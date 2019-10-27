Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
26 Sep
-
29 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Japanese GP
10 Oct
-
13 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Mexican GP
24 Oct
-
27 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
United States GP
01 Nov
-
03 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Brazilian GP
14 Nov
-
17 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
28 Nov
-
01 Dec
FP1 in
7 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
Formula 1 / Mexican GP / Special feature

How Hamilton can win his sixth F1 title today

shares
comments
How Hamilton can win his sixth F1 title today
By:
Oct 27, 2019, 11:58 AM

Lewis Hamilton will wrap up his sixth Formula 1 world championship if he outscores Mercedes teammate Valtteri Bottas by 12 points in Sunday’s Mexican Grand Prix.

Bottas’s victory in Japan two weeks ago trimmed Hamilton’s advantage but the Briton still holds a 64-point lead with just four races left. Hamilton needs to extend that by 14 points in Mexico to become champion again, as only 78 points will be on offer over the final three grands prix.

However, amid the form of the rival Ferrari team and Red Bull’s pace at the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez, Hamilton said he does not “anticipate it will be Mexico” where the championship is decided.

Read Also:

Victory alone will not be enough for Hamilton to win the title this weekend. Even if Hamilton wins and bags a bonus point for fastest lap, he will need Bottas to finish off the podium in order to have an unassailable lead. Conversely, Hamilton can finish as low as third and win the championship if Bottas finishes no higher than 10th. 

If Hamilton is not on the podium – which has happened at the previous two Mexican GPs – he will need to wait at least one more weekend even if Bottas fails to score points at all. 

Hamilton's title permutations

The bonus point for fastest lap complicates matters. If Hamilton fails to set the fastest lap, or Bottas gets the bonus point, then Hamilton is champion if…

Hamilton finishes

Bottas is no
higher than

1st

5th

2nd

8th

3rd

10th

However, if Hamilton sets fastest lap, the permutations shift slightly. He will be champion if:

Hamilton finishes

Bottas is no
higher than

1st

4th

2nd

8th

3rd

9th

Read Also:

While Hamilton's sixth title is effectively a matter of time, barring a stunning turn of events, Mercedes boss Toto Wolff said a sixth consecutive championship double is something “no one would have dreamed" of.  

However, he anticipates neither of his drivers will have a straightforward grand prix in Mexico: “We know that the four remaining races are not going to be easy and we expect Mexico to be the most difficult one for us,” said Wolff. 

Next article
Hamilton texted absent Bonnington for set-up advice

Previous article

Hamilton texted absent Bonnington for set-up advice

Next article

Brawn: Reverse grid plan rejection shows F1's "classic problem"

Brawn: Reverse grid plan rejection shows F1's "classic problem"
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Event Mexican GP
Drivers Lewis Hamilton Shop Now
Author Scott Mitchell

Race hub

Abu Dhabi GP

Abu Dhabi GP

28 Nov - 1 Dec
FP1 Starts in
7 days
Session Date
Local time
Your time
 Content
FP1
Fri 29 Nov
Fri 29 Nov
04:00
13:00
FP2
Fri 29 Nov
Fri 29 Nov
08:00
17:00
FP3
Sat 30 Nov
Sat 30 Nov
05:00
14:00
QU
Sat 30 Nov
Sat 30 Nov
08:00
17:00
Race
Sun 1 Dec
Sun 1 Dec
08:10
17:10
Latest results Standings

Trending

1
Formula 1

Red Bull completes first F1 pitstop in zero gravity

2
Formula 1

Hulkenberg feels he is not "leaving" Formula 1

2h
3
Formula 1

Hamilton tips Honda to set up three-way title fight in 2020

4
NASCAR

Julia Landauer returns to Pinty’s Series in 2019

5
NASCAR Truck

GM's SB2 V8 engine questions, answers

Latest videos

Pastor Maldonado drives a simulator 03:33
Formula 1

Pastor Maldonado drives a simulator

BMW Sauber F1.09 Launch 01:21
Formula 1

BMW Sauber F1.09 Launch

The sky’s the limit as Aston Martin Red Bull Racing complete Zero-G pit stop. 02:09
Formula 1

The sky’s the limit as Aston Martin Red Bull Racing complete Zero-G pit stop.

Hamilton Pranks Fans at Mercedes-Benz World 02:32
Formula 1

Hamilton Pranks Fans at Mercedes-Benz World

Starting Grid for the Brazilian GP 00:56
Formula 1

Starting Grid for the Brazilian GP

Latest news

Hulkenberg feels he is not "leaving" Formula 1
F1

Hulkenberg feels he is not "leaving" Formula 1

FIA ramps up efforts to prevent fuel-flow rules breach
F1

FIA ramps up efforts to prevent fuel-flow rules breach

Albon can 'hold head high' after Brazil - Red Bull
F1

Albon can 'hold head high' after Brazil - Red Bull

Hamilton tips Honda to set up three-way title fight in 2020
F1

Hamilton tips Honda to set up three-way title fight in 2020

What Gasly can learn from his superb response to demotion
F1

What Gasly can learn from his superb response to demotion

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
28 Nov
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.