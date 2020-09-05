2020 F1 Italian Grand Prix qualifying results, full grid lineup
Lewis Hamilton will start the Italian Grand Prix from pole position, the eighth round of the 2020 Formula 1 World Championship season, at Monza.
In the top-10 shootout, Hamilton set the benchmark on the first run at 1m19.068s, 0.053s faster than Mercedes teammate Valtteri Bottas. Bottas improved to briefly grab provisional pole, but Hamilton hit back with 1m18.887s, which extended his advantage to 0.069s.
McLaren’s Carlos Sainz qualified third, eight tenths off pole, just 0.03s clear of Sergio Perez (Racing Point). Red Bull’s Max Verstappen could only manage fifth, ahead of Lando Norris (McLaren), Daniel Ricciardo (Renault), Lance Stroll (Racing Point), Red Bull’s Alex Albon (who lost his first lap due to track limits) and Pierre Gasly (AlphaTauri).
Read Also:
In Qualifying 2, Bottas was quickest with a lap of 1m18.952s, a tenth and a half up on Hamilton and 0.75s clear of Sainz.
Knocked out at this point were Daniil Kvyat (AlphaTauri), Esteban Ocon (Renault), Charles Leclerc (Ferrari), Kimi Raikkonen (Alfa Romeo) and Kevin Magnussen (Haas, who ran through the gravel at Lesmo 2). Ricciardo went off at the Roggia chicane and was forced to bail out of his second lap, but just squeaked through with his first effort.
In Qualifying 1, Hamilton topped the session with a lap of 1m19.539s, ahead of Bottas and Perez.
As expected, the final seconds of Q1 were chaotic as cars vied to get a slipstream, and the final laps looked more like a race than qualifying.
Falling at the first hurdle were Romain Grosjean (whose Haas understeered way too wide at Parabolica), Ferrari’s Sebastian Vettel (who got stuck behind a Williams and blamed the Alfas for causing such “a big mess”), Antonio Giovinazzi and the Williamses of George Russell and Nicholas Latifi.
F1 Italian Grand Prix qualifying grid results
|Cla
|Driver
|Chassis
|Engine
|Time
|Gap
|km/h
|1
| Lewis Hamilton
|Mercedes
|Mercedes
|1'18.887
|264.362
|2
| Valtteri Bottas
|Mercedes
|Mercedes
|1'18.956
|0.069
|264.131
|3
| Carlos Sainz Jr.
|McLaren
|Renault
|1'19.695
|0.808
|261.682
|4
| Sergio Perez
|Racing Point
|Mercedes
|1'19.720
|0.833
|261.600
|5
| Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|Honda
|1'19.795
|0.908
|261.354
|6
| Lando Norris
|McLaren
|Renault
|1'19.820
|0.933
|261.272
|7
| Daniel Ricciardo
|Renault
|Renault
|1'19.864
|0.977
|261.128
|8
| Lance Stroll
|Racing Point
|Mercedes
|1'20.049
|1.162
|260.525
|9
| Alex Albon
|Red Bull
|Honda
|1'20.090
|1.203
|260.392
|10
| Pierre Gasly
|AlphaTauri
|Honda
|1'20.177
|1.290
|260.109
|11
| Daniil Kvyat
|AlphaTauri
|Honda
|1'20.169
|1.282
|260.135
|12
| Esteban Ocon
|Renault
|Renault
|1'20.234
|1.347
|259.924
|13
| Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|Ferrari
|1'20.273
|1.386
|259.798
|14
| Kimi Raikkonen
|Alfa Romeo
|Ferrari
|1'20.926
|2.039
|257.702
|15
| Kevin Magnussen
|Haas
|Ferrari
|1'21.573
|2.686
|255.658
|16
| Romain Grosjean
|Haas
|Ferrari
|1'21.139
|2.252
|257.025
|17
| Sebastian Vettel
|Ferrari
|Ferrari
|1'21.151
|2.264
|256.987
|18
| Antonio Giovinazzi
|Alfa Romeo
|Ferrari
|1'21.206
|2.319
|256.813
|19
| George Russell
|Williams
|Mercedes
|1'21.587
|2.700
|255.614
|20
| Nicholas Latifi
|Williams
|Mercedes
|1'21.717
|2.830
|255.207
|View full results
F1 Italian Grand Prix qualifying Q3 results
|Cla
|Driver
|Chassis
|Engine
|Laps
|Time
|Gap
|Interval
|km/h
|1
| Lewis Hamilton
|Mercedes
|Mercedes
|6
|1'18.887
|264.362
|2
| Valtteri Bottas
|Mercedes
|Mercedes
|6
|1'18.956
|0.069
|0.069
|264.131
|3
| Carlos Sainz Jr.
|McLaren
|Renault
|6
|1'19.695
|0.808
|0.739
|261.682
|4
| Sergio Perez
|Racing Point
|Mercedes
|6
|1'19.720
|0.833
|0.025
|261.600
|5
| Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|Honda
|6
|1'19.795
|0.908
|0.075
|261.354
|6
| Lando Norris
|McLaren
|Renault
|6
|1'19.820
|0.933
|0.025
|261.272
|7
| Daniel Ricciardo
|Renault
|Renault
|6
|1'19.864
|0.977
|0.044
|261.128
|8
| Lance Stroll
|Racing Point
|Mercedes
|6
|1'20.049
|1.162
|0.185
|260.525
|9
| Alex Albon
|Red Bull
|Honda
|6
|1'20.090
|1.203
|0.041
|260.392
|10
| Pierre Gasly
|AlphaTauri
|Honda
|6
|1'20.177
|1.290
|0.087
|260.109
|View full results
F1 Italian Grand Prix qualifying Q2 results
|Cla
|Driver
|Chassis
|Engine
|Laps
|Time
|Gap
|Interval
|km/h
|1
| Valtteri Bottas
|Mercedes
|Mercedes
|6
|1'18.952
|264.145
|2
| Lewis Hamilton
|Mercedes
|Mercedes
|6
|1'19.092
|0.140
|0.140
|263.677
|3
| Carlos Sainz Jr.
|McLaren
|Renault
|6
|1'19.705
|0.753
|0.613
|261.649
|4
| Sergio Perez
|Racing Point
|Mercedes
|6
|1'19.718
|0.766
|0.013
|261.607
|5
| Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|Honda
|6
|1'19.780
|0.828
|0.062
|261.403
|6
| Pierre Gasly
|AlphaTauri
|Honda
|6
|1'19.909
|0.957
|0.129
|260.981
|7
| Lance Stroll
|Racing Point
|Mercedes
|6
|1'19.924
|0.972
|0.015
|260.932
|8
| Lando Norris
|McLaren
|Renault
|6
|1'19.962
|1.010
|0.038
|260.808
|9
| Daniel Ricciardo
|Renault
|Renault
|5
|1'20.031
|1.079
|0.069
|260.584
|10
| Alex Albon
|Red Bull
|Honda
|6
|1'20.064
|1.112
|0.033
|260.476
|11
| Daniil Kvyat
|AlphaTauri
|Honda
|6
|1'20.169
|1.217
|0.105
|260.135
|12
| Esteban Ocon
|Renault
|Renault
|6
|1'20.234
|1.282
|0.065
|259.924
|13
| Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|Ferrari
|6
|1'20.273
|1.321
|0.039
|259.798
|14
| Kimi Raikkonen
|Alfa Romeo
|Ferrari
|6
|1'20.926
|1.974
|0.653
|257.702
|15
| Kevin Magnussen
|Haas
|Ferrari
|5
|1'21.573
|2.621
|0.647
|255.658
|View full results
F1 Italian Grand Prix qualifying Q1 results
|Cla
|Driver
|Chassis
|Engine
|Laps
|Time
|Gap
|Interval
|km/h
|1
| Lewis Hamilton
|Mercedes
|Mercedes
|6
|1'19.514
|262.278
|2
| Valtteri Bottas
|Mercedes
|Mercedes
|6
|1'19.786
|0.272
|0.272
|261.384
|3
| Sergio Perez
|Racing Point
|Mercedes
|5
|1'20.048
|0.534
|0.262
|260.528
|4
| Carlos Sainz Jr.
|McLaren
|Renault
|4
|1'20.099
|0.585
|0.051
|260.362
|5
| Pierre Gasly
|AlphaTauri
|Honda
|8
|1'20.145
|0.631
|0.046
|260.213
|6
| Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|Honda
|5
|1'20.193
|0.679
|0.048
|260.057
|7
| Daniil Kvyat
|AlphaTauri
|Honda
|8
|1'20.307
|0.793
|0.114
|259.688
|8
| Lando Norris
|McLaren
|Renault
|6
|1'20.344
|0.830
|0.037
|259.568
|9
| Lance Stroll
|Racing Point
|Mercedes
|7
|1'20.400
|0.886
|0.056
|259.388
|10
| Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|Ferrari
|9
|1'20.443
|0.929
|0.043
|259.249
|11
| Daniel Ricciardo
|Renault
|Renault
|5
|1'20.548
|1.034
|0.105
|258.911
|12
| Esteban Ocon
|Renault
|Renault
|6
|1'20.747
|1.233
|0.199
|258.273
|13
| Kevin Magnussen
|Haas
|Ferrari
|9
|1'20.869
|1.355
|0.122
|257.883
|14
| Kimi Raikkonen
|Alfa Romeo
|Ferrari
|8
|1'21.010
|1.496
|0.141
|257.434
|15
| Alex Albon
|Red Bull
|Honda
|7
|1'21.104
|1.590
|0.094
|257.136
|16
| Romain Grosjean
|Haas
|Ferrari
|8
|1'21.139
|1.625
|0.035
|257.025
|17
| Sebastian Vettel
|Ferrari
|Ferrari
|5
|1'21.151
|1.637
|0.012
|256.987
|18
| Antonio Giovinazzi
|Alfa Romeo
|Ferrari
|9
|1'21.206
|1.692
|0.055
|256.813
|19
| George Russell
|Williams
|Mercedes
|7
|1'21.587
|2.073
|0.381
|255.614
|20
| Nicholas Latifi
|Williams
|Mercedes
|8
|1'21.717
|2.203
|0.130
|255.207
|View full results
Related video
Previous article
Italian GP qualifying as it happened
Next article
Italian GP: Hamilton grabs pole as Mercedes crushes rivals
About this article
|Series
|Formula 1
|Event
|Italian GP
|Sub-event
|QU
|Author
|Charles Bradley