Formula 1 / Hungarian GP News

Formula 1 Hungarian Grand Prix – How to watch, start time & more

By:

The Hungaroring plays host to the 11th round of the 2021 Formula 1 season before the series heads into its now-traditional summer break. Here's how you can watch the Hungarian Grand Prix on Sunday.

Formula 1 Hungarian Grand Prix – How to watch, start time & more

Mercedes heads to the race as the firm favourite after Lewis Hamilton led a front-row lockout for the German manufacturer in Saturday's qualifying.

Red Bull duo Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez will share the second row of the grid, with Pierre Gasly an excellent fifth for AlphaTauri.

Mercedes and Red Bull have opted for two very different strategies going into the grand prix. While Hamilton and Valtteri Bottas were able to progress into Q3 on medium tyres and hence will have a tyre advantage in the first stint, both Verstappen and Perez will have to start on the more degradation-prone soft compound.

When is the Formula 1 Hungarian Grand Prix

The 2021 Formula 1 Hungarian Grand Prix will be held at the Hungaroing near Budapest from 15:00 local time (+2 GMT).

  • Date: Sunday, August 1, 2021 
  • Start time: 13:00 GMT / 14:00 BST / 15:00 CEST / 15:00 SAT / 16:00 EAT / 09:00 ET / 06:00 PT / 23:00 AEST / 22:00 JST / 18:30 IST

Can’t find your country or region in the list? Check the Formula 1 schedule page for the broadcast times in your local timezone.

2021 Formula 1 Hungarian Grand Prix session timings in different timezones

Session

GMT

BST

CEST

ET

PT

AEST

JST

IST

FP1

09:30

10:30

11:30

05:30

02:30

19:30

18:30

15:00

FP2

 13:00

14:00

15:00

 09:00

06:00

 23:00

22:00

18:30

FP3

10:00

11:00

12:00

06:00

 03:00

20:00

 19:00

15:30

Qualifying

13:00

14:00

15:00

09:00

06:00

 23:00

22:00

18:30

Race 

13:00

14:00

15:00

09:00

06:00

23:00

22:00

 18:30

How can I watch the Hungarian Grand Prix?

Formula 1 is broadcast live in nearly every country around the world. 

Europe

  • Austria - Servus TV / ORF
  • Belgium - RTBF
  • Denmark - TV3 / TV3 Sport / Viasat
  • Finland - MTV
  • France - Canal+
  • Germany - Sky
  • Hungary - M4
  • Italy - Sky
  • Netherlands - Ziggo
  • Poland - Eleven Sports
  • Portugal - Eleven Sports
  • Spain - Movistar / DAZN
  • Sweden - Viasat
  • Switzerland - SRF / RSI / RTS
  • UK - Sky Sports F1

Americas

  • USA - ESPN
  • Canada - RDS / TSN / Discovery Velocity
  • Latin America - Fox Sports / ESPN

Asia

  • China - CCTV / Tencent / Guangdong TV
  • India - Star Sports
  • Japan - Fuji Television
  • Russia - Match TV
  • Turkey - S Sport
  • Rest of Asia - Fox Sports

Oceania

  • Australia - Fox Sports / Network 10
  • New Zealand - Spark Sports

Africa

  • Africa - SuperSport

Can I stream the Hungarian Grand Prix?

Viewers can subscribe to F1 TV in selected countries to stream the race on a device of their choice.

Sky Sports and Movistar also offer their own live streaming service in the UK and Spain respectively.

Hungarian Grand Prix - Starting grid:

Cla Driver Chassis Time Gap
1 United Kingdom Lewis Hamilton
Mercedes 1'15.419
2 Finland Valtteri Bottas
Mercedes 1'15.734 0.315
3 Netherlands Max Verstappen
Red Bull 1'15.840 0.421
4 Mexico Sergio Perez
Red Bull 1'16.421 1.002
5 France Pierre Gasly
AlphaTauri 1'16.483 1.064
6 United Kingdom Lando Norris
McLaren 1'16.489 1.070
7 Monaco Charles Leclerc
Ferrari 1'16.496 1.077
8 France Esteban Ocon
Alpine 1'16.653 1.234
9 Spain Fernando Alonso
Alpine 1'16.715 1.296
10 Germany Sebastian Vettel
Aston Martin 1'16.750 1.331
11 Australia Daniel Ricciardo
McLaren 1'16.871 1.452
12 Canada Lance Stroll
Aston Martin 1'16.893 1.474
13 Finland Kimi Raikkonen
Alfa Romeo 1'17.564 2.145
14 Italy Antonio Giovinazzi
Alfa Romeo 1'17.583 2.164
15 Spain Carlos Sainz Jr.
Ferrari
16 Japan Yuki Tsunoda
AlphaTauri 1'17.919 2.500
17 United Kingdom George Russell
Williams 1'17.944 2.525
18 Canada Nicholas Latifi
Williams 1'18.036 2.617
19 Russian Federation Nikita Mazepin
Haas 1'18.922 3.503
20 Germany Mick Schumacher
Haas
View full results
Crash question triggers Verstappen F1 press conference outburst

