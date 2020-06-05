Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Austrian GP
Tickets
02 Jul
-
05 Jul
FP1 in
27 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Styrian GP
Tickets
09 Jul
-
12 Jul
Next event in
33 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
Tickets
16 Jul
-
19 Jul
FP1 in
41 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
British GP
Tickets
31 Jul
-
02 Aug
FP1 in
55 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
70th Anniversary GP
06 Aug
-
09 Aug
Next event in
61 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Spanish GP
Tickets
13 Aug
-
16 Aug
FP1 in
69 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
Tickets
27 Aug
-
30 Aug
FP1 in
83 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
Tickets
03 Sep
-
06 Sep
FP1 in
90 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Singapore GP
Tickets
17 Sep
-
20 Sep
FP1 in
104 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
Tickets
24 Sep
-
27 Sep
FP1 in
111 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Japanese GP
Tickets
08 Oct
-
11 Oct
FP1 in
125 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
United States GP
Tickets
22 Oct
-
25 Oct
FP1 in
139 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Mexican GP
Tickets
29 Oct
-
01 Nov
FP1 in
147 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Brazilian GP
Tickets
12 Nov
-
15 Nov
FP1 in
160 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
26 Nov
-
29 Nov
FP1 in
174 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Hungarian GP contract extended to 2027

shares
comments
Hungarian GP contract extended to 2027
By:
Jun 5, 2020, 3:45 PM

The Hungarian Grand Prix will remain on the Formula 1 calendar until 2027 after promoters agreed a one-year extension to the current contract.

Hungary will host the third round of the 2020 F1 season as part of the rescheduled calendar following the COVID-19 pandemic, taking place on 19 July.

As part of talks to get a behind closed doors race staged at the Hungaroring, an agreement was struck to extend the current contract by one year.

A long-term deal keeping the Hungarian Grand Prix on the calendar until 2026 was secured back in 2016.

But the terms have now been revised to extend by one further year and reduce the annual escalation of the hosting fee, as well as agreeing a far lower fee for staging this year’s event.

“We have been liaising with Liberty Media how to compensate the missing profit, because the organisational cost is not lower in case of a closed event,” said Zsolt Gyulay, CEO of Hungaroring Sport.

“We did our best during the discussions to get a good agreement both for the country and the sport even in these challenging times. We cannot say exact numbers, but rights fee is fragment of the one we pay in case of an open event.

“Furthermore, we have achieved an extension in our contract, so now it is valid until 2027 instead of 2026. The yearly increase of the rights fee also has been reduced, so we spared several billions of forints for the state.

“All in all, I can say that we were wise and we spared a lot.”

Prior to the Hungarian Grand Prix, F1 will stage back-to-back races at the Red Bull Ring in Austria on 5 July and 12 July as part of its revised plans to get the season underway.

Hungary had been an option to host multiple races, only for a deal to be struck to ensure Silverstone remained on the calendar, picking up an August double-header.

Hungarian minister for innovation and technology Laszlo Palkovics said the country had been willing to host two F1 races, and will do everything possible to ensure a smooth running of the race.

“Several international events had to be cancelled, but we did not want to take a risk with the F1 race in Hungary, so we were open for all option while in talks,” Palkovics said.

“We exchanged many emails with Chase Carey, CEO of F1, and we gave him some tips how to make the closed event more exciting. They have taken some of them.

“The option for organising two races also arisen during the conversation, but fortunately pandemic situation improved in the other countries as well, and the rights holder wanted to the race in as many places as possible.

“We assured Mr. Carey that we would give all our help to the F1 family when arriving to our country safely, either by road or by plane.”

Related video

Next article
Horner: Red Bull has nothing to fear from cost cap

Previous article

Horner: Red Bull has nothing to fear from cost cap
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Author Luke Smith

Trending

1
Formula 1

"Serious people" considering Williams investment - Brawn

2
SCCA

Another teenaged racer killed in competition

3
WRC

Chile WRC round cancelled for 2020 due to unrest

4
Supercars

Controversy behind Bathurst-winning livery revealed

5
NHRA

Kurt & Warren Johnson's statement on Geoffrion

Latest videos

Grand Prix Greats – When Senna and Bellof starred in Monaco 03:27
Formula 1

Grand Prix Greats – When Senna and Bellof starred in Monaco

Grand Prix Greats – Michael Schumacher’s first Ferrari F1 win 03:15
Formula 1

Grand Prix Greats – Michael Schumacher’s first Ferrari F1 win

Grand Prix Greats – When Vettel and Webber collided in Turkey 03:26
Formula 1

Grand Prix Greats – When Vettel and Webber collided in Turkey

EXPLAINED: What Will Happen To Williams F1? 12:15
Formula 1

EXPLAINED: What Will Happen To Williams F1?

Onboard lap of Charles Leclerc on the new Hanoi Street Circuit in F1 2020 02:09
Formula 1

Onboard lap of Charles Leclerc on the new Hanoi Street Circuit in F1 2020

Latest news

Hungarian GP contract extended to 2027
F1

Hungarian GP contract extended to 2027

Horner: Red Bull has nothing to fear from cost cap
F1

Horner: Red Bull has nothing to fear from cost cap

"Serious people" considering Williams investment - Brawn
F1

"Serious people" considering Williams investment - Brawn

The last hurrah of Formula 1's most successful engine
F1

The last hurrah of Formula 1's most successful engine

Aston Martin not looking for "headline” names for F1 2021
F1

Aston Martin not looking for "headline” names for F1 2021

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.