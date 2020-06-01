Formula 1
Austrian GP
02 Jul
-
05 Jul
FP1 in
31 days
R
Formula 1
British GP
16 Jul
-
19 Jul
FP1 in
45 days
R
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
30 Jul
-
02 Aug
FP1 in
59 days
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
27 Aug
-
30 Aug
FP1 in
87 days
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
03 Sep
-
06 Sep
FP1 in
94 days
R
Formula 1
Singapore GP
17 Sep
-
20 Sep
FP1 in
108 days
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
24 Sep
-
27 Sep
FP1 in
115 days
R
Formula 1
Japanese GP
08 Oct
-
11 Oct
FP1 in
129 days
R
Formula 1
United States GP
22 Oct
-
25 Oct
FP1 in
143 days
R
Formula 1
Mexican GP
29 Oct
-
01 Nov
FP1 in
150 days
R
Formula 1
Brazilian GP
12 Nov
-
15 Nov
FP1 in
164 days
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
26 Nov
-
29 Nov
FP1 in
178 days
Previous
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Italian GP deal extended by an extra year to 2025

shares
comments
By:
Jun 1, 2020

The mayor of Monza has revealed that his city’s circuit has extended its deal to host the Italian GP by a year to include the 2025 season.

Just prior to last year’s race Formula 1 confirmed a new five-year contract with organiser Automobile Club d’Italia that covered the 2020-’24 seasons. The timing of the new extension agreement suggests that it resulted from the recent negotiations to run this year’s race behind closed doors.

F1 is expected to confirm tomorrow that the 2020 event will take place on its scheduled date of September 6, as the last of a run of eight European races that form the first leg of the World Championship calendar.

Read Also:

Monza mayor Dario Allevi said he was told of the deal extension by ACI president Angelo Sticchi Damiani when the latter called to confirm details of this year’s event.

“While many circuits have had to give up because of the health emergency, Monza will be there,” Allevi said in a news briefing, “Albeit behind closed doors. And Formula 1 has decided to extend the contract, just stipulated, with our race track by one year.

“Racing cars will continue to speed through the temple of speed until at least 2025.”

Race of my Life: David Coulthard on the 2000 French GP

Series Formula 1
Author Adam Cooper

