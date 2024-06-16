All Series
Formula 1 Canadian GP

Hulkenberg wants Haas review into 'unhealthy' F1 Canada car issue

Nico Hulkenberg wants Haas to investigate an apparent issue with his car that he believes prevented a points finish at the Formula 1 Canadian Grand Prix.

Ewan Gale Filip Cleeren
Yuki Tsunoda, RB F1 Team VCARB 01, battles with Nico Hulkenberg, Haas VF-24
The German failed to progress from Q1, qualifying only 19th in what was a far departure from his previous efforts this season.
A bold gamble on full wet tyres saw both Hulkenberg and team-mate Kevin Magnussen scythe through the field and into the top 10 in the opening eight laps of Sunday's race, though both drivers ultimately fell back through the field as conditions improved.
With both Ferrari drivers and Sergio Perez retiring from the event, there was an opportunity seemingly missed by Haas to capitalise and score good points, especially with Alpine getting both Pierre Gasly and Esteban Ocon into scoring positions.
But Hulkenberg said: "The missed opportunity was yesterday [Saturday] and generally all weekend.
"The problem we've had on my car - that somehow it's not fully healthy, I think, on the aero side or somewhere.
"I still feel after the race that I have a problem with it, that is not fully at 100% where we're supposed to be. But you know, obviously, you do what you can with what you have.
"But obviously, also not having the Friday, not having time to react after that is... it's just altogether a difficult weekend with the circumstances."
Nico Hulkenberg, Haas VF-24

Nico Hulkenberg, Haas VF-24

Photo by: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images

Calling for a review of the issues to find a solution ahead of the upcoming Spanish Grand Prix, Hulkenberg added: "The whole weekend, especially on my side of the garage, and from lap one, I didn't feel right and happy with the car, and we need to investigate what was going on because that really compromised our weekend.
"Everything that happened, and then quali, cost us a better result because I'm sure with a better quali that we normally have, if we start further ahead, we would have scored points. So it's kind of a missed opportunity."
