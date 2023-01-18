Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs MULTIVERSE
Download your apps
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs MULTIVERSE
Previous / FIA reveals details of new F1 management structure Next / Bottas wants talks over Alfa Romeo F1 future "quite early" in 2023
Formula 1 News

How Hamilton has changed as an F1 driver at Mercedes

Lewis Hamilton’s ultimate mission at the Mercedes Formula 1 team is unchanged since the day he joined: it is taking himself and his team to world championship glory.

Jonathan Noble
By:
Co-author:
Alex Kalinauckas
How Hamilton has changed as an F1 driver at Mercedes
Listen to this article

But what is notably different between the current seven-time champion and the driver who joined the squad back in 2013 as a single title winner is his approach.

His years of experience at Brackley, through many highs and lows, has given Hamilton a wealth of data to fall back on; and the knowledge to know where best his efforts should be focused.

Nobody is perhaps better placed within Mercedes to offer insight in to how Hamilton was evolved as a driver than the team’s trackside engineering director Andrew Shovlin.

As the man who has been at a coal face in leading the engineering aspects of Hamilton and Mercedes’ title ambitions, he has noticed an interesting evolution.

“I’ve worked with Lewis now for a long time and he is a driver who has a really impressive feel for what the car is doing,” Shovlin told Motorsport.com in an exclusive interview.

“If you can get the car where he needs it to be, we know far and well what he’s capable of. And, yeah, we’ve worked with each other for sufficiently long enough that we can have whatever conversations need to be had.

“We all like to think we develop as we go through our careers, and if you knew what you know today 10 years ago, then I think we’d all have been more successful.

“Lewis, as a driver, puts an awful lot of effort into looking for where that edge is going to come from. That constant searching for how he can emerge into a new season as an even better driver than the one that we had before is just borne out of his love of winning.

“He doesn’t want to be beaten. He’s very engaged with the engineering process now, he’s talking to all [engineering departments] – on the aerodynamics side, and vehicle dynamics side.

“He’s very familiar with all the people within the team and he knows where to go to ask questions and give feedback. Ultimately, it’s a problem that we’ll all solve together.”

Shovlin thinks that where Hamilton has improved the most is in working out in which areas he needs to devote his key efforts to extract more from a car – and more importantly how to get the team to deliver what he needs.

“I think the mechanism by which he is always looking to improve has always been there, the difference is he has realised how much more he can draw out of the team and the people around him to help that learning and that improvement phase,” explained Shovlin.

“And that’s the thing: he’s become more and more comfortable and settled within the team, and confident and happy to go and speak to different people about different areas. He’s just drawing more effectively on the resource.

“But, ultimately, if he finds an area that he thinks he’s not good enough at, he just solves it by hard work.

“The amount of work a driver has to do these days out of the car, the homework – understanding what the tyres are going to do, what do I need to be doing to manage them well, how am I going to get them at the right window in qualifying – that workload is much higher than it’s ever been.

“And very often you’ll see Lewis as being one of the last drivers to, if not the last driver, to leave the paddock. He’s just going round and round, making sure he knows what it is he needs to do.”

Read Also:
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG, on the grid

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG, on the grid

Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

Relationship test

Nothing tested the relationship between Hamilton and Mercedes more than last year’s tricky W13.

With the team battling to find answers to its early-season porpoising problems, there were some tough times inside the garage and engineering debrief rooms.

Shovlin adds: “In the early part of the year, there’s no doubt, whether you’re talking about Toto’s relationship with the engineering team or engineering’s relationship with Lewis, there was quite a lot of stress and pressure and anxiety, and difficult conversations, because we simply hadn’t done anywhere near a good enough job.

“I think for Lewis it was particularly challenging coming off the back of 2021. He knew how he wanted to respond in 2022 and we were unable to give him a car to allow him to play that role. And it was definitely a difficult time. But I think the process has been good for the team.

“One of the biggest challenges we had was sticking together and working together, which we’ve come through well and I think the experience will serve us well further down the line.

“Tricky cars like that on the back of a run of success are quite a difficult thing for a team to deal with, and it’s a case of working out: ‘what is it you do as an organisation that’s good that needs to be kept, and what is it that you do as an organisation that’s not good enough and you’ve got to change?’ And that, again, was a process that we were running through for a lot of the year.”

Shovlin does not hide from the fact that there were times when things got very extreme – but says getting through those moments has put Mercedes and Hamilton in good stead for the future.

“There were some difficult points where we know that the car that we gave them in Baku, in Montreal, in Imola and all those races – it was bordering on dangerous,” he said.

“And that certainly focuses your attention to make sure that we dig ourselves out of that position and start giving them something that they can race in again.

“But the whole team has been through a lot with Lewis, and it’s great that we have such an experienced driver when we’ve had such a challenging year.

“Hopefully, we’re now through the worst of that challenge and we can get on with the next challenge, which is hopefully fighting our way back to the front and fighting for championships.”

"The whole team has been through a lot with Lewis, and it’s great that we have such an experienced driver when we’ve had such a challenging year."

Photo by: Carl Bingham / Motorsport Images

shares
comments
FIA reveals details of new F1 management structure
Previous article

FIA reveals details of new F1 management structure
Next article

Bottas wants talks over Alfa Romeo F1 future "quite early" in 2023

Bottas wants talks over Alfa Romeo F1 future "quite early" in 2023
Jonathan Noble More from
Jonathan Noble
Miami plans F1 track resurfacing and new paddock, but no layout changes
Formula 1

Miami plans F1 track resurfacing and new paddock, but no layout changes

FIA reveals details of new F1 management structure
Formula 1

FIA reveals details of new F1 management structure

Why Andretti is both right and wrong with his F1 "greed" accusations Prime
Formula 1

Why Andretti is both right and wrong with his F1 "greed" accusations

Latest news

Kelvin van der Linde to replace injured Frijns for Diriyah E-Prix
Formula E Formula E

Kelvin van der Linde to replace injured Frijns for Diriyah E-Prix

Kelvin van der Linde will cover for Robin Frijns at Abt for the Formula E round at Diriyah, as the Dutchman suffered fractures to his wrist and hand in Mexico.

Norris held initial talks with several F1 teams prior to latest McLaren deal
Formula 1 Formula 1

Norris held initial talks with several F1 teams prior to latest McLaren deal

Formula 1 driver Lando Norris has revealed that he held exploratory talks with several teams, not just Red Bull, prior to signing his long-term McLaren deal in 2022. 

Critical Gen3 test concludes in Queensland
Supercars Supercars

Critical Gen3 test concludes in Queensland

Two critical days of testing for the Supercars Gen3 prototypes concluded this evening at Queensland Raceway.

New Super Formula car won’t be complete reset, says Hirakawa
Super Formula Super Formula

New Super Formula car won’t be complete reset, says Hirakawa

The introduction of an updated Super Formula car for the 2023 season is not a significant enough change to “reset” the field this season, believes Team Impul's Ryo Hirakawa.

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Why new Williams F1 boss shouldn't avoid 'Mercedes B-team' comparisons Prime

Why new Williams F1 boss shouldn't avoid 'Mercedes B-team' comparisons

OPINION: Williams has moved to replace the departed Jost Capito by appointing former Mercedes chief strategist James Vowles as its new team principal. But while he has sought to play down the idea of moulding his new squad into a vision of his old one, some overlap is only to be expected and perhaps shouldn't be shied away from

Formula 1
Jan 17, 2023
The crypto sponsor collapse that shocked F1 Prime

The crypto sponsor collapse that shocked F1

Cryptocurrency exchanges and NFTs hit F1 in a sponsorship wave in 2021 but, as MARK GALLAGHER explains, the tide seems to be on its way out

Formula 1
Jan 16, 2023
The factors behind Vettel’s priority shift in his final F1 chapter Prime

The factors behind Vettel’s priority shift in his final F1 chapter

Post-Ferrari, Sebastian Vettel has reinvented himself as a force for social justice. From litter picking after grands prix and renouncing travel by private jet to prominently supporting the LGBTQ+ community, the now retired driver pursued his activism with the same relentless energy he brought to his world championship campaigns. But what, asks STUART CODLING, prompted this change?

Formula 1
Jan 15, 2023
How Russell can make history again in F1 2023 Prime

How Russell can make history again in F1 2023

George Russell's first season at Mercedes was a resounding success amid the context of the team’s struggles. But things could get spicy against Lewis Hamilton in 2023 if Brackley's latest car is good enough to place either driver on the F1 throne

Formula 1
Jan 13, 2023
Why Andretti is both right and wrong with his F1 "greed" accusations Prime

Why Andretti is both right and wrong with his F1 "greed" accusations

OPINION: Ever since Michael Andretti made his intentions clear to form a team to join the Formula 1 grid, it has been hit with resistance. While the Andretti Cadillac set-up still has hurdles to get over, a stand-off has formed and the American is critical of the championship's self-interest. Andretti may have a point but he must also realise the reasons behind the "greed"

Formula 1
Jan 12, 2023
How glitzy car launches can help sustain the F1 boom Prime

How glitzy car launches can help sustain the F1 boom

OPINION: Formula 1 car launches have lost their spectacle over the years, as Spice Girls-fronted unveils gave way to boring PR exercises where nothing more than a livery on a show car was revealed to the world. As F1's popularity continues to grow, however, perhaps the glitzy car launches of old can once again have their place - but in a much more inclusive way

Formula 1
Jan 11, 2023
How a Honda F1 failure demonstrates massive Mercedes progress Prime

How a Honda F1 failure demonstrates massive Mercedes progress

OPINION: Back in 2007, the Honda squad launched an ambitious Formula 1 car with big expectations. Fast-forward 15 years and what is now the Mercedes team did likewise in 2022. Both seasons were horror shows for the same Brackley base, but the most recent showed just how far a team can develop when set on the right course. This is a lesson for one of Mercedes’ rivals heading in 2023…

Formula 1
Jan 10, 2023
How Ferrari's new boss paved the way for Audi's F1 arrival Prime

How Ferrari's new boss paved the way for Audi's F1 arrival

Fred Vasseur has handed the reins to Andreas Seidl as Sauber gears up for its Audi era from 2026. The Frenchman was key to the deal with Ingolstadt reaching fruition, as he revealed in an interview with Motorsport.com prior to his Ferrari switch

Formula 1
Jan 9, 2023
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.