Formula 1 / Saudi Arabian GP News

Vettel yet to return negative COVID test ahead of Jeddah F1 weekend

Sebastian Vettel’s involvement in this weekend’s Saudi Arabian Grand Prix remains in doubt as the Aston Martin Formula 1 driver is yet to return a negative COVID-19 test result.

Luke Smith
By:
Co-author:
Adam Cooper
Listen to this article

Vettel was unable to race in the Bahrain season-opener after testing positive for COVID-19, prompting Aston Martin to draft in reserve driver Nico Hulkenberg as his replacement.

Team principal Mike Krack said on Sunday that Vettel’s condition was improving, but that it was uncertain whether he would test negative in time to race in Saudi Arabia.

Aston Martin provided an update on Thursday ahead of the Jeddah race weekend, confirming that Vettel was still yet to provide the negative test result he needs to be able to fly.

“Sebastian Vettel has not yet returned the required negative COVID test to fly to the Saudi Arabia GP,” the team wrote on Twitter.

“Nico Hulkenberg will be in Jeddah to deputise for Seb if necessary. We will delay our final decision until Friday to provide Seb every opportunity to race.”

 

Vettel was the second F1 driver in two weeks to record a positive COVID-19 test result after Daniel Ricciardo contracted the virus ahead of the Bahrain test, meaning he could only return for the grand prix race weekend.

Hulkenberg told reporters after the race in Bahrain on Sunday that he would be travelling to Jeddah and remain on standby for the team if required, having made his first F1 start since October 2020.

The German driver and one-time F1 pole-sitter outqualified full-time Aston Martin driver Lance Stroll, but was the last running driver in the race, finishing 17th.

Krack said the late driver change for Bahrain “came at a point when you really do not need it” as Aston Martin tried to understand its new AMR22 F1 car following the overhaul of the technical regulations.

“We had no references at all and then you change the driver at the last moment, so that leaves you with only one reference which is quite dangerous,” Krack said.

“It is difficult for Nico to jump in like that, because he has no reference either as he did no tests. So you are a bit in the dark.”

Nico Hulkenberg, Aston Martin AMR22

Nico Hulkenberg, Aston Martin AMR22

Photo by: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

 

