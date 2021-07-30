Tickets Subscribe
Previous / Hamilton ‘optimistic’ about Mercedes’ Hungary F1 chances after FP2
Formula 1 / Hungarian GP News

Hungarian Grand Prix qualifying – Start time, how to watch, channel

By:

The Hungarian Grand Prix marks the middle point of the 2021 Formula 1 season. Find out how and when to watch the qualifying session for this weekend's F1 race at the Hungaroring.

Hungarian Grand Prix qualifying – Start time, how to watch, channel

Qualifying is extremely crucial in Hungary, with the circuit proven to be notoriously difficult for overtaking - especially with the current generation of cars.

Since Hungary made its debut on the F1 calendar in 1987, the polesitter has gone on to win the race 16 times, providing an indication of how crucial it is to start on the front row.

Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton arrives at the Hungaroring with three victories in the last three years, but judging by Red Bull's form in recent races, Max Verstappen is the favourite for a sixth win of 2021.

However, it's too hard to make predictions at the moment, especially with Valtteri Bottas leading a 1-2 for Mercedes in second practice on Friday.

What time does qualifying for the Hungarian Grand Prix start?

Qualifying for the Hungarian Grand Prix will begin at the Hungaroring at 15:00 local time (+2 GMT). The three-part session will last approximately one hour.

  • Date: Saturday, July 31, 2021 
  • Start time: 13:00 GMT / 14:00 BST / 15:00 CEST / 15:00 SAT / 16:00 EAT / 09:00 ET / 06:00 PT / 23:00 AEST / 22:00 JST / 18:30 IST

Can’t find your country or region in the list? Check the schedule page for the broadcast times in your local timezone.

2021 Formula 1 Hungarian Grand Prix session timings in different timezones

Session

GMT

BST

CEST

ET

PT

AEST

JST

IST

FP1

09:30

10:30

11:30

05:30

02:30

19:30

18:30

15:00

FP2

 13:00

14:00

15:00

 09:00

06:00

 23:00

22:00

18:30

FP3

10:00

11:00

12:00

06:00

 03:00

20:00

 19:00

15:30

Qualifying

13:00

14:00

15:00

09:00

06:00

 23:00

22:00

18:30

Race 

13:00

14:00

15:00

09:00

06:00

23:00

22:00

 18:30

How can I watch qualifying?

Formula 1 is broadcast live in nearly every country around the world. 

Europe

  • Austria - Servus TV / ORF
  • Belgium - RTBF
  • Denmark - TV3 / TV3 Sport / Viasat
  • Finland - MTV
  • France - Canal+
  • Germany - Sky
  • Hungary - M4
  • Italy - Sky
  • Netherlands - Ziggo
  • Poland - Eleven Sports
  • Portugal - Eleven Sports
  • Spain - Movistar / DAZN
  • Sweden - Viasat
  • Switzerland - SRF / RSI / RTS
  • UK - Sky Sports F1

Americas

  • USA - ESPN
  • Canada - RDS / TSN / Discovery Velocity
  • Latin America - Fox Sports / ESPN

Asia

  • China - CCTV / Tencent / Guangdong TV
  • India - Star Sports
  • Japan - Fuji Television
  • Russia - Match TV
  • Turkey - S Sport
  • Rest of Asia - Fox Sports

Oceania

  • Australia - Fox Sports / Network 10
  • New Zealand - Spark Sports

Africa

  • Africa - SuperSport

Can I stream qualifying?

Viewers from selected countries can subscribe to F1 TV to stream qualifying on a device of their choice. Some local broadcasters such as Sky TV (UK), Movistar (Spain), Disney+ Hotstar (India) also offer their own on-demand service. 

Live commentary

Motorsport.com will bring the latest updates from the Hungaroring throughout the weekend, including live commentary during qualifying on Saturday.

Hungarian GP - FP1 results:

Cla # Driver Chassis Time Gap
1 33 Netherlands Max Verstappen
Red Bull 1'17.555
2 77 Finland Valtteri Bottas
Mercedes 1'17.616 0.061
3 44 United Kingdom Lewis Hamilton
Mercedes 1'17.722 0.167
4 55 Spain Carlos Sainz Jr.
Ferrari 1'18.115 0.560
5 10 France Pierre Gasly
AlphaTauri 1'18.181 0.626
6 14 Spain Fernando Alonso
Alpine 1'18.385 0.830
7 16 Monaco Charles Leclerc
Ferrari 1'18.391 0.836
8 11 Mexico Sergio Perez
Red Bull 1'18.466 0.911
9 4 United Kingdom Lando Norris
McLaren 1'18.649 1.094
10 18 Canada Lance Stroll
Aston Martin 1'18.755 1.200
11 31 France Esteban Ocon
Alpine 1'18.765 1.210
12 22 Japan Yuki Tsunoda
AlphaTauri 1'18.770 1.215
13 5 Germany Sebastian Vettel
Aston Martin 1'18.989 1.434
14 3 Australia Daniel Ricciardo
McLaren 1'19.265 1.710
15 63 United Kingdom George Russell
Williams 1'19.724 2.169
16 6 Canada Nicholas Latifi
Williams 1'19.824 2.269
17 47 Germany Mick Schumacher
Haas 1'20.383 2.828
18 88 Poland Robert Kubica
Alfa Romeo 1'20.639 3.084
19 9 Russian Federation Nikita Mazepin
Haas 1'20.992 3.437
20 99 Italy Antonio Giovinazzi
Alfa Romeo 1'21.889 4.334
View full results

Hungarian GP - FP2 results:

Cla # Driver Chassis Time Gap
1 77 Finland Valtteri Bottas
Mercedes 1'17.012
2 44 United Kingdom Lewis Hamilton
Mercedes 1'17.039 0.027
3 33 Netherlands Max Verstappen
Red Bull 1'17.310 0.298
4 31 France Esteban Ocon
Alpine 1'17.759 0.747
5 11 Mexico Sergio Perez
Red Bull 1'17.824 0.812
6 10 France Pierre Gasly
AlphaTauri 1'18.113 1.101
7 14 Spain Fernando Alonso
Alpine 1'18.169 1.157
8 5 Germany Sebastian Vettel
Aston Martin 1'18.228 1.216
9 4 United Kingdom Lando Norris
McLaren 1'18.313 1.301
10 18 Canada Lance Stroll
Aston Martin 1'18.320 1.308
11 16 Monaco Charles Leclerc
Ferrari 1'18.370 1.358
12 55 Spain Carlos Sainz Jr.
Ferrari 1'18.441 1.429
13 3 Australia Daniel Ricciardo
McLaren 1'18.737 1.725
14 7 Finland Kimi Raikkonen
Alfa Romeo 1'19.277 2.265
15 63 United Kingdom George Russell
Williams 1'19.292 2.280
16 6 Canada Nicholas Latifi
Williams 1'19.479 2.467
17 22 Japan Yuki Tsunoda
AlphaTauri 1'19.671 2.659
18 47 Germany Mick Schumacher
Haas 1'19.817 2.805
19 99 Italy Antonio Giovinazzi
Alfa Romeo 1'20.186 3.174
20 9 Russian Federation Nikita Mazepin
Haas 1'21.881 4.869
View full results
