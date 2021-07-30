Tickets Subscribe
Giorgio Piola's F1 technical analysis
Giorgio Piola's F1 technical analysis
Formula 1 / Hungarian GP Special feature

Hungarian GP: Key F1 tech updates, direct from the garages

By:
Co-author:
Giorgio Piola

Join us as we delve into the latest technical developments from the Hungarian Grand Prix at the Hungaroring, courtesy of Giorgio Piola and Sutton Images.

Hungarian GP: Key F1 tech updates, direct from the garages

McLaren MCL35M bargeboard detail

McLaren MCL35M bargeboard detail
1/38

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

McLaren MCL35M detail

McLaren MCL35M detail
2/38

Photo by: Uncredited

A close-up of the front of the bargeboard cluster on the MCL35M with the boomerang now mounted over the most forward section. Note the various shapes of the fins mounted on the bargeboard clusters serrated footplate too.

Mercedes W12 engine detail

Mercedes W12 engine detail
3/38

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

The Mercedes W12 with the covers off provides a glimpse at their power unit layout, including the exhaust, intake plenum and the coolers that straddle the ICE. Also note the shape of the gearbox casing which forms the keel shape in order to improve its aerodynamic profile.

Max, Verstappen, Red Bull RB16B rear wing detail

Max, Verstappen, Red Bull RB16B rear wing detail
4/38

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

Red Bull with its high downforce rear wing for the Hungarian GP but note it is still not using a T-wing in combination, unlike most of its rivals. Also note the lack of Gurney flap on the trailing edge of the upper flap and the use of chequered stickers in order that they can monitor the rear wings flexion, just as the FIA are doing with their dot system.

Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB16B rear wing detail

Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB16B rear wing detail
5/38

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

A look at the rear wing assembly without the pillar bodywork gives us a great view of the DRS actuator housed within.

Red Bull RB16B brake duct detail

Red Bull RB16B brake duct detail
6/38

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

Red Bull's front brake duct assembly, which whilst not new does still feature aspects that are interesting, including the coating used on the crossover channel to reduce heat transfer from the brakes to the wheel rim and as a consequence the tyre.

A mechanic adjusts a front wing belonging to a Williams FW43B

A mechanic adjusts a front wing belonging to a Williams FW43B
7/38

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Williams preparing its car with some additional sensors mounted on the front wing endplate and footplate in order to monitor ride height and flexion.

Mechanics carry the floor of an Alfa Romeo Racing C41 into the team's garage

Mechanics carry the floor of an Alfa Romeo Racing C41 into the team's garage
8/38

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Alfa Romeo mechanics carry a floor into the garage giving us a great view of the underside and more specifically the make-up of the floors leading edge and the lowermost elements in the bargeboard cluster.

Front wing endplate detail of an Alfa Romeo Racing C41

Front wing endplate detail of an Alfa Romeo Racing C41
9/38

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

This tilted angle of the Alfa Romeo C41's front wing shows off the cavity made in the footplate to enable airflow to flow from one side to the other.

Front wing detail of an Alfa Romeo Racing C41

Front wing detail of an Alfa Romeo Racing C41
10/38

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

The footplate cavity on the Alfa Romeo C41's front wing can be seen at this angle too, whilst the mainplane arc where it meets with the neutral central section is not new but is an interesting and relatively aggressive variant.

Front wing detail of an AlphaTauri AT02

Front wing detail of an AlphaTauri AT02
11/38

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

A close up of the AlphaTauri AT02's front wing shows a similar, albeit gentler curvature at the juncture of the mainplane and neutral section, whilst it also has a cavity in the footplate.

Front suspension detail of an Alpine A521

Front suspension detail of an Alpine A521
12/38

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Front inboard suspension detail of the Alpine A521, an area where the team appear to be making different choices for its drivers race by race in order to find the performance balance.

Bodtwork detail of an AlphaTauri AT02

Bodtwork detail of an AlphaTauri AT02
13/38

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

The sidepod and engine cover of the AlphaTauri AT02 before being mounted but also note the double element and looped T-wing that the team will use too.

Front brake detail of a Ferrari SF21

Front brake detail of a Ferrari SF21
14/38

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Ferrari's front brake drum features a large hoop section to define the outer perimeter of the assembly, whilst airflow captured by the inlet traverses the cavity made between the drum and the wheel rim. Note the triangular strake used to help align the flow here too.

Alpine A521 rear wing detail

Alpine A521 rear wing detail
15/38

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

A close-up on the outer portion of the Alpine A521's rear wing and the slots in the outer separator.

Ferrari SF21 barge board detail

Ferrari SF21 barge board detail
16/38

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

A close-up of the SF21's bargeboard cluster, with the warped boomerang that connects with the sidepod deflector on the cars flank.

Ferrari SF21 aero detail

Ferrari SF21 aero detail
17/38

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

A close-up of the endplate that bridges the two elements of the T-wing on the SF21.

Alpine A521 barge board detail

Alpine A521 barge board detail
18/38

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

The bargeboard cluster and sidepod deflector array on the Alpine A521, note also the fluted shape of the cape beneath the nose.

AlphaTauri AT02 floor detail

AlphaTauri AT02 floor detail
19/38

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

Rather than replace the entire floor it appears that AlphaTauri has opted to bond a new section of the diffuser onto the old one.

Red Bull Racing RB16B rear detail

Red Bull Racing RB16B rear detail
20/38

Photo by: Uncredited

Red Bull's shotgun style exhaust layout with the main outlet on top and the wastegate pipe beneath. Also note the shape of the pillar that wraps around them, which is very different to the design we see elsewhere on the grid.

Red Bull Racing RB16B rear detail

Red Bull Racing RB16B rear detail
21/38

Photo by: Uncredited

A full view of the RB16B's diffuser with the full-length serrated Gurney-like extensions that were introduced several races ago.

McLaren MCL35M front detail

McLaren MCL35M front detail
22/38

Photo by: Uncredited

The McLaren MCL35M's inboard front suspension elements are on display in this shot as the team prepares the car for action. Note the green cover is used to protect the pitot array during transportation and whilst the rebuild is undertaken.

Mercedes W12 brake duct detail

Mercedes W12 brake duct detail
23/38

Photo by: Uncredited

The front brake assembly on the W12 without the cake tin shroud fitted affords us a view of the internal components. Also note the ancillary inlets amongst the cluster of winglets on the end fence.

Mercedes W12 detail

Mercedes W12 detail
24/38

Photo by: Uncredited

A close-up of the Mercedes W12's bargeboard cluster and the serrated footplate and fin cluster at the front of the assembly.

Mercedes W12 detail

Mercedes W12 detail
25/38

Photo by: Uncredited

A close-up of the sidepod deflectors which were updated by Mercedes at the British Grand Prix.

Mercedes W12 rear detail

Mercedes W12 rear detail
26/38

Photo by: Uncredited

A high-downforce rear wing and a double element T-wing has been installed on the W12 by Mercedes.

Red Bull Racing RB16B detail

Red Bull Racing RB16B detail
27/38

Photo by: Uncredited

Red Bull Racing RB16B detail

Red Bull Racing RB16B detail
28/38

Photo by: Uncredited

This close-up of the RB16B shows the contouring of the sidepods shoulder, the horizontal pod wing and the bridge wing which connects to the skyscraper deflector.

Red Bull Racing RB16B rear detail

Red Bull Racing RB16B rear detail
29/38

Photo by: Uncredited

The exhaust layout on the Alpine A521 has their two wastegate pipes emerge from either side of the rear wing pillars. Also note the small monkey seat winglet mounted on the pillars above the main exhaust outlet.

Red Bull RB16B rear detail

Red Bull RB16B rear detail
30/38

Photo by: Uncredited

A close-up of the louvres on the RB16B's rear wing endplate shows off their contouring but also note the change in thickness of the upper edge in order that the vortex shed from here is affected.

McLaren MCL35M detail

McLaren MCL35M detail
31/38

Photo by: Uncredited

A close-up of the McLaren MCL35M's diffuser which still retains the long strakes in the central section that are connected to the floor transition. Also note the louvres in the lower section of the rear wing endplate.

AlphaTauri AT02 detail

AlphaTauri AT02 detail
32/38

Photo by: Uncredited

The bargeboard and sidepod deflector region on the AlphaTauri AT02.

Alpine A521 detail

Alpine A521 detail
33/38

Photo by: Uncredited

Inboard suspension detail on the Alpine A521 along with a good look at the layout of their steering wheel too.

AlphaTauri AT02 rear detail

AlphaTauri AT02 rear detail
34/38

Photo by: Uncredited

A look beneath the covers of the AlphaTauri AT02 with its sidepod and saddle coolers visible. Also note the small monkey seat mounted between the rear wing pillars and above the exhaust to help with the higher downforce rear wing deployed in Hungary.

Aston Martin AMR21 detail

Aston Martin AMR21 detail
35/38

Photo by: Uncredited

A close-up of the edge of the Aston Martin AMR21's floor, with the wavy profiling of the floor scroll and Gurney-like flap above and the winglet cluster at the Z-shaped cutout all captured.

Aston Martin AMR21 detail

Aston Martin AMR21 detail
36/38

Photo by: Uncredited

A close-up of the outer corner of the diffuser on the Aston Martin AMR21. Also note the strakes on the lower corner of the rear wing endplate.

Aston Martin AMR21 front detail

Aston Martin AMR21 front detail
37/38

Photo by: Uncredited

A look at the front brake assembly without the cake tin assembly in place and the inboard suspension elements are on show as the mechanics prepare the car for action.

McLaren MCL35M detail

McLaren MCL35M detail
38/38

Photo by: Uncredited

Overview of the rear wing endplate on the McLaren MCL35M with its louvred panel in the upper section similar to what we see used elsewhere on the grid, whilst the inverted version in the lower section is still unique to them at this stage.
