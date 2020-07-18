Formula 1 Hungarian Grand Prix – how to watch, start time & more

The Hungarian GP has been an ever-present fixture on the F1 calendar since 1986. McLaren is the most successful team at the Hungaroing with 12 wins, but Mercedes has won the last two races at this venue.

Red Bull hasn't scored a single win at the Hungaroring since 2014, although it did come close to ending its win drought last year.

Practice suggests that Mercedes is well placed to secure its third victory of the season, while Red Bull has its work cut out to ensure it can fight for a podium finish once again.

When is the Formula 1 Hungarian Grand Prix?

The Hungarian GP takes place on July 19th at the Hungaroing circuit located just outside the capital city of Budapest.

Date : Sunday 19th July 2020

: Sunday 19th July 2020 Start time: 3:10pm CEST / 2:10pm BST / 9:10am ET / 6:10am PT / 11:10pm AEST / 6:40pm IST

Can’t find your country or region in the list? Check the schedule page for the broadcast times in your local timezone.

How can I watch the Hungarian Grand Prix?

The Hungarian Grand Prix will be broadcast live in nearly every country around the world.

Europe: Viewers in the UK can tune into Sky Sports F1 to watch the live coverage of the Hungarian GP, while Sky TV will also broadcast the race in Italy. RTL will show the race in Germany, Movistar will telecast it in Spain and Canal+ will carry the coverage in France.

North America: The Austrian GP will be broadcast in the US on ESPN, in Mexico on Tudn and in Canada on TSN/RDS.

Asia: Most of Asia is covered by Fox Sports, including India where F1 is broadcast by sister channel Star Sports Select 2. Fuji TV Next will carry live coverage in Japan.

Oceanica: Fox Sports 506 will bring live coverage from the Hungaroring to viewers in Australia. Spark Sport will show the race in New Zealand.

Can I stream the Hungarian Grand Prix?

Viewers from selected countries can subscribe to F1 TV to stream the race on a device of their choice. Sky Sports and Movistar offer live streaming in the UK and Spain respectively, with the latter's package costing seven euros a month.

Weather forecast for the Hungarian Grand Prix

According to the latest weather forecast, rain is set to hit Budapest on Sunday.