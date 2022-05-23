Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Watch Shop Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Watch Shop Tickets
Previous / Leclerc feeling better after Spain F1 DNF than Miami second place Next / Was Red Bull right to use F1 team orders in Spain?
Formula 1 / Spanish GP News

How Verstappen was nearly caught out by F1's cool fuel rule

Spanish Grand Prix winner Max Verstappen only just made it out of the Formula 1 pitlane and onto the grid after an intriguing drama in Red Bull’s garage.

Adam Cooper
By:
How Verstappen was nearly caught out by F1's cool fuel rule
Listen to this article

Verstappen was the last driver to go to the grid before the pitlane closed at 2.30pm, leaving his garage just seconds after Pierre Gasly of sister team AlphaTauri headed out onto the track. Sergio Perez in the other Red Bull had set off only slightly earlier.

Red Bull has said Verstappen's late arrival at the grid was due to DRS issues, and indeed the team was observed checking the rear wing before the pitlane opened.

However, it's understood that the cars of both of Red Bull's teams were delayed in leaving the garage because they had concerns about complying with the FIA regulations on minimum fuel temperature, something that also caught out Aston Martin in Miami, where both AMR22s had to start from the pitlane.

Article 6 of the FIA technical regulations specifies that fuel cannot be more than 10 degrees centigrade below the officially declared ambient temperature.

The rules state: "No fuel intended for immediate use in a car may be more than ten degrees centigrade below ambient temperature.

"When assessing compliance, the ambient temperature will be that recorded by the FIA appointed weather service provider one hour before any practice session or two hours before the race. This information will also be displayed on the timing monitors.

"The temperature of fuel intended for use in a car must be measured via an FIA approved and sealed sensor."

Fuel drums outside of the Ferrari garage

Fuel drums outside of the Ferrari garage

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

For the first five races of this season with the new cars, it was agreed by the teams and the FIA to peg minimum fuel temperature at 18 degrees - in effect using a notional 28 degrees ambient for Bahrain, Jeddah, Melbourne, Imola and Miami.

However, the figure reverted to the original rule for Barcelona. The official FIA pre-race ambient temperature was 35 degrees, so the fuel could be no cooler than 25 degrees.

Teams have to put the fuel into their cars two hours before the start, and declare to the FIA how much is onboard.

The fuel then gradually warms up while it is sitting in the car, and that process continues when the engine is running in the garage.

In the rules as written there appears to be a question mark about whether the fuel has to be at the legal level even before the cars take to the track, as the phrase "fuel intended for immediate use in a car" could be open to interpretation.

However, a clarification recently issued to teams by the FIA seemingly confirmed that it is now regarded as being when the cars leave the garage.

In effect, that potentially leaves teams free to put the fuel in the cars two hours before the race at lower than the legal temperature, and then rely on it getting warmer before the pitlane opens and the cars leave the garage 40 minutes before the start of the race.

When the cars take to the track, the starting fuel temperature will thus be lower than if it had been above the legal minimum when it first went into the car, and had subsequently warmed up.

Teams generally want cooler fuel for both reliability and performance reasons, although the latter less significant than in the naturally-aspirated engine era.

It's understood that in Barcelona Red Bull and AlphaTauri realised as the start approached that they might be marginal on reaching the required minimum when the pitlane opened at 2.20pm.

In order to take advantage of almost 10 extra minutes to allow the fuel to warm up – and with the engines of the cars running – both delayed their exits from the garage until the last possible opportunity before the pitlane closed at 2.30pm.

Mechanics work on the DRS of Max Verstappen, Red Bull RB18

Mechanics work on the DRS of Max Verstappen, Red Bull RB18

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

As a result, the cars were not able to do the usual two or three pre-race laps with a run through the pitlane, or practice starts.

The two teams were in a better situation than Aston Martin in Miami, where the team made a mistake in its processes and was so far off the required numbers that the cars could not get to the grid in time while the fuel temperature adjusted.

There's no question about the fuel in the Red Bulls and AlphaTauris being at a legal temperature when they left the garage, as the numbers are monitored by the FIA and any discrepancy would have been flagged.

However, after the race Ferrari boss Mattia Binotto created a stir when he indicated that he believed that the fuel has to be above the minimum "at all times", and suggested that a team cannot heat it up by running the car's power unit.

In fact, his statement suggested that perhaps he has a different interpretation of the rules than that suggested by the recent clarification – one that might just be prompted by Ferrari being less concerned than others about higher fuel temperatures.

"Obviously I cannot know what was happening at the time there," he said of Verstappen's late arrival on the grid. "I can imagine it was down to the fuel temperature in the tank, that need to be maximum 10 degrees below the ambient.

"I think the regulations, it should be at all times during the event. So not only when the car is going out, but as well in the garage itself.

"So I don't think that a fire up to heat up a fuel tank would be sufficient, because the fuel should be at all times, not more than 10 degrees, so I can only trust the FIA.

Christian Horner, Team Principal, Red Bull Racing, Mattia Binotto, Team Principal, Ferrari, on the grid

Christian Horner, Team Principal, Red Bull Racing, Mattia Binotto, Team Principal, Ferrari, on the grid

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

"So for me, it's difficult to understand that they were maybe heating up the fuel through a fire-up because it will not explain.

"Because as I said, it should be at all times. But I can only trust the FIA and I am pretty sure they're comfortable and checked. Maybe that's not the right explanation, so you should ask them."

If nothing else, the Aston incident in Miami and what happened with Red Bull and AlphaTauri in Barcelona has put a new focus on the subject of fuel cooling, and any advantages to be had by potentially dipping below the limit when it first goes in the cars before the race.

Read Also:
shares
comments

Related video

Leclerc feeling better after Spain F1 DNF than Miami second place
Previous article

Leclerc feeling better after Spain F1 DNF than Miami second place
Next article

Was Red Bull right to use F1 team orders in Spain?

Was Red Bull right to use F1 team orders in Spain?
Load comments
Adam Cooper More from
Adam Cooper
Steiner: Frustrated Haas looking for "sunshine on a Sunday" Spanish GP
Formula 1

Steiner: Frustrated Haas looking for "sunshine on a Sunday"

Leaked Hamilton photo prompts Spanish GP parc ferme intrigue Spanish GP
Formula 1

Leaked Hamilton photo prompts Spanish GP parc ferme intrigue

The highs and lows of F1's latest supersub Hulkenberg Australian GP Prime
Formula 1

The highs and lows of F1's latest supersub Hulkenberg

Latest news

Steiner: Frustrated Haas looking for "sunshine on a Sunday"
Formula 1 Formula 1

Steiner: Frustrated Haas looking for "sunshine on a Sunday"

Why Mercedes' Spanish GP gains aren't as grand as they seemed Prime
Formula 1 Formula 1

Why Mercedes' Spanish GP gains aren't as grand as they seemed

The data that hints of an Alfa Romeo F1 surprise in Monaco
Formula 1 Formula 1

The data that hints of an Alfa Romeo F1 surprise in Monaco

Ferrari downplays Mercedes' Spanish GP revival
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

Ferrari downplays Mercedes' Spanish GP revival

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Why Mercedes' Spanish GP gains aren't as grand as they seemed Prime

Why Mercedes' Spanish GP gains aren't as grand as they seemed

Mercedes' strong showing in last weekend's Spanish Grand Prix prompted team boss Toto Wolff to say it had halved its deficit to the leaders and its Formula 1 title chances were back on after a rocky start to the 2022 campaign. But a closer inspection of the team's performance suggests its gains aren't as grand as they first appeared

Formula 1
3 h
What's next for the Green Red Bull controversy? Prime

What's next for the Green Red Bull controversy?

From the 'pink Mercedes' to the 'Green Red Bull', the Silverstone-based team has received suspicious glares from up and down the Formula 1 paddock over its car design exploits. But after being cleared by the FIA over its Spanish Grand Prix updates amid a backdrop of cries of foul play, what's next in this saga?

Formula 1
6 h
Spanish Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022 Prime

Spanish Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022

In an unusually hectic Formula 1 Spanish Grand Prix, Charles Leclerc was denied a dominant performance by his Ferrari engine letting go which allowed Max Verstappen to pick up the pieces. But numerous flashpoints kept the race twisting and turning throughout, with one perfect score from an emerging contender

Formula 1
May 23, 2022
How Verstappen overcame his and Red Bull’s errors to win in Spain Prime

How Verstappen overcame his and Red Bull’s errors to win in Spain

Charles Leclerc’s Ferrari engine disaster offered an open goal for Max Verstappen and Red Bull to strike, but the reigning Formula 1 world champion still had to solve multiple errors and profit from a begrudged assist from team-mate Sergio Perez, which created an unexpectedly eventful Spanish Grand Prix

Formula 1
May 23, 2022
Why Red Bull can win a Spanish GP that looked perfect for Ferrari Prime

Why Red Bull can win a Spanish GP that looked perfect for Ferrari

Formula 1's return to Spain on Friday ended with Ferrari leading the way from Mercedes, while Red Bull could only manage third fastest overall courtesy of Max Verstappen. But its chances of victory are far from remote with a deeper dig into the times despite Ferrari's strong start...

Formula 1
May 20, 2022
The key aspects of Porsche and Audi's planned F1 entries Prime

The key aspects of Porsche and Audi's planned F1 entries

The VW Group’s German superpowers of sportscar racing have all but confirmed they are coming to F1 when the next set of engine rules come into force in 2026. Here's why both manufacturers are all set to take the plunge, and crucially how it might work

Formula 1
May 19, 2022
How Vegas went from byword for F1 indifference to grand Liberty coup Prime

How Vegas went from byword for F1 indifference to grand Liberty coup

Holding a race in Las Vegas – party central, a city of dreams and decadence and, yes, more than a smattering of tackiness – has been on Liberty Media’s most-wanted list since it acquired Formula 1’s commercial rights. But, as LUKE SMITH explains, F1 has been here before and the relationship didn’t work out

Formula 1
May 18, 2022
Why de Vries' FP1 outing could add a new path to his current crossroads Prime

Why de Vries' FP1 outing could add a new path to his current crossroads

A Formula 2 and Formula E champion, Nyck de Vries is currently considering where his future in motorsport lies. Continuing in WEC and Formula E is possible and he's also courted glances Stateside after impressing in an IndyCar test. But ahead of his Formula 1 FP1 debut with Williams, he could have another option if he impresses...

Formula 1
May 18, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.