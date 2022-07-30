Hungarian GP: Latest F1 technical images from the pitlane

Listen to this article

Red Bull Racing RB18 detail Photo by: Giorgio Piola

The RB18 was fitted with a larger mirror casing for FP1 as the team helped the FIA to establish the criteria for any regulation changes that might come into force for 2023.

Aston Martin AMR22 rear wing detail Photo by: Giorgio Piola

Aston Martin's new inverted rolled endplates which defy the intent of the regulations and create a more traditional upstand for the forward part of the endplate, allowing a wider span for the mainplane.

Alfa Romeo C42 technical detail Photo by: Giorgio Piola

The view from under the Alfa Romeo C42's chassis without the bodywork in place reveals not only the bib that's being employed but also the sprung element that's in use, which in this case is a disc spring arrangement.

Red Bull Racing RB18 technical detail Photo by: Uncredited

A look at the new floor arrangement at the front of the RB18, as introduced in France, whereby only a single, tall, fence sits on the outer boundary, with a three fence setup used on the leading edge of the floor.

Red Bull Racing RB18 technical detail Photo by: Uncredited

Moving further down the floor, you might notice the blister beside the sidepod which has more of an angular appearance than it appears to have in other images.

Red Bull Racing RB18 technical detail Photo by: Uncredited

A close-up of the RB18's diffuser, rear brake duct winglets and the beam wing, which returns to a double element arrangement having only been set up with the lower element over the course of the last few races to help reduce drag.

Red Bull Racing RB18 technical detail Photo by: Uncredited

The cooling louvre panel on the upper shelf of the RB18's engine cover is opened up considerably in order to help reject the heat being generated within.

Alpine A522 floor detail Photo by: Giorgio Piola

Alpine made changes to the floor edge in France, taking on more influence from the design seen over at Red Bull, with an 'ice skate' now also present on the underside of the floor too.

Ferrari F1-75 rear detail Photo by: Giorgio Piola

A nice view of the Ferrari F1-75's rear end, including the narrow central diffuser section and the step-like edge on the lower brake duct winglet fence.

Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB18 Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Kiel probe rakes were attached to Sergio Perez's RB18 during FP1 as the team looked to gather some data related to the airflow's behaviour in order that it can correlate it with its simulation tools.

Upgraded sidepods on the Kevin Magnussen Haas VF-22 Photo by: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

The single biggest change of the Haas update package is the redesign of the sidepods, with the team following in the footsteps of Ferrari which has opted for the bathtub style crevice and incorporated cooling gills.

Haas VF-22 Photo by: Jon Noble

Another angle showing off the new sidepod arrangement on the Haas VF-22 whilst also presenting us with a view of the floor's leading edge and the complimentary fences.

Alpine A522 technical detail Photo by: Giorgio Piola

In order to help cope with the increased temperatures at a high downforce venue, Alpine has substantially increased the size of the cooling gills on the engine cover's shoulder.

Williams FW44 sidepods detail Photo by: Giorgio Piola

A close-up of the Williams FW44's sidepod inlet, which bears a significant resemblance to the Ferrari solution since its upgrade, whilst the outer floor fence is unique in that it has a tall tab that's lent inward at the front of the surface.

Mercedes W13 halo detail Photo by: Giorgio Piola

Mercedes has reintroduced boomerang winglets on top of its halo in Hungary having not used them all season.

Alfa Romeo C42 sensors detail Photo by: Giorgio Piola

The Alfa Romeo C42 fitted with a raft of sensors to monitor flex on the floor's edge.