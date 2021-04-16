Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets fashion Giorgio Piola jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets fashion Giorgio Piola jobs
Previous / Ferrari's Imola practice pace "not a shock" to Norris Next / Why Mercedes isn't confident it's really ahead of Red Bull at Imola
Formula 1 / Emilia Romagna GP / Analysis

Emilia Romagna GP: Best F1 2021 technical images from Imola

By:
Co-author:
Matthew Somerfield

Join us as we delve into the latest technical developments from the second round of the 2021 Formula 1 World Championship at Imola, courtesy of Giorgio Piola and Sutton Images.

Emilia Romagna GP: Best F1 2021 technical images from Imola

Click on the arrows on the images to scroll through them…

Damage of the car of Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF21

Damage of the car of Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF21
1/18

Photo by: Charles Coates / Motorsport Images

Charles Leclerc’s crash damage allowed us to get a great view of the underside of the Ferrari SF21’s front wing.

The car of Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF21, is loaded onto a truck

The car of Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF21, is loaded onto a truck
2/18

Photo by: Charles Coates / Motorsport Images

Detail of the SF21’s underside was also revealed as the car was hoisted onto the recovery truck.

McLaren MCL35M brake duct detail

McLaren MCL35M brake duct detail
3/18

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

McLaren’s front brake duct assembly has two new inlets amongst an array of fins this season that help feed airflow through the assembly for aerodynamic gain. It’s a similar arrangement to the one used by Mercedes last season but McLaren has now inverted its brake duct shape for a similar effect.

McLaren MCL35M front brake duct

McLaren MCL35M front brake duct
4/18

Photo by: McLaren

A shot of the MCL35M’s ‘cake tin’ shows how the team have placed various channels and outlets within its design to help magnify the aerodynamic effect it can have.

Ferrari SF21 floor detail

Ferrari SF21 floor detail
5/18

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

Ferrari trialled a new floor during Free Practice that featured the Z-Shaped cutout that some rivals have been using throughout the opening phase of the season. The cutout is paired with a new strake, while the trio of fins midway down the floor have been removed.

Mercedes W12 diffuser comparison

Mercedes W12 diffuser comparison
6/18

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

Mercedes made a modification to the diffuser for the second race of the season, altering the shape of one of the vertical stakes (highlighted in green). As you can see L-Shaped strake has been replaced by a full-length version.

Red Bull Racing RB16B rear detail

Red Bull Racing RB16B rear detail
7/18

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

A great shot of the Red Bull RB16’s diffuser as it is hoisted onto the recovery truck following the driveshaft failure that befell Max Verstappen.

Red Bull Racing RB16B floor detail

Red Bull Racing RB16B floor detail
8/18

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

Highlighting the cluster of fins used by Red Bull on the RB16B to coerce the airflow outboard.

Mercedes F1 W12 diffuser detail

Mercedes F1 W12 diffuser detail
9/18

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

This is not new but an interesting detail is the surface treatment in the transition zone on the Mercedes W12’s diffuser.

Daniel Ricciardo, McLaren MCL35M

Daniel Ricciardo, McLaren MCL35M
10/18

Photo by: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

A good overview of the McLaren MCL35M and the various surfaces that go to make up the bargeboard cluster.

Sebastian Vettel, Aston Martin AMR21

Sebastian Vettel, Aston Martin AMR21
11/18

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Flo-viz painted on the spoon-shaped rear wing of the Aston Martin AMR21 as the team checked to make sure the new design is providing the performance expected of it.

Valtteri Bottas & Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes W12

Valtteri Bottas & Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes W12
12/18

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Mercedes testing out different rear wing configurations, as Bottas has the twin pillar arrangement while Hamilton has the single pillar.

Lance Stroll, Aston Martin AMR21

Lance Stroll, Aston Martin AMR21
13/18

Photo by: Charles Coates / Motorsport Images

The aerial view of the Aston Martin AMR21 shows just how much of the floor the team has cut away in order to alter the angle of the floor. You’ll also note the floor is contoured to further invoke the aerodynamic effect it’s looking for.

Lance Stroll, Aston Martin AMR21

Lance Stroll, Aston Martin AMR21
14/18

Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

Aston Martin has new sidepod bodywork and new wing mirrors stalks for the AMR21 at Imola, as it looks to reduce the size of the inlets and improve aerodynamic performance.

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF21

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF21
15/18

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Much smaller rear cooling outlets on the Ferrari SF21 than it was forced to run in Bahrain.

Daniel Ricciardo, McLaren MCL35M

Daniel Ricciardo, McLaren MCL35M
16/18

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Flo-viz paint on the rear corner of the McLaren as the team looks to collect visual confirmation that the new parts in this region are performing as anticipated.

George Russell, Williams FW43B

George Russell, Williams FW43B
17/18

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Flo-viz painted on the front end of the Williams FW43B will help the team identify any issues with their correlation between their simulation tools and the real-world environment, while also capturing information regarding their new front wing setup.

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB16B, leaves the garage

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB16B, leaves the garage
18/18

Photo by: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

Aerial view of the Red Bull RB16B shows how narrow the bodywork is and also highlights the fins mounted on the floor beside the bellies of the sidepods.

Read Also:

shares
comments

Related video

Ferrari's Imola practice pace "not a shock" to Norris

Previous article

Ferrari's Imola practice pace "not a shock" to Norris

Next article

Why Mercedes isn't confident it's really ahead of Red Bull at Imola

Why Mercedes isn't confident it's really ahead of Red Bull at Imola
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Event Emilia Romagna GP
Author Giorgio Piola

Trending

1
Supercars

2021 Supercars Tasmania SuperSprint session times and preview

2
Formula 1

Grand Prix practice results: Bottas fastest in both Imola sessions

6h
3
Formula 1

Verstappen: F1 2022 rules not designed to stop Mercedes

4
Formula 1

Roland Ratzenberger: The inside story of the Imola weekend

5
Formula 1

Emilia Romagna Grand Prix qualifying – Start time, how to watch, channel

10h
Latest news
AlphaTauri built special pedal case for Tsunoda
Formula 1

AlphaTauri built special pedal case for Tsunoda

3m
Why Mercedes isn't confident it's really ahead of Red Bull at Imola Prime
Formula 1

Why Mercedes isn't confident it's really ahead of Red Bull at Imola

22m
Emilia Romagna GP: Best F1 2021 technical images from Imola
Formula 1

Emilia Romagna GP: Best F1 2021 technical images from Imola

49m
Ferrari's Imola practice pace "not a shock" to Norris
Formula 1

Ferrari's Imola practice pace "not a shock" to Norris

1h
Why Ferrari's significant step isn't enough for Leclerc
Formula 1

Why Ferrari's significant step isn't enough for Leclerc

1h
Latest videos
Why DRS Is The Best Current Solution To F1’s Dirty Problem 05:46
Formula 1
36m

Why DRS Is The Best Current Solution To F1’s Dirty Problem

F1 Fast Facts: Emilia Romagna Grand Prix 02:08
Formula 1
6h

F1 Fast Facts: Emilia Romagna Grand Prix

F1 Fast Facts: Emilia Romagna Grand Prix 02:08
Formula 1
9h

F1 Fast Facts: Emilia Romagna Grand Prix

Onboard Lap - Imola 01:39
Formula 1
Apr 14, 2021

Onboard Lap - Imola

Everything is ready for Imola: James Allison greets Mercedes 16:29
Formula 1
Apr 14, 2021

Everything is ready for Imola: James Allison greets Mercedes

More from
Giorgio Piola
Revealed: Alpine's aggressive F1 aero updates for Imola
Formula 1 / Analysis

Revealed: Alpine's aggressive F1 aero updates for Imola

Emilia Romagna GP: Latest F1 2021 technical developments Emilia Romagna GP
Formula 1 / Analysis

Emilia Romagna GP: Latest F1 2021 technical developments

How F1's teams developed their cars over 2020 Prime
Formula 1 / Analysis

How F1's teams developed their cars over 2020

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Why Mercedes isn't confident it's really ahead of Red Bull at Imola Prime

Why Mercedes isn't confident it's really ahead of Red Bull at Imola

While Mercedes struck back against Red Bull by topping the times at Imola on Friday ahead of the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix, the overall picture remains incredibly close. Despite having a possible edge this weekend, the reigning Formula 1 world champion squad is not taking anything for granted...

Formula 1
22m
What Mercedes must do to keep its F1 title challenge on track Prime

What Mercedes must do to keep its F1 title challenge on track

Mercedes may find itself leading the drivers' and constructors' standings after Lewis Hamilton's victory in the Bahrain Grand Prix, but it is well aware that it came against the odds, with Red Bull clearly ahead. Here's what the Brackley team must do to avoid its crown slipping .

Formula 1
11h
The double whammy that is defining Vettel’s F1 fate Prime

The double whammy that is defining Vettel’s F1 fate

It's been a tough start to Sebastian Vettel's Aston Martin F1 career, with a lack of pre-season testing mileage followed by an incident-packed Bahrain GP. But two key underlying factors mean a turnaround is no guarantee.

Formula 1
Apr 14, 2021
The themes to watch in F1's Imola return Prime

The themes to watch in F1's Imola return

Three weeks is a long time in Formula 1, but in the reshaped start to the 2021 season the teams head to Imola to pick things up after the frenetic Bahrain opener. Here's what to look out for and the developments to follow at the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix

Formula 1
Apr 13, 2021
The 'new' F1 drivers who need to improve at Imola Prime

The 'new' F1 drivers who need to improve at Imola

After a pandemic-hit winter of seat-swapping, F1 kicked off its season with several new faces in town, other drivers adapting to new environments, and one making a much-anticipated comeback. Ben Anderson looks at who made the most of their opportunity and who needs to try harder…

Formula 1
Apr 12, 2021
The delay that quashed Aston Martin’s last F1 venture Prime

The delay that quashed Aston Martin’s last F1 venture

Aston Martin’s only previous foray into Formula 1 in the late 1950s was a short-lived and unsuccessful affair. But it could have been so different, says Nigel Roebuck.

Formula 1
Apr 10, 2021
Verstappen exclusive: Why lack of titles won't hurt Red Bull's ace Prime

Verstappen exclusive: Why lack of titles won't hurt Red Bull's ace

Max Verstappen’s star quality in Formula 1 is clear. Now equipped with a Red Bull car that is, right now, the world title favourite and the experience to support his talent, could 2021 be the Dutchman’s year to topple the dominant force of Lewis Hamilton and Mercedes?

Formula 1
Apr 9, 2021
Is Formula 1 as good as it has ever been now? Prime

Is Formula 1 as good as it has ever been now?

For many, many years Formula 1 has strived to do and to be better on all fronts. With close competition, a growing fanbase, a stable political landscape and rules in place to encourage sustainability, 2021 is on course to provide an unexpected peak

Formula 1
Apr 8, 2021

Trending Today

2021 Supercars Tasmania SuperSprint session times and preview
Supercars Supercars / Preview

2021 Supercars Tasmania SuperSprint session times and preview

Grand Prix practice results: Bottas fastest in both Imola sessions
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Results

Grand Prix practice results: Bottas fastest in both Imola sessions

Verstappen: F1 2022 rules not designed to stop Mercedes
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Verstappen: F1 2022 rules not designed to stop Mercedes

Roland Ratzenberger: The inside story of the Imola weekend
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Special feature

Roland Ratzenberger: The inside story of the Imola weekend

Emilia Romagna Grand Prix qualifying – Start time, how to watch, channel
Formula 1 Formula 1 / News

Emilia Romagna Grand Prix qualifying – Start time, how to watch, channel

Marquez 'doesn’t understand' Portimao MotoGP practice speed
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Marquez 'doesn’t understand' Portimao MotoGP practice speed

2021 Formula 1 Emilia Romagna Grand Prix session timings and preview
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Preview

2021 Formula 1 Emilia Romagna Grand Prix session timings and preview

How to become a NASCAR driver: where to start, sponsors and more
NASCAR NASCAR / Special feature

How to become a NASCAR driver: where to start, sponsors and more

Latest news

AlphaTauri built special pedal case for Tsunoda
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

AlphaTauri built special pedal case for Tsunoda

Why Mercedes isn't confident it's really ahead of Red Bull at Imola Prime
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Analysis

Why Mercedes isn't confident it's really ahead of Red Bull at Imola

Emilia Romagna GP: Best F1 2021 technical images from Imola
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Analysis

Emilia Romagna GP: Best F1 2021 technical images from Imola

Ferrari's Imola practice pace "not a shock" to Norris
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Ferrari's Imola practice pace "not a shock" to Norris

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.