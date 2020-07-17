2020 F1 Hungarian GP practice results, Hamilton outpaces Bottas
Mercedes’ six-time world champion Lewis Hamilton outpaced his teammate Valtteri Bottas to set the pace in the opening day of Hungarian Grand Prix practice, posting the fastest time in a dry FP1 before wet weather swept the Hungaroring in time for FP2.
Hamilton beat Bottas by 0.086s in the Friday morning session, with Sergio Perez and Lance Stroll in the Racing Points – which are racing under protest this weekend following Renault’s objection lodged after the Styrian GP last week – third and fourth.
Renault’s Daniel Ricciardo was fifth fastest, ahead of the Ferraris of Sebastian Vettel and Charles Leclerc, with Max Verstappen down in eighth for Red Bull.
Vettel set the pace in the wet second practice, a quarter of a second clear of Bottas, with McLaren’s Carlos Sainz next up ahead of Stroll and Perez. Only 13 cars set a time over the 90-minute session.
2020 F1 Hungarian GP FP1 results (dry)
|Cla
|Driver
|Chassis
|Engine
|Laps
|Time
|Gap
|km/h
|1
| Lewis Hamilton
|Mercedes
|Mercedes
|37
|1'16.003
|207.512
|2
| Valtteri Bottas
|Mercedes
|Mercedes
|37
|1'16.089
|0.086
|207.278
|3
| Sergio Perez
|Racing Point
|Mercedes
|20
|1'16.530
|0.527
|206.083
|4
| Lance Stroll
|Racing Point
|Mercedes
|35
|1'16.967
|0.964
|204.913
|5
| Daniel Ricciardo
|Renault
|Renault
|28
|1'17.200
|1.197
|204.295
|6
| Sebastian Vettel
|Ferrari
|Ferrari
|26
|1'17.238
|1.235
|204.194
|7
| Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|Ferrari
|29
|1'17.404
|1.401
|203.756
|8
| Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|Honda
|28
|1'17.435
|1.432
|203.675
|9
| Lando Norris
|McLaren
|Renault
|26
|1'17.523
|1.520
|203.444
|10
| Esteban Ocon
|Renault
|Renault
|35
|1'17.615
|1.612
|203.202
|11
| Carlos Sainz Jr.
|McLaren
|Renault
|32
|1'17.675
|1.672
|203.046
|12
| Kevin Magnussen
|Haas
|Ferrari
|35
|1'17.713
|1.710
|202.946
|13
| Alex Albon
|Red Bull
|Honda
|28
|1'17.727
|1.724
|202.910
|14
| Romain Grosjean
|Haas
|Ferrari
|35
|1'17.890
|1.887
|202.485
|15
| Nicholas Latifi
|Williams
|Mercedes
|31
|1'17.969
|1.966
|202.280
|16
| Daniil Kvyat
|AlphaTauri
|Honda
|35
|1'18.292
|2.289
|201.445
|17
| Antonio Giovinazzi
|Alfa Romeo
|Ferrari
|30
|1'18.425
|2.422
|201.104
|18
| George Russell
|Williams
|Mercedes
|29
|1'18.574
|2.571
|200.722
|19
| Robert Kubica
|Alfa Romeo
|Ferrari
|26
|1'19.150
|3.147
|199.262
2020 F1 Hungarian GP FP2 results (wet)
|Cla
|Driver
|Chassis
|Engine
|Laps
|Time
|Gap
|km/h
|1
| Sebastian Vettel
|Ferrari
|Ferrari
|12
|1'40.464
|156.987
|2
| Valtteri Bottas
|Mercedes
|Mercedes
|5
|1'40.736
|0.272
|156.563
|3
| Carlos Sainz Jr.
|McLaren
|Renault
|6
|1'41.784
|1.320
|154.951
|4
| Lance Stroll
|Racing Point
|Mercedes
|6
|1'42.380
|1.916
|154.049
|5
| Sergio Perez
|Racing Point
|Mercedes
|5
|1'42.470
|2.006
|153.914
|6
| Pierre Gasly
|AlphaTauri
|Honda
|7
|1'42.588
|2.124
|153.737
|7
| Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|Honda
|4
|1'42.820
|2.356
|153.390
|8
| Romain Grosjean
|Haas
|Ferrari
|6
|1'43.335
|2.871
|152.625
|9
| Kimi Raikkonen
|Alfa Romeo
|Ferrari
|16
|1'43.471
|3.007
|152.425
|10
| Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|Ferrari
|10
|1'43.725
|3.261
|152.052
|11
| Antonio Giovinazzi
|Alfa Romeo
|Ferrari
|9
|1'44.411
|3.947
|151.053
|12
| Lando Norris
|McLaren
|Renault
|5
|1'46.000
|5.536
|148.788
|13
| Daniil Kvyat
|AlphaTauri
|Honda
|7
|1'47.422
|6.958
|146.819
|14
| Esteban Ocon
|Renault
|Renault
|1
|15
| Daniel Ricciardo
|Renault
|Renault
|1
|16
| Lewis Hamilton
|Mercedes
|Mercedes
|1
|17
| Nicholas Latifi
|Williams
|Mercedes
|2
|18
| George Russell
|Williams
|Mercedes
|2
|19
| Alex Albon
|Red Bull
|Honda
|3
|20
| Kevin Magnussen
|Haas
|Ferrari
|1
2020 F1 Hungarian GP practice results, Hamilton outpaces Bottas
