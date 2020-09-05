Formula 1
Formula 1 / Italian GP / Results

2020 F1 Italian Grand Prix qualifying results, full grid lineup

shares
comments
2020 F1 Italian Grand Prix qualifying results, full grid lineup
By:

Lewis Hamilton will start the Italian Grand Prix from pole position, the eighth round of the 2020 Formula 1 World Championship season, at Monza.

In the top-10 shootout, Hamilton set the benchmark on the first run at 1m19.068s, 0.053s faster than Mercedes teammate Valtteri Bottas. Bottas improved to briefly grab provisional pole, but Hamilton hit back with 1m18.887s, which extended his advantage to 0.069s.

McLaren’s Carlos Sainz qualified third, eight tenths off pole, just 0.03s clear of Sergio Perez (Racing Point). Red Bull’s Max Verstappen could only manage fifth, ahead of Lando Norris (McLaren), Daniel Ricciardo (Renault), Lance Stroll (Racing Point), Red Bull’s Alex Albon (who lost his first lap due to track limits) and Pierre Gasly (AlphaTauri).

Read Also:

In Qualifying 2, Bottas was quickest with a lap of 1m18.952s, a tenth and a half up on Hamilton and 0.75s clear of Sainz.

Knocked out at this point were Daniil Kvyat (AlphaTauri), Esteban Ocon (Renault), Charles Leclerc (Ferrari), Kimi Raikkonen (Alfa Romeo) and Kevin Magnussen (Haas, who ran through the gravel at Lesmo 2). Ricciardo went off at the Roggia chicane and was forced to bail out of his second lap, but just squeaked through with his first effort.

In Qualifying 1, Hamilton topped the session with a lap of 1m19.539s, ahead of Bottas and Perez.

As expected, the final seconds of Q1 were chaotic as cars vied to get a slipstream, and the final laps looked more like a race than qualifying.

Falling at the first hurdle were Romain Grosjean (whose Haas understeered way too wide at Parabolica), Ferrari’s Sebastian Vettel (who got stuck behind a Williams and blamed the Alfas for causing such “a big mess”), Antonio Giovinazzi and the Williamses of George Russell and Nicholas Latifi.

F1 Italian Grand Prix qualifying grid results

Cla Driver Chassis Engine Time Gap km/h
1 United Kingdom Lewis Hamilton
Mercedes Mercedes 1'18.887 264.362
2 Finland Valtteri Bottas
Mercedes Mercedes 1'18.956 0.069 264.131
3 Spain Carlos Sainz Jr.
McLaren Renault 1'19.695 0.808 261.682
4 Mexico Sergio Perez
Racing Point Mercedes 1'19.720 0.833 261.600
5 Netherlands Max Verstappen
Red Bull Honda 1'19.795 0.908 261.354
6 United Kingdom Lando Norris
McLaren Renault 1'19.820 0.933 261.272
7 Australia Daniel Ricciardo
Renault Renault 1'19.864 0.977 261.128
8 Canada Lance Stroll
Racing Point Mercedes 1'20.049 1.162 260.525
9 Thailand Alex Albon
Red Bull Honda 1'20.090 1.203 260.392
10 France Pierre Gasly
AlphaTauri Honda 1'20.177 1.290 260.109
11 Russian Federation Daniil Kvyat
AlphaTauri Honda 1'20.169 1.282 260.135
12 France Esteban Ocon
Renault Renault 1'20.234 1.347 259.924
13 Monaco Charles Leclerc
Ferrari Ferrari 1'20.273 1.386 259.798
14 Finland Kimi Raikkonen
Alfa Romeo Ferrari 1'20.926 2.039 257.702
15 Denmark Kevin Magnussen
Haas Ferrari 1'21.573 2.686 255.658
16 France Romain Grosjean
Haas Ferrari 1'21.139 2.252 257.025
17 Germany Sebastian Vettel
Ferrari Ferrari 1'21.151 2.264 256.987
18 Italy Antonio Giovinazzi
Alfa Romeo Ferrari 1'21.206 2.319 256.813
19 United Kingdom George Russell
Williams Mercedes 1'21.587 2.700 255.614
20 Canada Nicholas Latifi
Williams Mercedes 1'21.717 2.830 255.207
View full results

F1 Italian Grand Prix qualifying Q3 results

Cla Driver Chassis Engine Laps Time Gap Interval km/h
1 United Kingdom Lewis Hamilton
Mercedes Mercedes 6 1'18.887 264.362
2 Finland Valtteri Bottas
Mercedes Mercedes 6 1'18.956 0.069 0.069 264.131
3 Spain Carlos Sainz Jr.
McLaren Renault 6 1'19.695 0.808 0.739 261.682
4 Mexico Sergio Perez
Racing Point Mercedes 6 1'19.720 0.833 0.025 261.600
5 Netherlands Max Verstappen
Red Bull Honda 6 1'19.795 0.908 0.075 261.354
6 United Kingdom Lando Norris
McLaren Renault 6 1'19.820 0.933 0.025 261.272
7 Australia Daniel Ricciardo
Renault Renault 6 1'19.864 0.977 0.044 261.128
8 Canada Lance Stroll
Racing Point Mercedes 6 1'20.049 1.162 0.185 260.525
9 Thailand Alex Albon
Red Bull Honda 6 1'20.090 1.203 0.041 260.392
10 France Pierre Gasly
AlphaTauri Honda 6 1'20.177 1.290 0.087 260.109
View full results

F1 Italian Grand Prix qualifying Q2 results

Cla Driver Chassis Engine Laps Time Gap Interval km/h
1 Finland Valtteri Bottas
Mercedes Mercedes 6 1'18.952 264.145
2 United Kingdom Lewis Hamilton
Mercedes Mercedes 6 1'19.092 0.140 0.140 263.677
3 Spain Carlos Sainz Jr.
McLaren Renault 6 1'19.705 0.753 0.613 261.649
4 Mexico Sergio Perez
Racing Point Mercedes 6 1'19.718 0.766 0.013 261.607
5 Netherlands Max Verstappen
Red Bull Honda 6 1'19.780 0.828 0.062 261.403
6 France Pierre Gasly
AlphaTauri Honda 6 1'19.909 0.957 0.129 260.981
7 Canada Lance Stroll
Racing Point Mercedes 6 1'19.924 0.972 0.015 260.932
8 United Kingdom Lando Norris
McLaren Renault 6 1'19.962 1.010 0.038 260.808
9 Australia Daniel Ricciardo
Renault Renault 5 1'20.031 1.079 0.069 260.584
10 Thailand Alex Albon
Red Bull Honda 6 1'20.064 1.112 0.033 260.476
11 Russian Federation Daniil Kvyat
AlphaTauri Honda 6 1'20.169 1.217 0.105 260.135
12 France Esteban Ocon
Renault Renault 6 1'20.234 1.282 0.065 259.924
13 Monaco Charles Leclerc
Ferrari Ferrari 6 1'20.273 1.321 0.039 259.798
14 Finland Kimi Raikkonen
Alfa Romeo Ferrari 6 1'20.926 1.974 0.653 257.702
15 Denmark Kevin Magnussen
Haas Ferrari 5 1'21.573 2.621 0.647 255.658
View full results

F1 Italian Grand Prix qualifying Q1 results

Cla Driver Chassis Engine Laps Time Gap Interval km/h
1 United Kingdom Lewis Hamilton
Mercedes Mercedes 6 1'19.514 262.278
2 Finland Valtteri Bottas
Mercedes Mercedes 6 1'19.786 0.272 0.272 261.384
3 Mexico Sergio Perez
Racing Point Mercedes 5 1'20.048 0.534 0.262 260.528
4 Spain Carlos Sainz Jr.
McLaren Renault 4 1'20.099 0.585 0.051 260.362
5 France Pierre Gasly
AlphaTauri Honda 8 1'20.145 0.631 0.046 260.213
6 Netherlands Max Verstappen
Red Bull Honda 5 1'20.193 0.679 0.048 260.057
7 Russian Federation Daniil Kvyat
AlphaTauri Honda 8 1'20.307 0.793 0.114 259.688
8 United Kingdom Lando Norris
McLaren Renault 6 1'20.344 0.830 0.037 259.568
9 Canada Lance Stroll
Racing Point Mercedes 7 1'20.400 0.886 0.056 259.388
10 Monaco Charles Leclerc
Ferrari Ferrari 9 1'20.443 0.929 0.043 259.249
11 Australia Daniel Ricciardo
Renault Renault 5 1'20.548 1.034 0.105 258.911
12 France Esteban Ocon
Renault Renault 6 1'20.747 1.233 0.199 258.273
13 Denmark Kevin Magnussen
Haas Ferrari 9 1'20.869 1.355 0.122 257.883
14 Finland Kimi Raikkonen
Alfa Romeo Ferrari 8 1'21.010 1.496 0.141 257.434
15 Thailand Alex Albon
Red Bull Honda 7 1'21.104 1.590 0.094 257.136
16 France Romain Grosjean
Haas Ferrari 8 1'21.139 1.625 0.035 257.025
17 Germany Sebastian Vettel
Ferrari Ferrari 5 1'21.151 1.637 0.012 256.987
18 Italy Antonio Giovinazzi
Alfa Romeo Ferrari 9 1'21.206 1.692 0.055 256.813
19 United Kingdom George Russell
Williams Mercedes 7 1'21.587 2.073 0.381 255.614
20 Canada Nicholas Latifi
Williams Mercedes 8 1'21.717 2.203 0.130 255.207
View full results

Series Formula 1

Event Italian GP
Sub-event QU
Sub-event QU
Author Charles Bradley

