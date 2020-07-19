Formula 1
Formula 1 / Results

2020 F1 Hungarian Grand Prix race results

shares
comments
2020 F1 Hungarian Grand Prix race results
By:
Jul 19, 2020, 3:46 PM

Lewis Hamilton won the Hungarian Grand Prix for Mercedes, the third round of the 2020 Formula 1 World Championship season at the Hungaroring.

There was drama before the start when Red Bull’s Max Verstappen hit the wall at Turn 12 in the damp conditions on his formation lap to the grid, requiring his team to fit a new steering arm and wishbone.

From pole position, Hamilton led the wet start from Racing Point’s Lance Stroll and was already 3s clear by the end of the opening lap. His Mercedes teammate Valtteri Bottas almost jumped the start, but managed to stop before he crossed the line, although he dropped to sixth.

Despite his pre-race drama, Verstappen made a great start and surged from seventh to third, ahead of Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc, who pitted for slicks at the end of lap two as the track dried quickly.

Hamilton pitted from the lead on the next tour, leaving Verstappen out front for a lap. Hamilton led by 5s after Verstappen’s stop, with the Haas drivers running third and fourth as Kevin Magnussen and Romain Grosjean had pitted for slicks at the end of the warm-up lap.

On his recovery drive, Bottas passed Leclerc for sixth on lap 10 and quickly caught the Haas duo and Stroll, who had passed Magnussen for third on Lap 16.

It took Bottas a good while to clear Stroll, and he pitted on Lap 34 to undercut him for third position. Bottas, who switched to more softs, then charged after the hard-tyred Verstappen.

Having failed to get close enough to pass him on track, Bottas pitted again with 20 laps to go, switching to fresh hard tyres. He closed to within a second by the end, but had to settle for third.

Hamilton won the race by over 8s, having stopped for fresh soft tyres near the end to set fastest lap.

Read Also:

Stroll held fourth place until the end, ahead of Red Bull’s Alex Albon, who drove a fine race after a wretched qualifying and grabbed fifth when Ferrari’s Sebastian Vettel ran wide late on. They finished just ahead of Racing Point’s Sergio Perez, who made an awful start and dropped to the tail-end of the top 10.

However, Albon is under investigation by race stewards for his team drying his grid spot ahead of the race.

Renault’s Daniel Ricciardo finished eighth, ahead of Magnussen. Leclerc paid for a bad decision to switch to soft tyres initially, and Sainz passed him for the final point inside the final 10 laps.

AlphaTauri’s Pierre Gasly was the only retirement, exiting the race in a cloud of smoke on Lap 17.

F1 Hungarian Grand Prix race results

Cla Driver Chassis Engine Laps Gap Points
1 United Kingdom Lewis Hamilton
Mercedes Mercedes 70 26
2 Netherlands Max Verstappen
Red Bull Honda 70 8.702 18
3 Finland Valtteri Bottas
Mercedes Mercedes 70 9.452 15
4 Canada Lance Stroll
Racing Point Mercedes 70 57.579 12
5 Thailand Alex Albon
Red Bull Honda 70 1'18.316 10
6 Germany Sebastian Vettel
Ferrari Ferrari 69 8
7 Mexico Sergio Perez
Racing Point Mercedes 69 6
8 Australia Daniel Ricciardo
Renault Renault 69 4
9 Denmark Kevin Magnussen
Haas Ferrari 69 2
10 Spain Carlos Sainz Jr.
McLaren Renault 69 1
11 Monaco Charles Leclerc
Ferrari Ferrari 69
12 Russian Federation Daniil Kvyat
AlphaTauri Honda 69
13 United Kingdom Lando Norris
McLaren Renault 69
14 France Esteban Ocon
Renault Renault 69
15 France Romain Grosjean
Haas Ferrari 69
16 Finland Kimi Raikkonen
Alfa Romeo Ferrari 69
17 Italy Antonio Giovinazzi
Alfa Romeo Ferrari 69
18 United Kingdom George Russell
Williams Mercedes 69
19 Canada Nicholas Latifi
Williams Mercedes 65
France Pierre Gasly
AlphaTauri Honda 15
View full results

F1 Hungarian Grand Prix fastest laps

Cla Driver Chassis Engine Laps Time Gap
1 United Kingdom Lewis Hamilton
Mercedes Mercedes 70 1'16.627
2 Finland Valtteri Bottas
Mercedes Mercedes 66 1'17.665 1.038
3 Canada Lance Stroll
Racing Point Mercedes 68 1'18.973 2.346
4 Netherlands Max Verstappen
Red Bull Honda 60 1'19.184 2.557
5 Thailand Alex Albon
Red Bull Honda 68 1'19.440 2.813
6 Spain Carlos Sainz Jr.
McLaren Renault 67 1'19.457 2.830
7 Australia Daniel Ricciardo
Renault Renault 46 1'19.532 2.905
8 United Kingdom Lando Norris
McLaren Renault 42 1'19.945 3.318
9 United Kingdom George Russell
Williams Mercedes 67 1'19.984 3.357
10 Mexico Sergio Perez
Racing Point Mercedes 39 1'20.090 3.463
11 Italy Antonio Giovinazzi
Alfa Romeo Ferrari 44 1'20.096 3.469
12 Finland Kimi Raikkonen
Alfa Romeo Ferrari 61 1'20.232 3.605
13 France Esteban Ocon
Renault Renault 40 1'20.261 3.634
14 Germany Sebastian Vettel
Ferrari Ferrari 49 1'20.363 3.736
15 Denmark Kevin Magnussen
Haas Ferrari 68 1'20.477 3.850
16 Monaco Charles Leclerc
Ferrari Ferrari 64 1'20.821 4.194
17 France Romain Grosjean
Haas Ferrari 67 1'20.889 4.262
18 Russian Federation Daniil Kvyat
AlphaTauri Honda 51 1'20.946 4.319
19 Canada Nicholas Latifi
Williams Mercedes 64 1'21.198 4.571
20 France Pierre Gasly
AlphaTauri Honda 10 1'23.939 7.312
View full results

Series Formula 1
Author Charles Bradley

