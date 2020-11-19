Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
25 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Eifel GP
09 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Portuguese GP
23 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Emilia-Romagna GP
31 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Turkish GP
13 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Sakhir GP
Tickets
04 Dec
FP1 in
14 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
11 Dec
FP1 in
21 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Ilott gets Alfa Romeo outing in Abu Dhabi rookie test

shares
comments
Ilott gets Alfa Romeo outing in Abu Dhabi rookie test
By:

Callum Ilott is to return to the Alfa Romeo team when he takes part in the Formula 1 rookie test that follows next month’s Abu Dhabi GP.

F2 star Ilott had a test outing with the Hinwil-based outfit in Barcelona last May, and he was scheduled to do an FP1 session with Haas at the Eifel GP at the Nurburgring in October, only for bad weather to cause the cancellation of the day’s running.

Mick Schumacher, who was supposed to drive for Alfa Romeo in Germany, is expected to be at the wheel of a Haas in Abu Dhabi, prior to taking over a race seat with the US-owned team next year.

Ilott is in the fight for the 2020 F2 title, having taken three wins and logged four pole positions after an impressive second season in the category.

He currently lies second in the championship, 22 points behind Schumacher, with just the two Bahrain rounds to come.

“I am really looking forward to being in the car again in Abu Dhabi and I am grateful to Alfa Romeo Racing and the Ferrari Driver Academy for this opportunity,” said the 22-year-old.

“Any chance to drive a Formula One car is important: it’s a way to grow my experience, not just in the cockpit, but also working with the team: the engineers and crew are among the best in the world and there is so much to learn from them, so I am going to make it count.”

“Callum is one of the most promising young drivers coming through the ranks, as his performance in F2 has shown this year,” said Alfa Romeo boss Fred Vasseur.

“He was unlucky to miss out on a chance to show his ability last month, when FP1 was called off at the Nürburgring, so he thoroughly deserves his outing with the team in Abu Dhabi.

“His attitude and work ethic have left a very positive impression with the team when he tested with us last year and testing with him in Abu Dhabi is something we are really looking forward to.”

Read Also:

Vettel: Leclerc shouldn't be angry over "irrelevant" podium miss

Previous article

Vettel: Leclerc shouldn't be angry over "irrelevant" podium miss
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Author Adam Cooper

Trending Today

Vettel: Leclerc shouldn't be angry over "irrelevant" podium miss
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Vettel: Leclerc shouldn't be angry over "irrelevant" podium miss

Cajon Speedway legend Ed Hale has passed away
Midget Midget / Obituary

Cajon Speedway legend Ed Hale has passed away

Ranked: Top 10 best-looking Le Mans 24 Hours cars
Le Mans Le Mans / Special feature

Ranked: Top 10 best-looking Le Mans 24 Hours cars

Cetilar, Era LMP2 teams firm up 2021 Rolex 24 plans
IMSA IMSA / Breaking news

Cetilar, Era LMP2 teams firm up 2021 Rolex 24 plans

Aston Martin, Mercedes to share F1 safety car duties in 2021
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Aston Martin, Mercedes to share F1 safety car duties in 2021

Magnussen worried he'd trigger crash with leaders in Turkey
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Magnussen worried he'd trigger crash with leaders in Turkey

How Red Bull can take its destiny into its own hands Prime
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Opinion

How Red Bull can take its destiny into its own hands

Hamilton: Unsung heroes deserve knighthood, not me
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Hamilton: Unsung heroes deserve knighthood, not me

Latest news

Ilott gets Alfa Romeo outing in Abu Dhabi rookie test
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Ilott gets Alfa Romeo outing in Abu Dhabi rookie test

Vettel: Leclerc shouldn't be angry over "irrelevant" podium miss
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Vettel: Leclerc shouldn't be angry over "irrelevant" podium miss

Ricciardo: 2020 the most fun F1 season for me in years
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Ricciardo: 2020 the most fun F1 season for me in years

The Lewis Hamilton trait that only helps fuel his critics Prime
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Commentary

The Lewis Hamilton trait that only helps fuel his critics

Trending

1
Formula 1

Ricciardo: 2020 the most fun F1 season for me in years

3h
2
WEC

Patrick Dempsey to take a break from racing after career season

3
Stock car

Sammy Swindell, Scott Bloomquist shatter Bristol track records

4
NASCAR Cup

Medical expert confirms Earnhardt died of head injuries

5
NASCAR Cup

Dick Beaty Passes

Latest news

Ilott gets Alfa Romeo outing in Abu Dhabi rookie test
Formula 1

Ilott gets Alfa Romeo outing in Abu Dhabi rookie test

Vettel: Leclerc shouldn't be angry over "irrelevant" podium miss
Formula 1

Vettel: Leclerc shouldn't be angry over "irrelevant" podium miss

Ricciardo: 2020 the most fun F1 season for me in years
Formula 1

Ricciardo: 2020 the most fun F1 season for me in years

The Lewis Hamilton trait that only helps fuel his critics
Formula 1

The Lewis Hamilton trait that only helps fuel his critics

Sainz: F1 test cutback will make Ferrari switch “very difficult”
Formula 1

Sainz: F1 test cutback will make Ferrari switch “very difficult”

Latest videos

Wet weather, Spins & Wins | 2020 Turkish GP F1 Race Debrief 10:52
Formula 1
4h

Wet weather, Spins & Wins | 2020 Turkish GP F1 Race Debrief

Fan Q&A with Lewis 05:49
Formula 1
9h

Fan Q&A with Lewis

Could The Mercedes W11 Be The Greatest F1 Car Ever? 10:54
Formula 1
20h

Could The Mercedes W11 Be The Greatest F1 Car Ever?

Has Hamilton Silenced The Car VS Driver Debate? With Paddy Lowe 23:00
Formula 1
Nov 17, 2020

Has Hamilton Silenced The Car VS Driver Debate? With Paddy Lowe

Grand Prix Greats – Turkish GP best photos 02:54
Formula 1
Nov 17, 2020

Grand Prix Greats – Turkish GP best photos

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.