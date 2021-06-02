Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Sainz: I'm pushing myself to adapt to Ferrari F1 car
Formula 1 News

Ilott in "very good position" should F1 opportunity arise

By:
Co-author:
Adam Cooper

Ferrari youngster Callum Ilott believes he is in a “very good position” to make the step into Formula 1 should an opportunity arise despite not racing single-seaters this year.

Ilott in "very good position" should F1 opportunity arise

Ilott finished as runner-up in Formula 2 last year, but was unable to secure a seat on the F1 grid, instead taking up a test role with Ferrari and becoming Alfa Romeo’s second reserve driver.

The British driver also has racing commitments in sportscars this year, racing for the Ferrari-backed Iron Lynx squad in the GT World Challenge Europe Endurance Cup alongside his F1 duties.

Despite seeing F2 peers Mick Schumacher, Yuki Tsunoda and Nikita Mazepin all move up, Ilott remains confident he is in a good place to grab an opportunity if one arises, taking confidence from the performance of 2021’s leading rookies.

“Yuki made a great impression in Bahrain - it was really good to watch, actually,” Ilott told Motorsport.com. 

“So from that side, it was a good benchmark to say, ‘look, here’s what one guy can do’. With Mick, we all know that he takes a bit of time to get there. But once he’s there, he will be good. And you can already see the pace is getting better.

“I think they’re doing a good job, and I think it’s only a matter of time before the reference is even closer. And it’s easier for me to say, ‘well, I was in the middle of these two guys!’

Read Also:

“I still think I’m in a very, very good position. Yes, I have to wait a year. I’ve seen people wait two.

“The focus is still on doing the best job as possible on the GT side, and the FP1 side, and then hopefully an opportunity may present itself.”

Ilott was handed his first F1 practice outing with Alfa Romeo during the Portuguese Grand Prix weekend, and is due to make his next appearance at Paul Ricard later this month.

A return for a third season in F2 was evaluated, but Ilott did not feel a lack of regular single-seater driving would hinder him too much if he had to step in.

“I had discussions, within Ferrari, within the F2 teams,” Ilott said.

“But the call was on the late side of what the situation was for F1. And so by that time, you had a lot of the F2 teams already decided, and it’s not so easy to then change teams again and be in another unfamiliar environment.

“I finished second in the championship with five poles and three wins. I was as close as you were going to get to winning it - not that you don’t want to take that risk.

“I love to race F2, it was a great format, it’s just there was only one place better I could go. And I think with the three races [in the new format], a lot has changed.

“Also, as much as regular driving is important, which it is, if you need to need jump in, I think there’s another level of information that you need to learn from F1 which I wasn’t going to maximise if I was doing a full race season in F2.”

#71 Iron Lynx Ferrari 488 GT3: Davide Rigon, Antonio Fuoco, Callum Ilott

#71 Iron Lynx Ferrari 488 GT3: Davide Rigon, Antonio Fuoco, Callum Ilott

Photo by: SRO

shares
comments

Related video

Sainz: I'm pushing myself to adapt to Ferrari F1 car

Previous article

Sainz: I'm pushing myself to adapt to Ferrari F1 car
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1 , GT World Challenge Europe Endurance
Drivers Callum Ilott
Author Luke Smith

Trending

1
Formula 1

How Honda has turned its engine into a Mercedes beater

4h
2
Formula 1

When Montoya put Williams back on top in Monaco

18h
3
Formula E

Mercedes signs option to begin development for Gen3 FE rules

1h
4
Formula 1

Williams Spark news

5
FIA F2

Nannini returns to F2 to replace Petecof at Campos Racing

31min
Latest news
Ilott in "very good position" should F1 opportunity arise
Formula 1

Ilott in "very good position" should F1 opportunity arise

1h
Sainz: I'm pushing myself to adapt to Ferrari F1 car
Formula 1

Sainz: I'm pushing myself to adapt to Ferrari F1 car

3h
How Honda has turned its engine into a Mercedes beater
Formula 1

How Honda has turned its engine into a Mercedes beater

4h
When Montoya put Williams back on top in Monaco
Formula 1

When Montoya put Williams back on top in Monaco

18h
French GP will start "a new championship" for Alonso
Formula 1

French GP will start "a new championship" for Alonso

18h
Latest videos
Formula 1: Flexi-wings won't change the game in Baku 00:43
Formula 1
Jun 1, 2021

Formula 1: Flexi-wings won't change the game in Baku

F1: Dutch GP anticipates a 105k crowd for September race 00:36
Formula 1
Jun 1, 2021

F1: Dutch GP anticipates a 105k crowd for September race

Formula 1: Red Bull won't open Perez contract talks before summer break 00:43
Formula 1
May 31, 2021

Formula 1: Red Bull won't open Perez contract talks before summer break

Virtual Onboard - Baku City Circuit 01:53
Formula 1
May 31, 2021

Virtual Onboard - Baku City Circuit

F1: Marko - Wolff 'should look at his own front wings' amid protest threat 00:38
Formula 1
May 29, 2021

F1: Marko - Wolff 'should look at his own front wings' amid protest threat

Luke Smith More from
Luke Smith
Sainz: I'm pushing myself to adapt to Ferrari F1 car
Formula 1

Sainz: I'm pushing myself to adapt to Ferrari F1 car

Ocon to leave talks with Alpine over new F1 contract to management Monaco GP
Formula 1

Ocon to leave talks with Alpine over new F1 contract to management

How McLaren is going back to the future with Mercedes Prime
Formula 1

How McLaren is going back to the future with Mercedes

Callum Ilott More from
Callum Ilott
Why Britain's Ferrari-linked F1 hopeful is playing the waiting game Prime
Formula 1

Why Britain's Ferrari-linked F1 hopeful is playing the waiting game

Ilott to take part in Portimao FP1 as Alfa Romeo F1 reserve
Video Inside
Formula 1

Ilott to take part in Portimao FP1 as Alfa Romeo F1 reserve

Ferrari junior Ilott joins GT World Challenge with Iron Lynx
GT World Challenge Europe Endurance

Ferrari junior Ilott joins GT World Challenge with Iron Lynx

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The politics-laden Ferrari that climaxed the Enzo era Prime

The politics-laden Ferrari that climaxed the Enzo era

Hampered by troubled development and Maranello politics, the F1-87 remains a landmark car. Stuart Codling examines the last Ferrari to win a grand prix during Enzo Ferrari’s lifetime.

Formula 1
May 29, 2021
Why Britain's Ferrari-linked F1 hopeful is playing the waiting game Prime

Why Britain's Ferrari-linked F1 hopeful is playing the waiting game

Ferrari protege Callum Ilott is racing a Maranello product and driving Formula 1 cars. But that’s a 488 GT3 and an Alfa Romeo in FP1 respectively. However, he reckons his time could come to wear the Prancing Horse logo as a grand prix driver

Formula 1
May 28, 2021
Why time isn't up on Monaco's place on the F1 calendar Prime

Why time isn't up on Monaco's place on the F1 calendar

OPINION: The latest Monaco Grand Prix may have split opinion about the race action and its place in modern Formula 1, but it cannot be ignored as a unique challenge that provides risks and opportunities for drivers and teams in equal measure

Formula 1
May 27, 2021
The signs that suggest Leclerc will come back stronger Prime

The signs that suggest Leclerc will come back stronger

OPINION: Last weekend, Charles Leclerc ultimately endured a fourth tough Monaco Grand Prix event in his burgeoning motorsport career. But, based on what happened after his other home setbacks, he will likely come back stronger – eyeing yet more Formula 1 success .

Formula 1
May 26, 2021
How strategy proved key in F1’s Monaco midfield battle Prime

How strategy proved key in F1’s Monaco midfield battle

With overtaking at a premium on the streets of Monte Carlo, strategy becomes an even more vital weapon in the Formula 1 fight. And as margins between teams continue to shrink, this year’s Monaco Grand Prix demonstrated why an ace strategy trumps all – and can even allow a mid-pack runner to beat a world championship protagonist.

Formula 1
May 24, 2021
Monaco Grand Prix driver ratings Prime

Monaco Grand Prix driver ratings

It wasn't just the famous casinos which made it an expensive return to Monaco for several Formula 1 teams, as drivers stepped over the limits defined by the unforgiving armco barriers. Those with unmarked machinery fared best come raceday, but only one driver earns a maximum score in our driver ratings

Formula 1
May 24, 2021
The seven reasons why Monaco 2021 wasn’t a better F1 race Prime

The seven reasons why Monaco 2021 wasn’t a better F1 race

As several opportunities to enliven the 2021 Monaco Grand Prix failed to materialise, Max Verstappen took full advantage and romped to a comfortable victory. Now atop of the Formula 1 drivers' standings, the Red Bull driver will be one of few glad of the woes that robbed him of meaningful competition

Formula 1
May 24, 2021
The ulterior motive behind Mercedes' F1 engineering talent stockpile Prime

The ulterior motive behind Mercedes' F1 engineering talent stockpile

When talented Formula 1 engineers start to think about retiring or taking up other interests, it creates headaches for their current employers when rival teams come sniffing. This, as STUART CODLING explains, could answer what was behind the planned Mercedes engineering management reshuffle

Formula 1
May 23, 2021

Trending Today

How Honda has turned its engine into a Mercedes beater
Formula 1 Formula 1

How Honda has turned its engine into a Mercedes beater

When Montoya put Williams back on top in Monaco
Formula 1 Formula 1

When Montoya put Williams back on top in Monaco

Mercedes signs option to begin development for Gen3 FE rules
Formula E Formula E

Mercedes signs option to begin development for Gen3 FE rules

Williams Spark news
Formula 1 Formula 1

Williams Spark news

Hopkins has hit "brick wall" with injury recovery
Other bike Other bike

Hopkins has hit "brick wall" with injury recovery

Rick Mears: Windscreen is “better option for IndyCar”
IndyCar IndyCar

Rick Mears: Windscreen is “better option for IndyCar”

IndyCar's new Nashville street course: the track designer's guide
IndyCar IndyCar

IndyCar's new Nashville street course: the track designer's guide

Nannini returns to F2 to replace Petecof at Campos Racing
FIA F2 FIA F2

Nannini returns to F2 to replace Petecof at Campos Racing

Latest news

Ilott in "very good position" should F1 opportunity arise
Formula 1 Formula 1

Ilott in "very good position" should F1 opportunity arise

Sainz: I'm pushing myself to adapt to Ferrari F1 car
Formula 1 Formula 1

Sainz: I'm pushing myself to adapt to Ferrari F1 car

How Honda has turned its engine into a Mercedes beater
Formula 1 Formula 1

How Honda has turned its engine into a Mercedes beater

When Montoya put Williams back on top in Monaco
Formula 1 Formula 1

When Montoya put Williams back on top in Monaco

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.