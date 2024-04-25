The implications of F1's vote on a new points structure
Formula 1 is about to consider a new points system that rewards drivers down to 12th place. Here's what F1 might change and why.
F1's proposed 2025 points system
|
Finishing position
|
Current points
|
Proposed points
|
1
|
25
|
25
|
2
|
18
|
18
|
3
|
15
|
15
|
4
|
12
|
12
|
5
|
10
|
10
|
6
|
8
|
8
|
7
|
6
|
6
|
8
|
4
|
5
|
9
|
2
|
4
|
10
|
1
|
3
|
11
|
0
|
2
|
12
|
0
|
1
|
Fastest lap
|
1 (top 10 finishers only)
|
1 (top 12 finishers only)
Why is there a new push to change F1's points system?
Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB20, Carlos Sainz, Ferrari SF-24, Lando Norris, McLaren MCL38, Valtteri Bottas, Kick Sauber C44, Kevin Magnussen, Haas VF-24, the remainder of the field on the opening lap of the Sprint
What would the points system have changed since 2010?
|
Pos
|
Driver
|
Points
|
Pos
|
Driver
|
Points
|
1
|
110
|
1
|
Max Verstappen
|
110
|
2
|
85
|
2
|
Sergio Perez
|
85
|
3
|
76
|
3
|
Charles Leclerc
|
76
|
4
|
69
|
4
|
Carlos Sainz
|
69
|
5
|
58
|
5
|
Lando Norris
|
59
|
6
|
38
|
6
|
Oscar Piastri
|
41
|
7
|
33
|
7
|
34
|
8
|
Fernando Alonso
|
31
|
8
|
George Russell
|
33
|
9
|
19
|
9
|
Lewis Hamilton
|
25
|
10
|
Lance Stroll
|
9
|
10
|
Lance Stroll
|
12
|
11
|
7
|
11
|
Nico Hulkenberg
|
12
|
12
|
6
|
12
|
Yuki Tsunoda
|
9
|
13
|
Nico Hulkenberg
|
4
|
13
|
Oliver Bearman
|
6
|
14
|
1
|
14
|
Kevin Magnussen
|
5
|
15
|
Alexander Albon
|
0
|
15
|
Alexander Albon
|
5
|
16
|
0
|
16
|
Esteban Ocon
|
2
|
17
|
Guanyu Zhou
|
0
|
17
|
Guanyu Zhou
|
2
|
18
|
0
|
18
|
Daniel Ricciardo
|
1
|
19
|
0
|
19
|
Pierre Gasly
|
0
|
20
|
0
|
20
|
Valtteri Bottas
|
0
|
21
|
Logan Sargeant
|
0
|
21
|
0
2024 constructors' standings (current classification vs proposed system)
|
Pos
|
Constructor
|
Points
|
Pos
|
Constructor
|
Points
|
1
|
195
|
1
|
Red Bull
|
195
|
2
|
Ferrari
|
151
|
2
|
Ferrari
|
151
|
3
|
McLaren
|
96
|
3
|
McLaren
|
100
|
4
|
Mercedes
|
52
|
4
|
Mercedes
|
58
|
5
|
Aston Martin
|
40
|
5
|
Aston Martin
|
46
|
6
|
RB
|
7
|
6
|
Haas
|
17
|
7
|
Haas
|
5
|
7
|
RB
|
10
|
8
|
Williams
|
0
|
8
|
Williams
|
5
|
9
|
Alpine
|
0
|
9
|
Alpine
|
2
|
10
|
Sauber
|
0
|
10
|
Sauber
|
2
Sebastian Vettel, Red Bull Racing RB6 leads Fernando Alonso, Ferrari F10 and Mark Webber, Red Bull Racing RB6
What do the teams and drivers think?
Yuki Tsunoda, RB F1 Team VCARB 01 battles with Kevin Magnussen, Haas VF-24
Are there any arguments against?
Paul Stoddart and Mark Webber celebrate in front of their home crowd
