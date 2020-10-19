Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
28 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
04 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Tuscany GP
11 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
25 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Eifel GP
09 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Portuguese GP
Tickets
23 Oct
FP1 in
3 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Emilia-Romagna GP
Tickets
31 Oct
FP1 in
11 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Turkish GP
Tickets
13 Nov
FP1 in
24 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Sakhir GP
Tickets
04 Dec
FP1 in
46 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
11 Dec
FP1 in
52 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Formula 1 / Analysis

How Haas inspired the latest rear wing design trend in F1

shares
comments
How Haas inspired the latest rear wing design trend in F1
By:
Co-author: Matt Somerfield

The development battle in Formula 1 is often focused on those teams fighting at the front, but design trends can often be inspired from outfits further back.

That is the case for the latest rear wing trend that more and more teams are adopting, with Alfa Romeo the latest to run a rear wing endplate concept that was originally inspired by Haas and has been used by Mercedes and Red Bull.

Mercedes AMG F1 W10 rear wing detail
Ferrari SF90 rear wing detail

Heading into 2020, every team apart from Red Bull had focused their effort in this area of the endplate in an effort to find a better compromise between downforce and drag.

In most cases, this had resulted in the designers deploying slots in the surface to break it up and create strakes.

Their number, size and shape varied depending on how the designer wanted to 'work' the outer portion of the rear wing, with the airflow pattern capable of manipulating the tip vortex. This also worked in tandem with the upwash strikes above, breaking up the resultant pressure zone into more usable flow structures.

Haas F1 Team VF-19 rear wing detail
Red Bull Racing RB16 rear wing endplate

Haas became the first team to use a more expressive solution here, incorporating three sinuous louvres instead of the vertical strake design.

Red Bull has since taken inspiration from them, introducing a similar design at the Styrian GP. That rear wing idea has been on and off the car frequently ever since, as the team tries to settles on an aerodynamic package that it feels suits its RB16 the best.

Mercedes AMG F1 W11 rear wing
Ferrari SF1000 rear wing endplate Russian GP

Meanwhile, Mercedes also took note of the Haas design and added a tail-like lower section that begins at the base of the forward most strake and traverses all three strakes.

This forms the basis for the alterations subsequently seen on the Racing Point RP20, the Alfa Romeo C39 and the new endplate design introduced by Ferrari, which features a similar solution but doesn't have the tail section detached from the strakes.

Alfa Romeo Racing C39 rear end plate
Alfa Romeo Racing C39 rear old end plate

As we can see in this side by side comparison, Alfa Romeo's strake design has been tailored to meet the requirements of now having a tail on the first element.

Related video

Russell believes track limits will be an issue at Portimao

Previous article

Russell believes track limits will be an issue at Portimao
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Author Giorgio Piola

Trending Today

MRN Radio affiliate list
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup / Breaking news

MRN Radio affiliate list

“Out of control” front tyre pressure ruined Quartararo’s race
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

“Out of control” front tyre pressure ruined Quartararo’s race

Scuderia Corsa ends two-year win drought with PLM victory
IMSA IMSA / Breaking news

Scuderia Corsa ends two-year win drought with PLM victory

Technique - The MGU-K and MGU-H explained
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Special feature

Technique - The MGU-K and MGU-H explained

Racing Point defends switch to 2020 Mercedes suspension
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Racing Point defends switch to 2020 Mercedes suspension

How Haas inspired the latest rear wing design trend in F1
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Analysis

How Haas inspired the latest rear wing design trend in F1

F1 conducted "very broad search" to find Carey replacement
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

F1 conducted "very broad search" to find Carey replacement

Latest news

How Haas inspired the latest rear wing design trend in F1
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Analysis

How Haas inspired the latest rear wing design trend in F1

Russell believes track limits will be an issue at Portimao
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Russell believes track limits will be an issue at Portimao

Racing Point defends switch to 2020 Mercedes suspension
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Racing Point defends switch to 2020 Mercedes suspension

What Red Bull needs to beat Mercedes in F1 Prime
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Analysis

What Red Bull needs to beat Mercedes in F1

Trending

1
Le Mans

Ford v Ferrari: Why there needs to be a Le Mans 1966 sequel

2
Formula 1

Russell believes track limits will be an issue at Portimao

2h
3
Formula 1

What Red Bull needs to beat Mercedes in F1

4
Formula 1

Racing Point defends switch to 2020 Mercedes suspension

3h
5
Formula 1

Gallery: All Ferrari F1 cars since 1950

Latest news

How Haas inspired the latest rear wing design trend in F1
Formula 1

How Haas inspired the latest rear wing design trend in F1

Russell believes track limits will be an issue at Portimao
Formula 1

Russell believes track limits will be an issue at Portimao

Racing Point defends switch to 2020 Mercedes suspension
Formula 1

Racing Point defends switch to 2020 Mercedes suspension

What Red Bull needs to beat Mercedes in F1
Formula 1

What Red Bull needs to beat Mercedes in F1

Wolff: Drivers critiquing Hamilton should question themselves
Formula 1

Wolff: Drivers critiquing Hamilton should question themselves

Latest videos

Comparing the Ferrari F2004 vs Mercedes W11 2020 Formula 1 car 05:05
Formula 1

Comparing the Ferrari F2004 vs Mercedes W11 2020 Formula 1 car

How Did The Cold Affect F1's Nürburgring Race? 06:57
Formula 1

How Did The Cold Affect F1's Nürburgring Race?

First Lap Battles, Power Unit Problems & More | 2020 Eifel GP F1 Race Debrief 07:42
Formula 1

First Lap Battles, Power Unit Problems & More | 2020 Eifel GP F1 Race Debrief

Grand Prix Greats – Lewis Hamilton equals Michael Schumacher’s F1 wins record 08:47
Formula 1

Grand Prix Greats – Lewis Hamilton equals Michael Schumacher’s F1 wins record

Grand Prix Greats – Kimi Raikkonen sets new F1 starts record 05:30
Formula 1

Grand Prix Greats – Kimi Raikkonen sets new F1 starts record

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.