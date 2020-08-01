Formula 1
Formula 1 / British GP / Breaking news

Hulkenberg concedes he didn't get everything out of the car

shares
comments
Hulkenberg concedes he didn't get everything out of the car
By:
Aug 1, 2020, 3:38 PM

Racing Point Formula 1 team substitute driver Nico Hulkenberg admitted he didn't get everything out of his car after failing to progress into Q3 in British Grand Prix qualifying.

The German has faced a steep learning curve since jumping into the pink car on Friday morning in place of Sergio Perez, who was sidelined by a positive COVID-19 test.

Inevitably, he has also faced neck issues at one of the toughest tracks of the year given his lack of mileage in the car and ability to prepare.

He made it through Q1 in fifth place, having been obliged to use a second set of tyres. However, an attempt to join other frontrunners in getting out of Q2 on the medium tyre didn't come off.

He was 10th after the first runs, and then slipped to 13th at the end of the session after switching to the softs. His teammate Lance Stroll did progress, and ultimately qualified sixth.

Hulkenberg acknowledged that it had been a difficult day for him.

"I feel there was more potential and I didn't get everything from the table," Hulkenberg told Sky F1.

"But given the circumstances it was also very hard, I don't know if you can expect to get 100% from the car in those circumstances.

"It was small margins, and then Q3 was not far away. We played around with the different compounds, so it was a bit tricky also with the rhythm. It is what it is for today."

Read Also:

Hulkenberg agreed that a free choice of tyres for the start would at least give him a strategic advantage over some of those ahead.

"Yes, that's always a good option. Some of the other top 10 runners that were also starting on the harder tyres, on medium. So it's going to be interesting to see, so many new inputs and everything I enter into with the car is new.

"First time qualy, first time low-fuel, first time high-fuel so I have to learn and soak everything in. Digest it fast which hasn't been easy. But I've also been enjoying it."

Regarding the physical challenge, he said: "Let me tell you these cars are beasts. So much downforce, I've never felt so much speed in the corners, so much Gs. But also tough."

About this article

Series Formula 1
Event British GP
Drivers Nico Hulkenberg Shop Now
Author Adam Cooper

