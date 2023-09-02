Subscribe
Previous / The varied wing approach that shows Monza remains an F1 outlier Next / F1 set to make call on whether Italy can keep two grands prix 
Formula 1 / Italian GP Practice report

F1 Italian GP: Sainz remains in front in final practice

Ferrari's Carlos Sainz topped third and final practice for Formula 1's Italian Grand Prix, edging out Red bull's Max Verstappen at Monza in front of the tifosi.

Filip Cleeren
By:
Carlos Sainz, Ferrari SF-23

Saturday's FP3 was made more intriguing, and significant, due to the ATA or alternative tyre allocation in place for this weekend.

Teams received two fewer set of tyres from Pirelli and are also forced to use all three compounds throughout the three qualifying stages. 

That meant that rather than just completing soft-tyre qualifying simulations, they also had to consider bringing the hard and medium tyres into play to prepare for Q1 and Q2 respectively.

That split was most obvious between the top teams, who focused almost exclusively on soft-tyre pace for Q3 versus midfield teams less confident about their ability to survive Q1 and therefore paying extra attention to harder tyre running.

McLaren man Lando Norris led the early soft tyre running ahead of Red Bull's Sergio Perez and Ferrari's Sainz.

Runaway championship leader Verstappen soon demolished that time by dipping below the 1m22 barrier with a first effort of 1m21.838s, with Perez following in second ahead of Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton. After 15 minutes Verstappen then lowered his own benchmark to a 1m21.687s.

Those times remained unchanged until right before the halfway mark, when Kevin Magnussen grabbed third in the medium-shod Haas in between Perez and Hamilton, a sign of Monza's track getting ever faster.

Of the cars starting on harder compounds, Aston Martin's Fernando Alonso impressed with a 1m22.690s on hard tyres, one second behind Verstappen.

After the halfway point Alex Albon showed signs that confirm Williams' low drag prowess by taking second on the medium tyres with a 1m22.114s lap, four tenths behind Verstappen's leading time, and then going marginally quicker on hards.

With 15 minutes to go lap times tumbled again by virtue of Mercedes, with Hamilton's 1m21.453s briefly leading team-mate George Russell.

Verstappen naturally responded by logging a 1m20.998s on softs, restoring a healthy four-tenth gap, prompting a "I don't know how to find that half a second" message from Hamilton.

There was no reply from Perez, who was confined to the garage with an oil leak on his RB19.

But Sainz did improve with a late flyer, delighting the tifosi by going top with a 1m20.912s with seven minutes left on the clock.

Verstappen didn't improve on his final lap and stayed 0.086s behind Sainz, with Hamilton completing the top three.

Leclerc, who noted his Ferrari felt better after struggling on low fuel during FP2, took fourth, over five tenths behind his team-mate, ahead of Alonso and Russell.

Haas duo Magnussen and Nico Hulkenberg nabbed seventh and eighth respectively, with Alonso and Perez rounding out the top ten.

Aston Martin's Lance Stroll was 11th after completing his first laps of the weekend. On Friday, Stroll handed his AMR23 to Felipe Drugovich for the Brazilian's FP1 rookie run, before a fuel system issue prevented him from completing more than half a lap in FP2. The team opted to change the Canadian's power unit, which forced it to break the curfew.

Daniel Ricciardo's stand-in Liam Lawson was 12th for AlphaTauri, quickest of the medium-tyre runners, ahead of his team-mate Yuki Tsunoda.

Oscar Piastri was the first of the McLarens in 14th, followed by Williams' Logan Sargeant, Alfa Romeo's Valtteri Bottas and his team-mate Norris.

Esteban Ocon was 18th on hards after a low-key session for Alpine, ahead of Zhou Guanyu and team-mate Pierre Gasly.

There was some more foreshadowing of potential traffic chaos in qualifying, with Alonso commenting on the team radio that the drivers that held him up on his hotlap "will have a bad surprise in qualifying", referring to race control's stricter use of minimum times on out-laps.

 Norris was also badly held up, having a near-miss with slower traffic coming out of the Lesmos.

The session passed without major incidents beyond the odd off-track excursion. The most notable off was Piastri's twitch through the second chicane, which spat the Australian out through the gravel.

F1 Italian GP - FP3 results:

       
Driver Info
   
Cla Driver # Chassis Engine Laps Time Interval km/h
1 Spain C. Sainz Carlos Sainz Ferrari 55 Ferrari Ferrari 23 1'20.912 257.746
2 Netherlands M. Verstappen Max Verstappen Red Bull Racing 1 Red Bull Red Bull 23 +0.086 0.086 257.473
3 United Kingdom L. Hamilton Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 44 Mercedes Mercedes 23 +0.541 0.455 256.034
4 Monaco C. Leclerc Charles Leclerc Ferrari 16 Ferrari Ferrari 23 +0.574 0.033 255.931
5 Spain F. Alonso Fernando Alonso Aston Martin Racing 14 Aston Martin Mercedes 24 +0.799 0.225 255.226
6 United Kingdom G. Russell George Russell Mercedes 63 Mercedes Mercedes 25 +0.818 0.019 255.167
7 Denmark K. Magnussen Kevin Magnussen Haas F1 Team 20 Haas Ferrari 21 +0.972 0.154 254.687
8 Germany N. Hulkenberg Nico Hulkenberg Haas F1 Team 27 Haas Ferrari 27 +1.073 0.101 254.373
9 Thailand A. Albon Alex Albon Williams 23 Williams Mercedes 18 +1.142 0.069 254.159
10 Mexico S. Perez Sergio Perez Red Bull Racing 11 Red Bull Red Bull 16 +1.280 0.138 253.732
11 Canada L. Stroll Lance Stroll Aston Martin Racing 18 Aston Martin Mercedes 31 +1.333 0.053 253.569
12 New Zealand L. Lawson Liam Lawson AlphaTauri 40 AlphaTauri Red Bull 29 +1.384 0.051 253.412
13 Japan Y. Tsunoda Yuki Tsunoda AlphaTauri 22 AlphaTauri Red Bull 28 +1.385 0.001 253.408
14 Australia O. Piastri Oscar Piastri McLaren 81 McLaren Mercedes 17 +1.390 0.005 253.393
15 United States L. Sargeant Logan Sargeant Williams 2 Williams Mercedes 23 +1.468 0.078 253.153
16 Finland V. Bottas Valtteri Bottas Alfa Romeo 77 Alfa Romeo Ferrari 30 +1.599 0.131 252.751
17 United Kingdom L. Norris Lando Norris McLaren 4 McLaren Mercedes 24 +1.603 0.004 252.739
18 France E. Ocon Esteban Ocon Alpine 31 Alpine Renault 20 +1.827 0.224 252.055
19 China Z. Guanyu Zhou Guanyu Alfa Romeo 24 Alfa Romeo Ferrari 30 +1.830 0.003 252.046
20 France P. Gasly Pierre Gasly Alpine 10 Alpine Renault 22 +1.940 0.110 251.711
View full results
shares
comments

Related video

The varied wing approach that shows Monza remains an F1 outlier

F1 set to make call on whether Italy can keep two grands prix 
Filip Cleeren More from
Filip Cleeren
Why Monza F1 qualifying has moved away from chaotic slipstream bonanza

Why Monza F1 qualifying has moved away from chaotic slipstream bonanza

Formula 1
Italian GP

Why Monza F1 qualifying has moved away from chaotic slipstream bonanza Why Monza F1 qualifying has moved away from chaotic slipstream bonanza

Verstappen: Red Bull wing set-up should be better for Monza F1 race

Verstappen: Red Bull wing set-up should be better for Monza F1 race

Formula 1
Italian GP

Verstappen: Red Bull wing set-up should be better for Monza F1 race Verstappen: Red Bull wing set-up should be better for Monza F1 race

The art of compromise an F1 race engineer has to master

The art of compromise an F1 race engineer has to master

Prime
Prime
Formula 1

The art of compromise an F1 race engineer has to master The art of compromise an F1 race engineer has to master

Latest news

Why Monza F1 qualifying has moved away from chaotic slipstream bonanza

Why Monza F1 qualifying has moved away from chaotic slipstream bonanza

F1 Formula 1
Italian GP

Why Monza F1 qualifying has moved away from chaotic slipstream bonanza Why Monza F1 qualifying has moved away from chaotic slipstream bonanza

Alonso: Aston F1 must learn lessons from “outstanding” Williams

Alonso: Aston F1 must learn lessons from “outstanding” Williams

F1 Formula 1
Italian GP

Alonso: Aston F1 must learn lessons from “outstanding” Williams Alonso: Aston F1 must learn lessons from “outstanding” Williams

F2 Monza: Bearman wins hectic feature race, Pourchaire closes in on title

F2 Monza: Bearman wins hectic feature race, Pourchaire closes in on title

F2 FIA F2
Monza

F2 Monza: Bearman wins hectic feature race, Pourchaire closes in on title F2 Monza: Bearman wins hectic feature race, Pourchaire closes in on title

Wolff: Mercedes will wait until after FRECA to decide Antonelli F2 move

Wolff: Mercedes will wait until after FRECA to decide Antonelli F2 move

F2 FIA F2
Monza

Wolff: Mercedes will wait until after FRECA to decide Antonelli F2 move Wolff: Mercedes will wait until after FRECA to decide Antonelli F2 move

Why the Verstappen brand is well-placed to mirror his on-track F1 success

Why the Verstappen brand is well-placed to mirror his on-track F1 success

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
GP Racing

Why the Verstappen brand is well-placed to mirror his on-track F1 success Why the Verstappen brand is well-placed to mirror his on-track F1 success

Why Leclerc getting biggest Dutch GP call right is important for Ferrari's F1 future

Why Leclerc getting biggest Dutch GP call right is important for Ferrari's F1 future

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Alex Kalinauckas

Why Leclerc getting biggest Dutch GP call right is important for Ferrari's F1 future Why Leclerc getting biggest Dutch GP call right is important for Ferrari's F1 future

How Lawson stayed afloat in his sudden F1 debut

How Lawson stayed afloat in his sudden F1 debut

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Dutch GP
Jake Boxall-Legge

How Lawson stayed afloat in his sudden F1 debut How Lawson stayed afloat in his sudden F1 debut

Dutch Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

Dutch Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Dutch GP
Alex Kalinauckas

Dutch Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023 Dutch Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

How Verstappen defied home pressure and two downpours to win F1's Dutch GP

How Verstappen defied home pressure and two downpours to win F1's Dutch GP

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Dutch GP
Jake Boxall-Legge

How Verstappen defied home pressure and two downpours to win F1's Dutch GP How Verstappen defied home pressure and two downpours to win F1's Dutch GP

The concerning questions raised by Alpine’s latest F1 upheaval

The concerning questions raised by Alpine’s latest F1 upheaval

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
GP Racing

The concerning questions raised by Alpine’s latest F1 upheaval The concerning questions raised by Alpine’s latest F1 upheaval

Williams FW11B: The Silverstone F1 legend brought back to life

Williams FW11B: The Silverstone F1 legend brought back to life

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Kevin Turner

Williams FW11B: The Silverstone F1 legend brought back to life Williams FW11B: The Silverstone F1 legend brought back to life

How a passion for the past is driving McLaren's pursuit of F1 titles

How a passion for the past is driving McLaren's pursuit of F1 titles

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Matt Kew

How a passion for the past is driving McLaren's pursuit of F1 titles How a passion for the past is driving McLaren's pursuit of F1 titles

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe