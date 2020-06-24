Imola boss lobbies F1 for inclusion on 2020 calendar

On the day that F1 cars returned to action around the Imola track, with Pierre Gasly and Daniil Kvyat conducting a filming run and test for AlphaTauri, its chief has made clear that his desire for a race remains strong.

With Mugello looking increasingly likely to get the nod to hold a second Italian event after Monza in September, Formula Imola president Uberto Selvatico Estense still sees a chance for his circuit.

“Imola has F1 in its DNA and on this track the history of F1 has taken place, it must not be forgotten and we must be rightly proud of it,” he said. “Looking ahead, and with an eye to the local economy in this serious moment of crisis, our goal is to bring back the top series to Imola’s circuit from this year.

“The most logical and most suitable solution for F1 fans from all over the world would be to use circuits with great media impact, as Imola certainly is. [And] perhaps together with Monza and Mugello, for a legendary national triple.

“We started since April of this year working with great dedication and passion on this hypothesis, together with the local and regional institutions and the FOWC [F1 world championship], and we hope that the national sports authority will also support our candidature for this season.”

AlphaTauri ran two cars at Imola: its current AT01, plus a 2018 STR13. Kvyat said after the test that he reckoned the track would be ideal for an F1 race.

“Imola is a special track and I am very happy to get back in a F1 car, after this long pause, on this circuit,” said the Russian. “I’ve known it for some time, because I did one of my first tests here with a single-seater in 2010.

“The track is really fantastic to drive, with some nice fast corners. I am of the opinion that it should absolutely be on the F1 calendar.”