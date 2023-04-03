Subscribe
Previous / Fan injured in "freak one-off" Magnussen F1 debris incident at Australian GP Next / The fascinating story behind McLaren's most iconic F1 car
Formula 1 / Australian GP News

Hulkenberg: Albon's F1 Australian GP crash a “code brown” moment

Nico Hulkenberg says he had a “code brown” moment when he narrowly avoided the crashed car of Alex Albon during the Formula 1 Australian Grand Prix.

Adam Cooper
By:
Hulkenberg: Albon's F1 Australian GP crash a “code brown” moment
Listen to this article

Albon was running in sixth place when he had a high-speed spin into a barrier and his damaged car rolled back towards the edge of the track.

The first drivers on the scene, Pierre Gasly and Hulkenberg, had virtually no warning – and only just missed the stricken Williams as they passed it at full speed. Hulkenberg admitted that he had a narrow escape.

"Holy moly, I mean seriously I had a code brown in that moment,” said the Haas driver.

“That was seriously scary. I mean, thank God nothing happened. But this is a nightmare scenario. You've come around a blind corner in a street circuit.

“I mean, that was seriously scary and sketchy. That's a bad example of a driver losing the car, crashing and coming back onto the track, and because there's a gravel trap, there was dust, so you could not really see much.

“I think Pierre was in front of me, he was the first car, I was the second car, and no marshal in the world can react that fast.

“We didn't have yellow flags, I just saw the cloud of dust and I saw gravel flying around, so I sort of didn't take the ideal or normal racing line, I went a bit wider.

“I think I still didn't miss him by much though, I immediately shouted on the radio that we need a safety car and that it was a dangerous situation."

Nico Hulkenberg, Haas VF-23

Nico Hulkenberg, Haas VF-23

Photo by: Lionel Ng / Motorsport Images

Having survived the near miss Hulkenberg spent much of the race battling with Lando Norris, before eventually losing out when he had a tyre graining issue.

At the late restart caused by team-mate Kevin Magnussen’s crash he jumped up to fourth.

However the subsequent red flag reset the order for the final restart. He was classified seventh following the last lap run to the flag behind the safety car, logging his first points of his comeback season.

“It was a crazy race, so many things happened, so many different scenarios,” he said. “Obviously at the red flag we got a free stop, it kind of played into our hands.

“Then I had a pretty lonely race just following the top guys, then defending to Lando I struggled a little bit with the tyres, I couldn't defend my position unfortunately.

“It was kind of in control for P9 or maybe P10. And then the red flags came about again, and everything started to heat up again and to spiral a bit crazy.

Read Also:

“But good start practice for me, and they were all very good. The last one I actually came from P8 through to P4. I managed to stay clean and wasn't involved in any incidents.

"So that was nice, but unfortunately they red-flagged it very soon after that, so we couldn't bring that home.

"Nevertheless I think a lot of positives to take. We were competitive once again."

shares
comments

Related video

Fan injured in "freak one-off" Magnussen F1 debris incident at Australian GP

The fascinating story behind McLaren's most iconic F1 car
Adam Cooper More from
Adam Cooper
Vasseur: FIA wrong to not speak to Sainz over Australian F1 penalty

Vasseur: FIA wrong to not speak to Sainz over Australian F1 penalty

Formula 1
Australian GP

Vasseur: FIA wrong to not speak to Sainz over Australian F1 penalty Vasseur: FIA wrong to not speak to Sainz over Australian F1 penalty

Hulkenberg: Restart rules deployed in Melbourne not in F1's DNA

Hulkenberg: Restart rules deployed in Melbourne not in F1's DNA

Formula 1
Australian GP

Hulkenberg: Restart rules deployed in Melbourne not in F1's DNA Hulkenberg: Restart rules deployed in Melbourne not in F1's DNA

Why a Mercedes U-turn couldn't deny Sauber's F1 debut surprise

Why a Mercedes U-turn couldn't deny Sauber's F1 debut surprise

Prime
Prime
Formula 1

Why a Mercedes U-turn couldn't deny Sauber's F1 debut surprise Why a Mercedes U-turn couldn't deny Sauber's F1 debut surprise

Latest news

Vasseur: FIA wrong to not speak to Sainz over Australian F1 penalty

Vasseur: FIA wrong to not speak to Sainz over Australian F1 penalty

F1 Formula 1
Australian GP

Vasseur: FIA wrong to not speak to Sainz over Australian F1 penalty Vasseur: FIA wrong to not speak to Sainz over Australian F1 penalty

2026 Audi Formula 1 showcar coming to Auto Shanghai this month

2026 Audi Formula 1 showcar coming to Auto Shanghai this month

Auto Automotive

2026 Audi Formula 1 showcar coming to Auto Shanghai this month 2026 Audi Formula 1 showcar coming to Auto Shanghai this month

Hulkenberg: Restart rules deployed in Melbourne not in F1's DNA

Hulkenberg: Restart rules deployed in Melbourne not in F1's DNA

F1 Formula 1
Australian GP

Hulkenberg: Restart rules deployed in Melbourne not in F1's DNA Hulkenberg: Restart rules deployed in Melbourne not in F1's DNA

How Jules Gounon defied numerous full stops to reach GT3 stardom

How Jules Gounon defied numerous full stops to reach GT3 stardom

GT GT

How Jules Gounon defied numerous full stops to reach GT3 stardom How Jules Gounon defied numerous full stops to reach GT3 stardom

Will any F1 teams face a scoreless season again?

Will any F1 teams face a scoreless season again?

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Jake Boxall-Legge

Will any F1 teams face a scoreless season again? Will any F1 teams face a scoreless season again?

Australian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

Australian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Australian GP
Jake Boxall-Legge

Australian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023 Australian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

The critical calls preceding Verstappen's Melbourne march and F1's red flag saga

The critical calls preceding Verstappen's Melbourne march and F1's red flag saga

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Australian GP
Alex Kalinauckas

The critical calls preceding Verstappen's Melbourne march and F1's red flag saga The critical calls preceding Verstappen's Melbourne march and F1's red flag saga

How F1's new era has exposed the downside of its most important rule

How F1's new era has exposed the downside of its most important rule

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Jonathan Noble

How F1's new era has exposed the downside of its most important rule How F1's new era has exposed the downside of its most important rule

Why Piastri’s F1 homecoming will be a landmark occasion

Why Piastri’s F1 homecoming will be a landmark occasion

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Australian GP
GP Racing

Why Piastri’s F1 homecoming will be a landmark occasion Why Piastri’s F1 homecoming will be a landmark occasion

The recent Australian GP form history that will boost Ferrari in F1 2023

The recent Australian GP form history that will boost Ferrari in F1 2023

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Australian GP
Alex Kalinauckas

The recent Australian GP form history that will boost Ferrari in F1 2023 The recent Australian GP form history that will boost Ferrari in F1 2023

The cycle of F1 upheaval Williams must end to rediscover past glories

The cycle of F1 upheaval Williams must end to rediscover past glories

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
GP Racing

The cycle of F1 upheaval Williams must end to rediscover past glories The cycle of F1 upheaval Williams must end to rediscover past glories

The state of play in F1's technical silly season

The state of play in F1's technical silly season

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Jake Boxall-Legge

The state of play in F1's technical silly season The state of play in F1's technical silly season

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.