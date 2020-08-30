Strength shown by Hubert's family "phenomenal" - Ricciardo

Hubert was killed in a crash during last year’s Formula 2 feature race at Spa, and a minute’s silence took place ahead of the category’s event yesterday. A further ceremony is planned before the Belgian Grand Prix.

Ricciardo was deeply affected by the death of the Renault junior driver 12 months ago, and admitted at the time that he even had doubts about carrying on racing after the tragedy.

But while time has healed much of Ricciardo’s pain, he says he has been impressed with the way the Hubert family has conducted itself.

“To see some of his family still here this weekend...I would imagine there would be so much kind of animosity at this venue for his family, and for them to even want to be in the circuit surroundings, I just can't imagine that's easy,” he said.

“So for them to show up again...I just take my hat off. The strength and I would say peace they have with it, is nothing short of phenomenal.”

Ricciardo said that while time had helped him better cope with the events of 12 months ago, he said that returning to Spa had been emotional.

“Time does heal certainly,” he said. “So I will say it is a little easier 12 months later, but it's still difficult.

“We're all on the grid before the F2 race, and it's still very present, I guess is probably the best word.

“And yeah, coming back here. You don't feel that affect as much say two weeks ago, when we're racing around Barcelona. But coming back to the place of the accident, there's something there. So it's still fresh in a way. But it is a bit easier to keep to the back of your mind on track after a year.”

