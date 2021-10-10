Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

part of
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Wolff: F1 rules should ensure staff rotation to ease calendar pressure
Formula 1 / Turkish GP News

Istanbul's long corners to blame for McLaren's more difficult weekend

By:

Lando Norris says the long corners at Formula 1's Turkish Grand Prix venue are the cause of it being a more difficult weekend for McLaren.

Istanbul's long corners to blame for McLaren's more difficult weekend

The Woking-based team is coming off the back of two of its strongest weekends in recent F1 history, having finished 1-2 in Italy and taking pole and coming close to a win for Norris in Russia a fortnight ago.

But the MCL35M has not been as competitive around Istanbul Park this weekend, with Norris lining up eighth on the grid and Ricciardo getting knocked out of Q1 – before taking an engine penalty and dropping to the back.

While the Turkish track does not have the lower downforce requirement that Monza and Sochi did, Norris doesn't think that the wing levels offer an explanation for why McLaren has dropped back in to the chasing pack this weekend.

Instead, he reckons that his car is not as comfortable in the kind of long corners that are critical to a strong lap.

"I don't think it's anything to do with downforce," he said. "I think it's just the nature of the track, the types of corners you have more aligned here, as it was in Zandvoort, with these longer apex corners which we struggle in.

"I think it was kind of expected, so not a surprise for us to struggle a bit more. But of course, always when you struggle you never want to believe it until you see it in a way…"

Lando Norris, McLaren MCL35M

Lando Norris, McLaren MCL35M

Photo by: Charles Coates / Motorsport Images

Ricciardo reckoned that the front limited nature of the venue, which puts a particular stress on the right front, was also not ideal for what his McLaren likes.

"Probably the biggest surprise was the level of grip, compared to last year, so that was a good surprise," he said.

"The track definitely has a more front limited nature, with a lot of long corners being very stressful on the front tyres, like Turn 8 and that.

"So that's potentially not where we're the strongest either."

Reflecting on his own Q1 disappointment, Ricciardo said his problem was not the overall competitiveness of McLaren's package, but more that he could not get comfortable on the soft tyres.

"I simply wasn't really quick enough on the soft tyre," he said. "I struggled a bit on it on Friday, not crazy, but there was still some work to do on it.

"I think obviously we had two sets in Q1 but I still didn't really feel like I was able to kind of get my teeth stuck into it."

shares
comments
Wolff: F1 rules should ensure staff rotation to ease calendar pressure

Previous article

Wolff: F1 rules should ensure staff rotation to ease calendar pressure
Load comments

Trending

1
Formula 1

Mercedes explains why it didn't give Hamilton full F1 engine change

2
Formula 1

Andretti closing in on deal to take over Alfa Romeo F1

14 h
3
Formula 1

Why Verstappen has taken an F1 engine penalty and Hamilton hasn't

4
MotoGP

What is causing COTA’s “dangerous” surface problems for MotoGP?

5
IndyCar

IndyCar reveals 2022 schedule, with season starting February

Latest news
Istanbul's long corners to blame for McLaren's more difficult weekend
Formula 1

Istanbul's long corners to blame for McLaren's more difficult weekend

26m
Wolff: F1 rules should ensure staff rotation to ease calendar pressure
Formula 1

Wolff: F1 rules should ensure staff rotation to ease calendar pressure

1 h
Ricciardo to take Turkish GP grid drop after F1 engine change
Formula 1

Ricciardo to take Turkish GP grid drop after F1 engine change

1 h
Schumacher never doubted he could shine in F1
Formula 1

Schumacher never doubted he could shine in F1

1 h
How Formula 1 teams look after their mental health
Formula 1

How Formula 1 teams look after their mental health

2 h
Latest videos
Toto Talks Mental Health #WorldMentalHealthDay 04:48
Formula 1
1 h

Toto Talks Mental Health #WorldMentalHealthDay

Formula 1: Tost - Staff unhappy with 23-race calendar 'should go' 00:51
Formula 1
18 h

Formula 1: Tost - Staff unhappy with 23-race calendar 'should go'

Formula 1: Alonso under investigation for yellow-flag infringement 00:38
Formula 1
18 h

Formula 1: Alonso under investigation for yellow-flag infringement

Formula 1 set to abandon planned new sporting regulations format 00:49
Formula 1
20 h

Formula 1 set to abandon planned new sporting regulations format

Starting Grid for the Turkish Grand Prix 01:05
Formula 1
21 h

Starting Grid for the Turkish Grand Prix

Jonathan Noble More from
Jonathan Noble
Ricciardo to take Turkish GP grid drop after F1 engine change Turkish GP
Formula 1

Ricciardo to take Turkish GP grid drop after F1 engine change

Schumacher never doubted he could shine in F1 Turkish GP
Formula 1

Schumacher never doubted he could shine in F1

The cash conundrum behind F1's latest calendar choices Prime
Formula 1

The cash conundrum behind F1's latest calendar choices

Lando Norris More from
Lando Norris
Norris: F1's 2022 cars "not as nice" to drive
Formula 1

Norris: F1's 2022 cars "not as nice" to drive

Norris put in two-day sim session to help analyse Russian GP errors Russian GP
Formula 1

Norris put in two-day sim session to help analyse Russian GP errors

The "blind faith" Mercedes call that won Hamilton his 100th F1 race Russian GP Prime
Formula 1

The "blind faith" Mercedes call that won Hamilton his 100th F1 race

Trending Today

Mercedes explains why it didn't give Hamilton full F1 engine change
Formula 1 Formula 1

Mercedes explains why it didn't give Hamilton full F1 engine change

Andretti closing in on deal to take over Alfa Romeo F1
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

Andretti closing in on deal to take over Alfa Romeo F1

Why Verstappen has taken an F1 engine penalty and Hamilton hasn't
Formula 1 Formula 1

Why Verstappen has taken an F1 engine penalty and Hamilton hasn't

What is causing COTA’s “dangerous” surface problems for MotoGP?
MotoGP MotoGP

What is causing COTA’s “dangerous” surface problems for MotoGP?

IndyCar reveals 2022 schedule, with season starting February
IndyCar IndyCar

IndyCar reveals 2022 schedule, with season starting February

Why is Honda leaving F1 and which engine will Red Bull use?
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

Why is Honda leaving F1 and which engine will Red Bull use?

Why "unusual noises" are causing Mercedes an F1 engine headache
Formula 1 Formula 1

Why "unusual noises" are causing Mercedes an F1 engine headache

The day Rosberg and Hamilton’s F1 relationship blew up
Formula 1 Formula 1

The day Rosberg and Hamilton’s F1 relationship blew up

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Why Mercedes' Istanbul edge is both stronger and weaker than it seems Prime

Why Mercedes' Istanbul edge is both stronger and weaker than it seems

Mercedes and Lewis Hamilton dominated the opening day of action for the 2021 Turkish Grand Prix, on the Istanbul circuit’s much improved track surface. But the Black Arrows squad’s position isn’t quite what it seems. Here’s why...

Formula 1
Oct 8, 2021
The rise and fall of Lotus as an F1 superpower Prime

The rise and fall of Lotus as an F1 superpower

On 8 October 1961, Innes Ireland claimed victory at the United States Grand Prix to herald the true arrival of a new Formula 1 giant. While Team Lotus endured plenty of highs and lows until the team folded over three decades later, Colin Chapman's squad made F1 history and helped shape the championship.

Formula 1
Oct 8, 2021
How McLaren got back to winning ways in F1 and what comes next Prime

How McLaren got back to winning ways in F1 and what comes next

McLaren ended a nine-year Formula 1 win drought with a stunning 1-2 finish at last month’s Formula 1 Italian Grand Prix. As the latest step on a remarkable path of recovery from the bottom of the grid, team principal Andreas Seidl has mapped out even greater feats for the future.

Formula 1
Oct 8, 2021
The cash conundrum behind F1's latest calendar choices Prime

The cash conundrum behind F1's latest calendar choices

Liberty Media's assurance that any new races joining the calendar must add excitement and value for the fans, the teams and Formula 1 overall has tested by multiple factors all dictated by the COVID-19 pandemic. But with one eye on the balance sheet, is F1 going against its pledges with its latest plans?

Formula 1
Oct 7, 2021
Why re-energised Vettel isn't just making an impact at Aston Martin Prime

Why re-energised Vettel isn't just making an impact at Aston Martin

Four-time world champion Sebastian Vettel is a man reborn at Aston Martin – and, like Lewis Hamilton, is determined to use his profile to put equality and social justice at the top of the agenda. OLEG KARPOV examines how Vettel is helping the Silverstone team transform itself into a winner, while striving to make himself a better driver and a better person

Formula 1
Oct 5, 2021
The ill-fated Italian ace rendered an outsider at Ferrari Prime

The ill-fated Italian ace rendered an outsider at Ferrari

Anointed as Italy’s next great racing hero after the tragic death of Alberto Ascari, Luigi Musso was pushed out of favour at Ferrari by Peter Collins and Mike Hawthorn. Nigel Roebuck recalls a troubled soul…

Formula 1
Oct 3, 2021
The magic moments of modern racing's foremost all-rounder Prime

The magic moments of modern racing's foremost all-rounder

From Champ Car to Formula 1, NASCAR, back to IndyCar and now plying his trade in sportscars, Juan Pablo Montoya's career is remarkable for its versatility. Here, the Colombian reflects on 10 of his most significant moments along the way.

Formula 1
Oct 2, 2021
Why F1's best-sounding car flattered to deceive Prime

Why F1's best-sounding car flattered to deceive

Matra’s MS120 married rocket technology to an engine which sputtered out far too often. STUART CODLING examines how the championship-winning constructor’s ambitious project to build car and engine under one roof came to fail

Formula 1
Oct 1, 2021

Latest news

Istanbul's long corners to blame for McLaren's more difficult weekend
Formula 1 Formula 1

Istanbul's long corners to blame for McLaren's more difficult weekend

Wolff: F1 rules should ensure staff rotation to ease calendar pressure
Formula 1 Formula 1

Wolff: F1 rules should ensure staff rotation to ease calendar pressure

Ricciardo to take Turkish GP grid drop after F1 engine change
Formula 1 Formula 1

Ricciardo to take Turkish GP grid drop after F1 engine change

Schumacher never doubted he could shine in F1
Formula 1 Formula 1

Schumacher never doubted he could shine in F1

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.