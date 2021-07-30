Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Live: Follow Hungarian GP practice as it happens Next / Perez: "No reason" to look outside Red Bull for F1 future
Formula 1 / Hungarian GP News

Hungarian GP: Verstappen leads Bottas, Hamilton in FP1

By:

Max Verstappen pipped Valtteri Bottas to the top spot in a disrupted first practice session for Formula 1's 2021 Hungarian Grand Prix, with Lewis Hamilton third in the second Mercedes.

Hungarian GP: Verstappen leads Bottas, Hamilton in FP1

Robert Kubica, in for Kimi Raikkonen at Alfa Romeo for FP1, established the first place benchmark at 1m25.259s on the hard tyres, but was quickly shuffled down the order by a flurry of faster laps as the majority of the pack set their initial times on the white-walled rubber.

Daniel Ricciardo, Valtteri Bottas and Pierre Gasly all enjoyed a brief moment at the head of the times, with the AlphaTauri driver posting a 1m20.670s before Verstappen brought the benchmark under the 1m20s bracket with his first lap.

The Red Bull's 1m19.725s immediately put him over a second clear, before Hamilton, who had abandoned his first timed lap on the hards despite setting purple sectors in the Hungaroring's first two thirds, slotted into second just 0.146s adrift.

But Verstappen continued to improve the fastest time as he completed a lengthy opening run – where Honda was assessing his engine for problems caused by his crash against the Copse barriers at the start of the British GP following his controversial clash with Hamilton.

He set a 1m19.366s just after Hamilton had posted his first time at the end of the opening 10 minutes, then posted a 1m19.069s and a 1m19.025s as the session's first quarter ended and he came into the pits.

After a brief lull in action approaching the halfway point, the Mercedes cars reappeared on the soft tyres, with Bottas setting the first flying lap on the red-walled rubber.

His 1m17.616s sent him to the top of the times, with Hamilton's first run on the softs putting him 0.380s adrift in second, as the world champion struggled with considerable understeer.

After making a front wing adjustment, Hamilton went again and closed to 0.106s slower than Bottas, as Verstappen continued to set personal bests – now well down the order – on the hards.

But after the session was red-flagged for five minutes after Yuki Tsunoda crashed at Turn 4 – the high-speed left at the end of the first sector where Felipe Massa ended up in the barriers after being struck on the head by a spring from Rubens Barrichello's Brawn in the 2009 event – Verstappen switched to the softs.

He started his flier 0.119s down on Bottas in the opening sector but gained time as the lap went on – setting the session's fastest time in the middle sector despite encountering traffic at the long right of Turn 5 in the form of Mick Schumacher's Haas – and wound up quickest on a 1m17.555s.

Bottas therefore ended the session 0.061s behind Verstappen, with Hamilton third ahead of Ferrari's Carlos Sainz and Gasly.

Fernando Alonso, who had a high-speed spin after losing the rear of his Alpine through Turn 4 during the early running, ended up sixth ahead of Charles Leclerc, who also had a moment at Turn 4 and had early trip through the Turn 5 runoff after catching an oversteer snap.

Sergio Perez completed a late run on the softs to set the eighth fastest time, with Lando Norris – another driver to go off after catching an oversteer snap, his at the final corner just before the red flag – ninth and Lance Stroll rounding out the top 10.

Esteban Ocon was 11th ahead of Tsunoda, who did not reappear after his crash.

The AlphaTauri rookie spun at Turn 9 – the 90-degree right in the middle of the second sector – after his correction to an oversteer snap sent him spinning wildly around just past the 15-minute mark, before his crash disrupted the session.

Tsunoda spun earlier in Turn 4 than Alonso, losing the rear as he turned in and then spinning to his right at high-speed as the car came around dramatically – again after he had moved to correct the initial issue.

But the second movement spun his car around backwards and he hit the barriers at significant speed – rear wing first – from where the car had to be craned away before the session could resume.

Cla Driver Chassis Laps Time Gap
1 Netherlands Max Verstappen
Red Bull 21 1'17.555
2 Finland Valtteri Bottas
Mercedes 26 1'17.616 0.061
3 United Kingdom Lewis Hamilton
Mercedes 25 1'17.722 0.167
4 Spain Carlos Sainz Jr.
Ferrari 24 1'18.115 0.560
5 France Pierre Gasly
AlphaTauri 27 1'18.181 0.626
6 Spain Fernando Alonso
Alpine 26 1'18.385 0.830
7 Monaco Charles Leclerc
Ferrari 23 1'18.391 0.836
8 Mexico Sergio Perez
Red Bull 20 1'18.466 0.911
9 United Kingdom Lando Norris
McLaren 26 1'18.649 1.094
10 Canada Lance Stroll
Aston Martin 25 1'18.755 1.200
11 France Esteban Ocon
Alpine 26 1'18.765 1.210
12 Japan Yuki Tsunoda
AlphaTauri 18 1'18.770 1.215
13 Germany Sebastian Vettel
Aston Martin 22 1'18.989 1.434
14 Australia Daniel Ricciardo
McLaren 27 1'19.265 1.710
15 United Kingdom George Russell
Williams 24 1'19.724 2.169
16 Canada Nicholas Latifi
Williams 24 1'19.824 2.269
17 Germany Mick Schumacher
Haas 26 1'20.383 2.828
18 Poland Robert Kubica
Alfa Romeo 23 1'20.639 3.084
19 Russian Federation Nikita Mazepin
Haas 23 1'20.992 3.437
20 Italy Antonio Giovinazzi
Alfa Romeo 5 1'21.889 4.334
View full results
shares
comments
Live: Follow Hungarian GP practice as it happens

Previous article

Live: Follow Hungarian GP practice as it happens

Next article

Perez: "No reason" to look outside Red Bull for F1 future

Perez: "No reason" to look outside Red Bull for F1 future
Load comments

Trending

1
Supercars

New Mustang likely to join Supercars in 2023

2
Stock car

Angola Motor results 2005-05-07

3
NASCAR Cup

NASCAR’s Next Gen Cup car: What is it and why it is needed

4
IndyCar

Vukovich – The greatest ever Indy 500 driver?

5
IndyCar

IndyCar's new Nashville street course: the track designer's guide

Latest news
Perez: "No reason" to look outside Red Bull for F1 future
Formula 1

Perez: "No reason" to look outside Red Bull for F1 future

39m
Hungarian GP: Verstappen leads Bottas, Hamilton in FP1
Formula 1

Hungarian GP: Verstappen leads Bottas, Hamilton in FP1

1 h
Live: Follow Hungarian GP practice as it happens
Formula 1

Live: Follow Hungarian GP practice as it happens

2 h
Why Hamilton and Vettel’s stand for LGBTQ+ rights in Hungary matters
Formula 1

Why Hamilton and Vettel’s stand for LGBTQ+ rights in Hungary matters

2 h
Hungarian GP: Key F1 tech updates, direct from the garages
Formula 1

Hungarian GP: Key F1 tech updates, direct from the garages

3 h
Latest videos
Formula 1: Red Bull gutted with Hamilton's penalty review rejection 05:54
Formula 1
1m

Formula 1: Red Bull gutted with Hamilton's penalty review rejection

Formula 1: Hamilton says I'd repeat Verstappen move in exact same way 00:48
Formula 1
2 h

Formula 1: Hamilton says I'd repeat Verstappen move in exact same way

Formula 1: FIA rejects Red Bull's request to review Hamilton British GP penalty 00:40
Formula 1
2 h

Formula 1: FIA rejects Red Bull's request to review Hamilton British GP penalty

F1 Fast Facts: Hungarian GP 02:15
Formula 1
6 h

F1 Fast Facts: Hungarian GP

Formula 1: Verstappen's damaged power unit set for Hungary practice checks 02:43
Formula 1
Jul 29, 2021

Formula 1: Verstappen's damaged power unit set for Hungary practice checks

Alex Kalinauckas More from
Alex Kalinauckas
Russell "confident" future will be sorted during summer break
Formula 1

Russell "confident" future will be sorted during summer break

The off-track considerations that led to Hamilton/Verstappen F1 shunt British GP Prime
Formula 1

The off-track considerations that led to Hamilton/Verstappen F1 shunt

British Grand Prix Driver Ratings British GP Prime
Formula 1

British Grand Prix Driver Ratings

Trending Today

New Mustang likely to join Supercars in 2023
Supercars Supercars

New Mustang likely to join Supercars in 2023

Angola Motor results 2005-05-07
Stock car Stock car

Angola Motor results 2005-05-07

NASCAR’s Next Gen Cup car: What is it and why it is needed
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

NASCAR’s Next Gen Cup car: What is it and why it is needed

Vukovich – The greatest ever Indy 500 driver?
IndyCar IndyCar

Vukovich – The greatest ever Indy 500 driver?

IndyCar's new Nashville street course: the track designer's guide
IndyCar IndyCar

IndyCar's new Nashville street course: the track designer's guide

Carpenter: Hulkenberg “has an interest” in testing an IndyCar
Video Inside
IndyCar IndyCar

Carpenter: Hulkenberg “has an interest” in testing an IndyCar

Spa 24h: ASP Mercedes heads Thursday qualifying
Video Inside
GT World Challenge Europe Endurance GT World Challenge Europe Endurance

Spa 24h: ASP Mercedes heads Thursday qualifying

Why Hamilton and Vettel’s stand for LGBTQ+ rights in Hungary matters
Formula 1 Formula 1

Why Hamilton and Vettel’s stand for LGBTQ+ rights in Hungary matters

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The ‘screaming’ F1 engine future that may not be out of reach Prime

The ‘screaming’ F1 engine future that may not be out of reach

OPINION: It wasn't just the Verstappen/Hamilton clash that had the Red Bull and Mercedes bosses at loggerheads at Silverstone, with the nature of Formula 1's 2025 engines also subject for disagreement. But hopes to have loud, emotive engines that are also environmentally friendly don't have to be opposed.

Formula 1
Jul 29, 2021
How Lotus uncovered, then squandered its last ‘unfair advantage’ Prime

How Lotus uncovered, then squandered its last ‘unfair advantage’

Cast in the mould of its founder Colin Chapman, Lotus was powerful and daring but flawed – as it proved through further soaring peaks and painful troughs into the 1980s. DAMIEN SMITH examines a game-changing era

Formula 1
Jul 27, 2021
The core problems Yas Marina’s long-awaited tweaks won't address Prime

The core problems Yas Marina’s long-awaited tweaks won't address

OPINION: Changes to the layout of Abu Dhabi’s circuit aim to reverse the trend of insipid Formula 1 races there - the promoter has even described one of the new corners as “iconic”. And that, argues STUART CODLING, is one of this venue’s abiding failings

Formula 1
Jul 26, 2021
How Ferrari offered Callum Ilott what Red Bull couldn't Prime

How Ferrari offered Callum Ilott what Red Bull couldn't

Last year's Formula 2 runner-up Callum Ilott could be on his way to becoming the first Briton to contest a grand prix in an Alfa Romeo since Reg Parnell in 1950. But, says Oleg Karpov, the Ferrari Driver Academy protege is having to temper his ambition at the moment – outwardly at least…

Formula 1
Jul 25, 2021
The signs that point to F1's rude health Prime

The signs that point to F1's rude health

OPINION: Formula 1's calendar might still be facing disruption as the pandemic affects travel but, says Mark Gallagher, the business itself is fundamentally strong thanks to the epic rivalry taking place on track and the consistent arrival of new sponsors.

Formula 1
Jul 24, 2021
The unexpected benefit of F1's sprint race repeat Prime

The unexpected benefit of F1's sprint race repeat

OPINION: Formula 1's sprint race trial at Silverstone drew mixed feedback on Saturday, but there remained the true test of how it would impact Sunday's Grand Prix. While fans were busy marvelling at Fernando Alonso's progress, a key lesson was being learned that would directly contribute to the dramatic lap-one clash at Copse the following day

Formula 1
Jul 22, 2021
The off-track considerations that led to Hamilton/Verstappen F1 shunt Prime

The off-track considerations that led to Hamilton/Verstappen F1 shunt

OPINION: Formula 1’s 2021 title fight turned ugly last weekend when Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton collided at the start of the British Grand Prix. Verstappen thankfully walked away unharmed, but this had been a clash long-since coming.

Formula 1
Jul 21, 2021
British Grand Prix Driver Ratings Prime

British Grand Prix Driver Ratings

The 2021 British Grand Prix will live long in the memory for the dramatic clash between Formula 1's two title protagonists, which opened the door for other drivers to capitalise. One did so in spectacular fashion, while others fluffed their lines

Formula 1
Jul 19, 2021

Latest news

Perez: "No reason" to look outside Red Bull for F1 future
Formula 1 Formula 1

Perez: "No reason" to look outside Red Bull for F1 future

Hungarian GP: Verstappen leads Bottas, Hamilton in FP1
Formula 1 Formula 1

Hungarian GP: Verstappen leads Bottas, Hamilton in FP1

Live: Follow Hungarian GP practice as it happens
Formula 1 Formula 1

Live: Follow Hungarian GP practice as it happens

Why Hamilton and Vettel’s stand for LGBTQ+ rights in Hungary matters
Formula 1 Formula 1

Why Hamilton and Vettel’s stand for LGBTQ+ rights in Hungary matters

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.