MotoGP-style overtake fest, says Horner

Why Australian GP is set for another Red Bull vs Ferrari showdown Prime
Formula 1 Formula 1

Why Australian GP is set for another Red Bull vs Ferrari showdown

F1 drivers hail "exciting" new track layout despite overtaking scepticism
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 drivers hail "exciting" new track layout despite overtaking scepticism

Aston Martin "actively" considering F1 options amid Audi rumours
Formula 1 Formula 1

Aston Martin "actively" considering F1 options amid Audi rumours

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Why Australian GP is set for another Red Bull vs Ferrari showdown Prime

Why Australian GP is set for another Red Bull vs Ferrari showdown

As in Jeddah, Ferrari swept both practice sessions on Friday in Melbourne. But Max Verstappen and Red Bull looked strong on race pace long runs and, with four DRS zones in play, F1's Albert Park return could produce a similarly enthralling battle to the one seen last time out between the two teams in Jeddah

Formula 1
53m
The domino effect causing Mercedes' current F1 problems Prime

The domino effect causing Mercedes' current F1 problems

Mercedes has started this year as it did last year – on the back foot. But the problems now are more serious, with only the third-fastest car unable as yet to challenge the Red Bull and Ferrari on pace. So what next for the Silver Arrows? Here's how its planning to turn its "ambitious" W13 into a race winner

Formula 1
Apr 7, 2022
The answers Mercedes needs from its low-drag wing Prime

The answers Mercedes needs from its low-drag wing

Intrigue around Mercedes' updates beyond the Australian Grand Prix will focus on whether it can answer Lewis Hamilton’s demands for more grip and more power. Solving the W13's weaknesses appears to be multifaceted, including the obvious porpoising problem, with a low-drag wing in the pipeline after Albert Park

Formula 1
Apr 7, 2022
The highs and lows of F1's latest supersub Hulkenberg Prime

The highs and lows of F1's latest supersub Hulkenberg

Nico Hulkenberg had a surprise return to Formula 1 at the start of 2022 after Aston Martin's Sebastian Vettel tested positive for COVID. But with two races under his belt, what comes next for the German supersub?

Formula 1
Apr 6, 2022
The best way F1 can pay back Melbourne after 2020's aborted start Prime

The best way F1 can pay back Melbourne after 2020's aborted start

OPINION: Formula 1 is heading to a reconciling moment with this weekend’s Australian Grand Prix – the first since 2019 and two years on from the awful saga of the aborted 2020 race. It should be a moment of celebration and recognition for the championship’s supporters

Formula 1
Apr 6, 2022
The heavy-hitters that have brought Miami F1 GP to fruition Prime

The heavy-hitters that have brought Miami F1 GP to fruition

Formula 1 has long coveted a second race in the United States and, after several false dawns, the Miami Grand Prix is finally set to fill that void. Mark Gallagher finds out why it’s taken so long – and what the prime movers behind the new race are doing to ensure its success.

Formula 1
Apr 3, 2022
The past figures F1’s returning drivers will hope not to emulate Prime

The past figures F1’s returning drivers will hope not to emulate

OPINION: Formula 1 returnees Kevin Magnussen and Alex Albon have an opportunity to impress with Haas and Williams this year. They will need to keep up the pressure on their teammates to avoid joining the number of talented drivers who never quite made it at motorsport’s pinnacle.

Formula 1
Apr 3, 2022
The hurdles that threatened young Verstappen's irrepressible rise Prime

The hurdles that threatened young Verstappen's irrepressible rise

Max Verstappen blazed a trail through karting and Formula 3, with ferocious support from his father Jos. But for all his obvious talent, which earned the future world champion a 2015 Formula 1 drive after just a single year in car racing, the ride to get him there wasn’t always an easy one.

Formula 1
Apr 2, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.