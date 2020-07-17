Hungarian Grand Prix qualifying - Start time, how to watch, channel & more

Mercedes heads to Hungary on the back of a double victory in Austria, with Valtteri Bottas and Lewis Hamilton scoring one win apiece in the Red Bull Ring double header.

However, the German manufacturer is wary of Red Bull this time, given the RB16's strength in slow-speed corners.

Sergio Perez's charge through the field in the Styrian Grand Prix suggests Racing Point could potentially be the third best team on the grid. If Perez and teammate Lance Stroll qualify well in the Hungarian GP, they could potentially challenge McLaren drivers Lando Norris and Carlos Sainz for a top five result.

Ferrari's new upgrade package will be unveiled in full this weekend, and the Scuderia will have high hopes from it after a double DNF in Styria.

What time does qualifying for the Hungarian Grand Prix start?

The Hungarian Grand Prix qualifying will kick off on Saturday at 3pm local time in Budapest and conclude at 4pm local time.

Date : Saturday 18th July 2020

: Saturday 18th July 2020 Start time: 3pm CEST / 2pm BST / 9am ET / 6am PT / 11pm AEST / 6:30pm IST / 10pm JST /

Can’t find your country or region in the list? Check the schedule page for the broadcast times in your local timezone.

How can I watch qualifying?

Formula 1 is broadcast live in nearly every country around the world.

Europe: Viewers in the UK and Italy can tune into Sky TV for live broadcast of qualifying. RTL will show the session in Germany, Movistar will telecast it in Spain and Canal+ will carry the coverage in France.

North America: Qualifying will be broadcast in the US on ESPN, in Mexico on Tudn and in Canada on TSN/RDS.

Asia: Most of Asia is covered by Fox Sports, including India where F1 is broadcast by sister channel Star Sports Select 2. Fuji TV Next will carry live qualifying coverage in Japan.

Oceanica: Fox Sports 506 will bring live coverage of qualifying to viewers in Australia. Spark Sport will show qualifying in New Zealand.

Can I stream qualifying?

Viewers from selected countries can subscribe to F1 TV to stream qualifying on a device of their choice. F1 fans in Spain can watch qualifying online on Movistar F1, while Sky TV has a similar streaming service in the UK.

Live commentary

Motorsport.com will be presenting its live coverage of qualifying straight from the Hungaroring. Make sure to check our website for live updates throughout the session.

Weather forecast for qualifying

Expect a sunny day at Budapest on Saturday, although conditions are going to be cooler than previous years. According to the latest forecast, the maximum temperature would be 23C and minimum temperature 15C.