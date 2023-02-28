How to watch and stream Formula 1 in the USA

Listen to this article

If you’re a new fan to F1, perhaps introduced to the sport by Netflix’s Drive to Survive series, you’ll want to know how you can watch all the live action that produces the sporting drama.

On U.S. television, ESPN is the home for F1 – produced by the UK’s dedicated Sky Sports F1 channel – but the sport does move around its channels.

The majority of races are shown on the main ESPN channel, but five – Miami, Monaco, Canada, United States and Mexico – are all shown on the network ABC channel. Another five – Emilia Romagna, Britain, Japan, Qatar and Brazil – are shown on ESPN2.

ESPN also airs all the practice and qualifying sessions live, but these will move around its channels such as ESPN2, ESPNews and ESPNU.

Extra Sky-produced coverage, including The F1 Show, Ted’s Notebook, the pre-race GP Sunday and post-race Checkered Flag, is available on ESPN+.

Can I stream live F1 races in America?

Yes, F1 races are streamed across multiple digital platforms, depending on your subscriptions.

Viewers in the United States can subscribe to the sport’s own streaming service F1 TV (f1tv.formula1.com) – which offers two options in F1 TV Access and F1 TV Pro at different price points – that includes extra coverage like onboard camera views, live tracking data, and team radio feeds.

But there are other options: ESPN’s coverage is carried on its digital platform (espn.com/watch) and the ESPN+ app. Hulu + Live TV offers a subscription plan that gets you the main ESPN channels alongside ESPN+ at no extra cost.

Popular platforms YouTube TV, Sling TV and fuboTV offer a similar range of coverage, but without access to ESPN+.

What channel is ESPN on?

ESPN’s channel numbers vary by cable TV provider region, though satellite services such as DIRECTV and DISH maintain consistent channel numbers because they’re available across the nation.

Note: ESPN3 isn’t broadcast on cable or satellite at all, as it’s a streaming channel only.

Provider ESPN ESPN2 ESPNews ESPNU DIRECTV 206 209 207 208 DISH 140 143 142 141

How can I watch the 2023 F1 races on TV?

Here are all the race dates and start times for the 2023 Formula 1 World Championship calendar, including which channel the race is being shown on in the United States (ET).

Date Race Lights out Channel March 5 Bahrain GP 10:00am ET ESPN March 19 Saudi Arabian GP 1:00pm ET ESPN April 2 Australian GP 1:00am ET ESPN April 30 Azerbaijan GP 7:00am ET ESPN May 7 Miami GP 3:30pm ET ABC May 21 Emilia Romagna GP 9:00am ET ESPN2 May 28 Monaco GP 9:00am ET ABC June 4 Spanish GP 9:00am ET ESPN June 18 Canadian GP 2:00pm ET ABC July 2 Austrian GP 9:00am ET ESPN July 9 British GP 10:00am ET ESPN2 July 23 Hungarian GP 9:00am ET ESPN July 30 Belgian GP 9:00am ET ESPN August 27 Dutch GP 9:00am ET ESPN September 3 Italian GP 9:00am ET ESPN September 17 Singapore GP 8:00am ET ESPN September 24 Japanese GP 1:00am ET ESPN2 October 8 Qatar GP 10:00am ET ESPN2 October 22 United States GP 3:00pm ET ABC October 29 Mexican GP 4:00pm ET ABC November 5 Brazilian GP 12:00pm ET ESPN2 November 19 Las Vegas GP 1:00am ET ESPN November 26 Abu Dhabi GP 8:00am ET ESPN