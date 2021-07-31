Tickets Subscribe
Formula 1 / Hungarian GP News

How Verstappen's sim rig brake set-up helped prepare him for F1 return

By:
Co-author:
Erwin Jaeggi

Max Verstappen has revealed how the brake pedal setting of his home sim rig gave him the confidence that he was fit enough to return at Formula 1’s Hungarian Grand Prix.

How Verstappen's sim rig brake set-up helped prepare him for F1 return

The Dutchman spent time after the British GP recovering from the battering he took from his 51G impact with the barriers after the opening lap crash with Lewis Hamilton.

While feeling in much better shape a few days after the accident, Verstappen still could not be sure how he would shape up when thrust back into the demands of a F1 cockpit.

But he says his mind was put at ease when he took part in the iRacing 24 Hours of Spa with Jeff Giassi and Gianni Vecchio last weekend.

Having completed around eight hours of running in total, he finished fifth in a Porsche 911 GT3 R entered by sim squad Team Redline.

What gave him a particular boost was that he opts to run a super stiff brake setting – similar to the feel of his F1 car – on his home rig, so he could be sure that after running for a long time at home he would not face issues at the Hungaroring.

"It felt pretty good, actually," Verstappen told Dutch channel Ziggo Sport. "Some people think that a sim race can't be compared with the real thing, but I have set my brake pedal pretty hard at home.

"It meant I could already practice how my knee would hold up, and my ankle. So when I got into the car here in Hungary, I didn't have to use much more force than at home. Everything just felt OK. And my neck is doing well as well, so that's great."

Read Also:

While suffering no problems himself during the first day of action in Hungary, Verstappen said he was left chasing a better balance for much of the day.

"It was not bad, but we still need to improve a little," he said. "FP1 wasn't too bad, but already then I had issues with the balance, I just wanted a slightly different balance. And we didn't really manage to improve this in FP2. So we still need to have a look at that."

But the best bit of news was that the crashed power unit that had been rescued from Silverstone had run without problems.

"Yes, that all went well," he said. "When I got out at Silverstone and looked at the car, it didn't look so positive. But miraculously the engine survived. That's very good of course."

Subscribe to PRIME
Why Mercedes is pleased to be in the Hungary hunt at a 'Red Bull track' Prime

Why Mercedes is pleased to be in the Hungary hunt at a 'Red Bull track'

Mercedes ended Friday practice at the Hungaroring with a clear gap to Red Bull thanks to Valtteri Bottas’s pace in topping FP2. But there are other reasons why the Black Arrows squad feels satisfied with its progress so far at a track many Formula 1 observers reckon favours Red Bull overall...

Formula 1
14 h
How Red Bull endured its second car crash in two weeks Prime

How Red Bull endured its second car crash in two weeks

OPINION: Red Bull was justified to be upset that Lewis Hamilton survived his British GP clash with Max Verstappen and went on to win. But its attempts to lobby the FIA to reconsider the severity of Hamilton's in-race penalty were always likely to backfire, and have only succeeded in creating a PR disaster that will distract from its on-track efforts

Formula 1
17 h
The ‘screaming’ F1 engine future that may not be out of reach Prime

The ‘screaming’ F1 engine future that may not be out of reach

OPINION: It wasn't just the Verstappen/Hamilton clash that had the Red Bull and Mercedes bosses at loggerheads at Silverstone, with the nature of Formula 1's 2025 engines also subject for disagreement. But hopes to have loud, emotive engines that are also environmentally friendly don't have to be opposed.

Formula 1
Jul 29, 2021
How Lotus uncovered, then squandered its last ‘unfair advantage’ Prime

How Lotus uncovered, then squandered its last ‘unfair advantage’

Cast in the mould of its founder Colin Chapman, Lotus was powerful and daring but flawed – as it proved through further soaring peaks and painful troughs into the 1980s. DAMIEN SMITH examines a game-changing era

Formula 1
Jul 27, 2021
The core problems Yas Marina’s long-awaited tweaks won't address Prime

The core problems Yas Marina’s long-awaited tweaks won't address

OPINION: Changes to the layout of Abu Dhabi’s circuit aim to reverse the trend of insipid Formula 1 races there - the promoter has even described one of the new corners as “iconic”. And that, argues STUART CODLING, is one of this venue’s abiding failings

Formula 1
Jul 26, 2021
How Ferrari offered Callum Ilott what Red Bull couldn't Prime

How Ferrari offered Callum Ilott what Red Bull couldn't

Last year's Formula 2 runner-up Callum Ilott could be on his way to becoming the first Briton to contest a grand prix in an Alfa Romeo since Reg Parnell in 1950. But, says Oleg Karpov, the Ferrari Driver Academy protege is having to temper his ambition at the moment – outwardly at least…

Formula 1
Jul 25, 2021
The signs that point to F1's rude health Prime

The signs that point to F1's rude health

OPINION: Formula 1's calendar might still be facing disruption as the pandemic affects travel but, says Mark Gallagher, the business itself is fundamentally strong thanks to the epic rivalry taking place on track and the consistent arrival of new sponsors.

Formula 1
Jul 24, 2021
The unexpected benefit of F1's sprint race repeat Prime

The unexpected benefit of F1's sprint race repeat

OPINION: Formula 1's sprint race trial at Silverstone drew mixed feedback on Saturday, but there remained the true test of how it would impact Sunday's Grand Prix. While fans were busy marvelling at Fernando Alonso's progress, a key lesson was being learned that would directly contribute to the dramatic lap-one clash at Copse the following day

Formula 1
Jul 22, 2021

