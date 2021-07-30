Hungarian GP: Key F1 tech updates, direct from the garages

McLaren MCL35M bargeboard detail 1 / 38 Photo by: Giorgio Piola

McLaren MCL35M detail 2 / 38 Photo by: Uncredited A close-up of the front of the bargeboard cluster on the MCL35M with the boomerang now mounted over the most forward section. Note the various shapes of the fins mounted on the bargeboard clusters serrated footplate too.

Mercedes W12 engine detail 3 / 38 Photo by: Giorgio Piola The Mercedes W12 with the covers off provides a glimpse at their power unit layout, including the exhaust, intake plenum and the coolers that straddle the ICE. Also note the shape of the gearbox casing which forms the keel shape in order to improve its aerodynamic profile.

Max, Verstappen, Red Bull RB16B rear wing detail 4 / 38 Photo by: Giorgio Piola Red Bull with its high downforce rear wing for the Hungarian GP but note it is still not using a T-wing in combination, unlike most of its rivals. Also note the lack of Gurney flap on the trailing edge of the upper flap and the use of chequered stickers in order that they can monitor the rear wings flexion, just as the FIA are doing with their dot system.

Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB16B rear wing detail 5 / 38 Photo by: Giorgio Piola A look at the rear wing assembly without the pillar bodywork gives us a great view of the DRS actuator housed within.

Red Bull RB16B brake duct detail 6 / 38 Photo by: Giorgio Piola Red Bull's front brake duct assembly, which whilst not new does still feature aspects that are interesting, including the coating used on the crossover channel to reduce heat transfer from the brakes to the wheel rim and as a consequence the tyre.

A mechanic adjusts a front wing belonging to a Williams FW43B 7 / 38 Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images Williams preparing its car with some additional sensors mounted on the front wing endplate and footplate in order to monitor ride height and flexion.

Mechanics carry the floor of an Alfa Romeo Racing C41 into the team's garage 8 / 38 Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images Alfa Romeo mechanics carry a floor into the garage giving us a great view of the underside and more specifically the make-up of the floors leading edge and the lowermost elements in the bargeboard cluster.

Front wing endplate detail of an Alfa Romeo Racing C41 9 / 38 Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images This tilted angle of the Alfa Romeo C41's front wing shows off the cavity made in the footplate to enable airflow to flow from one side to the other.

Front wing detail of an Alfa Romeo Racing C41 10 / 38 Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images The footplate cavity on the Alfa Romeo C41's front wing can be seen at this angle too, whilst the mainplane arc where it meets with the neutral central section is not new but is an interesting and relatively aggressive variant.

Front wing detail of an AlphaTauri AT02 11 / 38 Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images A close up of the AlphaTauri AT02's front wing shows a similar, albeit gentler curvature at the juncture of the mainplane and neutral section, whilst it also has a cavity in the footplate.

Front suspension detail of an Alpine A521 12 / 38 Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images Front inboard suspension detail of the Alpine A521, an area where the team appear to be making different choices for its drivers race by race in order to find the performance balance.

Bodtwork detail of an AlphaTauri AT02 13 / 38 Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images The sidepod and engine cover of the AlphaTauri AT02 before being mounted but also note the double element and looped T-wing that the team will use too.

Front brake detail of a Ferrari SF21 14 / 38 Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images Ferrari's front brake drum features a large hoop section to define the outer perimeter of the assembly, whilst airflow captured by the inlet traverses the cavity made between the drum and the wheel rim. Note the triangular strake used to help align the flow here too.

Alpine A521 rear wing detail 15 / 38 Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images A close-up on the outer portion of the Alpine A521's rear wing and the slots in the outer separator.

Ferrari SF21 barge board detail 16 / 38 Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images A close-up of the SF21's bargeboard cluster, with the warped boomerang that connects with the sidepod deflector on the cars flank.

Ferrari SF21 aero detail 17 / 38 Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images A close-up of the endplate that bridges the two elements of the T-wing on the SF21.

Alpine A521 barge board detail 18 / 38 Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images The bargeboard cluster and sidepod deflector array on the Alpine A521, note also the fluted shape of the cape beneath the nose.

AlphaTauri AT02 floor detail 19 / 38 Photo by: Giorgio Piola Rather than replace the entire floor it appears that AlphaTauri has opted to bond a new section of the diffuser onto the old one.

Red Bull Racing RB16B rear detail 20 / 38 Photo by: Uncredited Red Bull's shotgun style exhaust layout with the main outlet on top and the wastegate pipe beneath. Also note the shape of the pillar that wraps around them, which is very different to the design we see elsewhere on the grid.

Red Bull Racing RB16B rear detail 21 / 38 Photo by: Uncredited A full view of the RB16B's diffuser with the full-length serrated Gurney-like extensions that were introduced several races ago.

McLaren MCL35M front detail 22 / 38 Photo by: Uncredited The McLaren MCL35M's inboard front suspension elements are on display in this shot as the team prepares the car for action. Note the green cover is used to protect the pitot array during transportation and whilst the rebuild is undertaken.

Mercedes W12 brake duct detail 23 / 38 Photo by: Uncredited The front brake assembly on the W12 without the cake tin shroud fitted affords us a view of the internal components. Also note the ancillary inlets amongst the cluster of winglets on the end fence.

Mercedes W12 detail 24 / 38 Photo by: Uncredited A close-up of the Mercedes W12's bargeboard cluster and the serrated footplate and fin cluster at the front of the assembly.

Mercedes W12 detail 25 / 38 Photo by: Uncredited A close-up of the sidepod deflectors which were updated by Mercedes at the British Grand Prix.

Mercedes W12 rear detail 26 / 38 Photo by: Uncredited A high-downforce rear wing and a double element T-wing has been installed on the W12 by Mercedes.

Red Bull Racing RB16B detail 27 / 38 Photo by: Uncredited

Red Bull Racing RB16B detail 28 / 38 Photo by: Uncredited This close-up of the RB16B shows the contouring of the sidepods shoulder, the horizontal pod wing and the bridge wing which connects to the skyscraper deflector.

Red Bull Racing RB16B rear detail 29 / 38 Photo by: Uncredited The exhaust layout on the Alpine A521 has their two wastegate pipes emerge from either side of the rear wing pillars. Also note the small monkey seat winglet mounted on the pillars above the main exhaust outlet.

Red Bull RB16B rear detail 30 / 38 Photo by: Uncredited A close-up of the louvres on the RB16B's rear wing endplate shows off their contouring but also note the change in thickness of the upper edge in order that the vortex shed from here is affected.

McLaren MCL35M detail 31 / 38 Photo by: Uncredited A close-up of the McLaren MCL35M's diffuser which still retains the long strakes in the central section that are connected to the floor transition. Also note the louvres in the lower section of the rear wing endplate.

AlphaTauri AT02 detail 32 / 38 Photo by: Uncredited The bargeboard and sidepod deflector region on the AlphaTauri AT02.

Alpine A521 detail 33 / 38 Photo by: Uncredited Inboard suspension detail on the Alpine A521 along with a good look at the layout of their steering wheel too.

AlphaTauri AT02 rear detail 34 / 38 Photo by: Uncredited A look beneath the covers of the AlphaTauri AT02 with its sidepod and saddle coolers visible. Also note the small monkey seat mounted between the rear wing pillars and above the exhaust to help with the higher downforce rear wing deployed in Hungary.

Aston Martin AMR21 detail 35 / 38 Photo by: Uncredited A close-up of the edge of the Aston Martin AMR21's floor, with the wavy profiling of the floor scroll and Gurney-like flap above and the winglet cluster at the Z-shaped cutout all captured.

Aston Martin AMR21 detail 36 / 38 Photo by: Uncredited A close-up of the outer corner of the diffuser on the Aston Martin AMR21. Also note the strakes on the lower corner of the rear wing endplate.

Aston Martin AMR21 front detail 37 / 38 Photo by: Uncredited A look at the front brake assembly without the cake tin assembly in place and the inboard suspension elements are on show as the mechanics prepare the car for action.