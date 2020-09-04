Giorgio Piola's F1 technical analysis
Italian GP: Monza F1 technical developments
Join us as we again delve into the latest technical developments on display at the Italian Grand Prix at Monza, courtesy of Giorgio Piola and Motorsport Images.
Red Bull Racing RB16 floor
Red Bull Racing RB16 rear
Front suspension detail on the Red Bull Racing RB16
Front wing detail on the Ferrari SF1000
Rear wing detail on the Ferrari SF1000
Front wing detail on the Red Bull Racing RB16
Aero bargeboard detail on the Red Bull Racing RB16
Kimi Raikkonen, Alfa Romeo Racing C39
Flow-viz paint on the car of Kimi Raikkonen, Alfa Romeo Racing C39
Antonio Giovinazzi, Alfa Romeo Racing C39
Alex Albon, Red Bull Racing RB16
Daniel Ricciardo, Renault F1 Team R.S.20
Flow-viz paint on the rear of Nicholas Latifi, Williams FW43
Nicholas Latifi, Williams FW43
Roy Nissany, Williams FW43
Pierre Gasly, AlphaTauri AT01 spins into the gravel
Sergio Perez, Racing Point RP20
Lance Stroll, Racing Point RP20
Lando Norris, McLaren MCL35
McLaren MCL35 camera detail
Romain Grosjean, Haas VF-20
Carlos Sainz Jr., McLaren MCL35
