Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop MULTIVERSE
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop MULTIVERSE
Previous / Who is driving in F1's post-season Abu Dhabi test? Next / Williams formally confirms Sargeant in Formula 1 seat for 2023
Formula 1 / Abu Dhabi November testing News

Hulkenberg contacted Haas in summer after F1 interest "crept back"

Nico Hulkenberg reached out to Haas about a Formula 1 seat over the summer after his interest in making a comeback “crept back”, paving the way for his 2023 deal.

Luke Smith
By:
Hulkenberg contacted Haas in summer after F1 interest "crept back"
Listen to this article

Haas announced last Thursday that it had signed Hulkenberg for next year as Kevin Magnussen's teammate, replacing Mick Schumacher after two seasons.

It marks Hulkenberg's full-time return to F1 after three years away, the German having only made five stand-in appearances at races since losing his Renault seat at the end of 2019. He spent 2022 working as Aston Martin's reserve driver, deputising for Sebastian Vettel in Bahrain and Saudi Arabia.

Hulkenberg revealed that he called Haas team boss Gunther Steiner over the summer to say he would be interested in a seat after finding his interest in returning to F1 had grown.

"Obviously [after] '19 I was out and I was happy, I had some distance and some breather from it," said Hulkenberg.

"In 2021, nothing much happened, and even at the beginning of this year, I wasn't stressing or thinking about it too much.

"But then coming towards the summer, it somehow grew in me again. When I came and visited races, and saw the action and the excitement, I had the desire to come back.

"And then the discussions started."

Hulkenberg said that talks then got "more concrete and serious" over the last month as Haas weighed up its driver options, before ruling out retaining Schumacher or signing Antonio Giovinazzi. The deal with Hulkenberg was eventually signed last Wednesday.

Prior to his comeback interest growing again, Hulkenberg explained that he "wasn't too stressed" about returning to F1 full-time as he was "enjoying the life out of the driving seat."

Mick Schumacher, Haas VF-22, Nico Hulkenberg, Aston Martin AMR22, Lance Stroll, Aston Martin AMR22

Mick Schumacher, Haas VF-22, Nico Hulkenberg, Aston Martin AMR22, Lance Stroll, Aston Martin AMR22

Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

"It's much more relaxed, there's other benefits, but then it sort of crept back - the desire to come back on the grid, to go racing, to kick ass, to be in the driving seat. So there was no fear."

Hulkenberg will drive a Haas car for the first time on Tuesday in Abu Dhabi when he takes part in the post-season test before making his race debut for the team in Bahrain next March.

Although he has experience of the 2022 cars from the first two races of the year and in tyre testing since then, Hulkenberg thought it would take "a couple of runs to get up to speed, familiarise with the car and work from there."

Read Also:

He added: "The most important thing for tomorrow is just for me to get my head around F1 and especially this Haas car, to understand it, as it's a bit of a headstart for next year.

"Three days' pre-season testing is not a lot before the first event. So that's just for me a little teaser, to get a feel for this car and how the systems work, driver fit stuff, a lot of basics as well that you can already clear and get out of the way."

"You never know until it's signed, but I think the last month, it got more and more concrete and serious, and I was getting more optimistic and confident that we can agree a deal," Hulkenberg explained on Monday at the Yas Marina Circuit.

shares
comments
Who is driving in F1's post-season Abu Dhabi test?
Previous article

Who is driving in F1's post-season Abu Dhabi test?
Next article

Williams formally confirms Sargeant in Formula 1 seat for 2023

Williams formally confirms Sargeant in Formula 1 seat for 2023
Luke Smith More from
Luke Smith
Williams formally confirms Sargeant in Formula 1 seat for 2023
Formula 1

Williams formally confirms Sargeant in Formula 1 seat for 2023

Who is driving in F1's post-season Abu Dhabi test? Abu Dhabi November testing
Formula 1

Who is driving in F1's post-season Abu Dhabi test?

Connecting two of Ferrari's favourite F1 sons: Villeneuve and Leclerc Prime
Formula 1

Connecting two of Ferrari's favourite F1 sons: Villeneuve and Leclerc

Latest news

The F1 records Verstappen and Red Bull broke in 2022
Formula 1 Formula 1

The F1 records Verstappen and Red Bull broke in 2022

Max Verstappen and Red Bull produced a record-breaking 2022 Formula 1 world championship, but exactly what records did they set and how did it compared to previous seasons?

Sebring test gives Porsche confidence of "surviving" Rolex 24 debut
IMSA IMSA

Sebring test gives Porsche confidence of "surviving" Rolex 24 debut

Porsche is confident about “surviving” next January’s Rolex 24 at Daytona after a successful test with the 963 LMDh car at Sebring last month.

Aston Martin: Alfa driver moves “a bit borderline” in Abu Dhabi GP
Formula 1 Formula 1

Aston Martin: Alfa driver moves “a bit borderline” in Abu Dhabi GP

Aston Martin team principal Mike Krack says some moves by the Alfa Romeo drivers in the Formula 1 Abu Dhabi GP were “a bit borderline”.

Correa, Hanson join TF Sport-run Team Turkey for 2023 Daytona 24 Hours
IMSA IMSA

Correa, Hanson join TF Sport-run Team Turkey for 2023 Daytona 24 Hours

Juan Manuel Correa and Phil Hanson have joined the TF Sport-run Racing Team Turkey LMP2 squad for its Daytona 24 Hours debut next January.

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
2022 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix Driver Ratings Prime

2022 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix Driver Ratings

The 2022 Formula 1 season came to a close at the Yas Marina Circuit, where the battle for second in the standings was decided, the wins in a season record extended and a retiring four-time world champion bowed out on a high. Here's how we rated the drivers

Formula 1
10 h
The factors that stopped Perez catching Leclerc in Verstappen's Abu Dhabi triumph Prime

The factors that stopped Perez catching Leclerc in Verstappen's Abu Dhabi triumph

Max Verstappen ended the 2022 Formula 1 season in fitting fashion with a dominant drive to victory in the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix. But behind him, early season rival Charles Leclerc achieved his target of securing the runner-up spot with a well-executed a one-stop strategy to beat Sergio Perez, whose pursuit on a two-stop strategy was hampered by several critical factors

Formula 1
11 h
Why the impact of FIA’s anti-bouncing metric is hard to judge Prime

Why the impact of FIA’s anti-bouncing metric is hard to judge

Faced with drivers complaining about the long-term health effects of car ‘bouncing’, the FIA stepped in to deal with it. JAKE BOXALL-LEGGE explains how the so-called ‘Aerodynamic Oscillation Metric’ works, and asks if it is fit for purpose?

Formula 1
Nov 20, 2022
Where Vettel stands in the list of the greatest F1 drivers Prime

Where Vettel stands in the list of the greatest F1 drivers

As Sebastian Vettel’s Formula 1 career draws to a close, figuring out where he fits into the greatest of all time order is a tough and subjective call. With the aid of statistics, attributes and history, here’s how the four-time world champion stacks up in the debate

Formula 1
Nov 19, 2022
The omen Ferrari hopes to continue by ending its Abu Dhabi jinx Prime

The omen Ferrari hopes to continue by ending its Abu Dhabi jinx

It’s been an unlucky 13 for Ferrari in Abu Dhabi since the first Formula 1 race was held there in 2009. But if the Scuderia can finally win at the Yas Marina Circuit in 2022, then BEN EDWARDS feels this could bode well for even greater success in 2023

Formula 1
Nov 17, 2022
Why Brazilian GP spectacular goes far beyond F1's sprint race hype Prime

Why Brazilian GP spectacular goes far beyond F1's sprint race hype

OPINION: The Brazilian Grand Prix proved to be one of Formula 1's most thrilling weekends of the entire 2022 season, as a mixed up grid led to the series' best sprint contest to date, which helped set up a drama-filled grand prix. But, there were more factors at play that could make Brazil's thrills more common - going beyond the hype around sprint races

Formula 1
Nov 17, 2022
What the Verstappen/Hamilton Brazil crash teaches F1 about a 2021 rematch Prime

What the Verstappen/Hamilton Brazil crash teaches F1 about a 2021 rematch

OPINION: Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton crashed into each other yet again in last weekend’s Brazilian Grand Prix. But it was more 50-50 than the stewards’ ruling reflected and also offered fascinating insight into the thinking of two Formula 1 legends.

Formula 1
Nov 16, 2022
How much will Red Bull's aero testing penalty really hurt? Prime

How much will Red Bull's aero testing penalty really hurt?

A $7m fine and a 10% cut in aerodynamic testing time was Red Bull's punishment for violating 2021's cost cap rules: a punishment too harsh for the team's liking, and not harsh enough for its rivals. Here's a look at how it really affects Red Bull

Formula 1
Nov 15, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.