When the season starts, how will F1’s midfield stack up?

Although it is impossible to truly predict the order of the teams from testing programs, there were certain teams and drivers who looked distinctly stronger than others – and some teams certainly emerged from the two weeks at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya happier than others.

In our video, Autosport Technical Editor Jake Boxall-Legge is joined by GP Racing Editor Ben Anderson and Executive Editor Stuart Codling to determine where the field for 2020 may stack up once we get racing again – starting with the midfield order.